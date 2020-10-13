Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Added GOP to the lede - they griftedd long & hard
GOP is not even trying to hide their corruption anymore. They admitted to placing fake ballot box drops.— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 13, 2020
Make sure you are dropping your ballot off in an official ballot box. I beg you.
PLEASE READ: California orders GOP to remove unofficial ballot boxes https://t.co/oXZPHeFXL6
Lie to voters, cheat the system, smear opponents and suppress the vote. It's the GOP's blueprint. They are anti-democracy.https://t.co/QccoXzbwih— Nathan Max (@natemax) October 13, 2020
People in GA waited in line 11 hrs today to vote. The GOP don’t want ppl to vote. The majority of US isn't in line with their views. But the jokes on them. There was a 41% increase in turnout compared to the first day of early voting in GA in 2016 #VoteThemAllOut #BidenHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/ECFFZ3YVrl— Helen Armstrong (@HelenArmstrong5) October 13, 2020
“Never Trumpers” are key to Biden’s Lead... This group of Republicans currently voting for Biden account for 4% of all voters nationwide. If they were voting for President Trump instead, the race would be dead even. #Elections 2020 https://t.co/rJFVlUapcw via @politicaliq— Scott Rasmussen (@ScottWRasmussen) October 19, 2020
By Spencer S. Hsu @ WashingtonPost.com, Oct. 18
A federal judge on Sunday formally struck down a Trump administration attempt to end food stamp benefits for nearly 700,000 unemployed people, blocking as “arbitrary and capricious” the first of three such planned measures to restrict the federal food safety net.
There have been 576 mass shootings (4 or more people shot) in the U.S. so far in 2020, with at least 191 involving domestic and/or juvenile victims.— MassShootingTracker (@massshootingtrk) October 19, 2020
The latest in Chicago, Illinois:https://t.co/gvzhsGHzqr
American officials in China, Cuba and Russia say U.S. agencies are concealing the true extent of the episodes, leaving colleagues vulnerable to hostile actions abroad.
The extent of the Syrian government’s crimes against humanity is being revealed one witness at a time, FP’s @anchalvohra writes. https://t.co/r4WN6nCwVJ— Foreign Policy (@ForeignPolicy) October 20, 2020
Senate GOP cringing at ongoing stimulus talks between Pelosi and Trump administration— Burgess Everett (@burgessev) October 19, 2020
Thune: "We’re going to have a hard time finding 13 votes"
RonJohn: "Way too high"
Toomey: “It would divide Republicans https://t.co/B0liCJiN6b@marianne_levine
October 19, 2020
A rapper known as Nuke Bizzle was charged with fraudulently obtaining $1.2 million in unemployment benefits after he bragged about the scheme in a music video, federal prosecutors said https://t.co/frBPcDg3JJ— New York Times Arts (@nytimesarts) October 19, 2020
Mario Buelna, a healthy 28-year-old father, caught a fever and started having trouble breathing in June. He soon tested positive for COVID-19. Weeks later, after what had seemed like a recovery, he felt weak and started vomiting. At 3 a.m. on Aug. 1, he passed out on the floor of his home in Mesa, Arizona. ... diagnosis – type 1 diabetes – stunned and frightened him. He had no history of the disease. .. “COVID could be causing diabetes from scratch,” said Dr. Francesco Rubino, a diabetes researcher and chair of metabolic and bariatric surgery at King’s College London. ...
“If TikTok is saved, you can thank me,” Graham said in August
By Makena Kelly @ TheVerge.com, Oct. 17
Oracle CEO Larry Ellison donated $250,000 to a super PAC supporting Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) reelection campaign as his company closed in on a coveted position as TikTok’s US technology partner.
Burkina Faso once looked like a success story for U.S. military aid. But now it’s contending with a growing insurgency, an unfolding humanitarian crisis — and a security force targeting civilians.
Amazing reporting by @daveyalba & @jacknicas about how the collapse of local news reporting (thanks Google!) has created an opening for that space to be filled by a network of rightwing propaganda web sites that masquerade as news sites. https://t.co/hn29RTOl6D
Found retweeted by lawyer Ken White who I follow; it's definitely a Sunday sort of essay.
Frequently, thoughtful Christians say to me, “I’m pro-life, I believe in religious freedom, we should welcome immigrants, and I want racial reconciliation. Where do I fit in?” The answer is clear. Nowhere.— David French (@DavidAFrench) October 18, 2020
And that truth is a blessing, if you embrace it. https://t.co/Oz6pGvM8E3
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 5:23am
Trump's Secret Service boondoggle
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 6:11am
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 10:37am
Wow2, DoJ sues Melania's asst?!
The whole govt is Trump's personal plaything
https://digbysblog.net/2020/10/your-tax-dollars-at-work-3/
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 1:08am
$250m dark money in courts
Sen. Whitehouse explains:
https://www.exposedbycmd.org/2020/10/13/senator-whitehouse-calls-out-dar...
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 6:15pm
Rudy as Russian disinfo ally
(who gave him a private hard drive, if they did?
Another convenient active duty FBI agent?
Have seen this Netflix series - not terribly believable,
but has its audience)
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 11:04pm
Match set game:
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 12:16am
with a cherry on top!
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 12:19am
Somehow The Deep State got to her. Even Rudy's circle is not safe! What's a Qanon to do? Kidnap some governors?
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 1:10am
If we could stop 2nd Amendmenting our own feet for a New York second, maybe...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 1:54am
Trump's 2016 Egypt Bank xfer (thread)
Last minute cash for a broke campaign.
When will we ever see Trump's it his campaign's taxes?
That bought-and-paid for Supreme Court hasn't helped.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 11:16pm
"John Kelly" currently going viral on twitter
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 4:04pm
Far from falling for his spin, NYT adding $100 million due the IRS to the the $421 million personally guaranteed:
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 7:48pm
Forbes sez: Donald Trump Has At Least $1 Billion In Debt, More Than Twice The Amount He Suggested
By Dan Alexander, Senior editor at Forbes, covering Donald Trump's business., Oct. 16
They be faux media now > this article could be more devastating to Drumpf than any Lincoln Project ridicule.
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 8:53pm
Let's add Javanka's, since they work as a family team. Much of 666 and Toronto from the UAE (and prolly Saudis as well)?
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/17/2020 - 12:17am
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 8:27pm
Once again we get these leaks that hint that things are so much worse than we've imagined. But none of these shits will go on the record with the whole unvarnished truth. I hope they all go down in history as the cowardly slime they are.
by ocean-kat on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 9:17pm
Federal Judge Signals It’s Clear That Trump Tweet Intended to Declassify All Mueller Documents, Orders DOJ to Find Out
By Matt Naham @ LawandCrime.com, Oct. 16
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/18/2020 - 3:35am
Ghislaine's turn in the barrel
When/what comes out on Trump, or will Barr make sure she's suicides after slow boating this case?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 10/20/2020 - 2:50am