About 100k are marching Minsk streets today. Dozens thousands protest in regions. Hundreds are detained already, primarily journalists. Since Friday, all foreign reporters are deprived of accreditation. So you won't see many photos from today. pic.twitter.com/Wa5A4E7zQi— Franak Viačorka (@franakviacorka) October 4, 2020
Senate GOP cringing at ongoing stimulus talks between Pelosi and Trump administration— Burgess Everett (@burgessev) October 19, 2020
Thune: "We’re going to have a hard time finding 13 votes"
RonJohn: "Way too high"
Toomey: “It would divide Republicans https://t.co/B0liCJiN6b@marianne_levine
October 19, 2020
A rapper known as Nuke Bizzle was charged with fraudulently obtaining $1.2 million in unemployment benefits after he bragged about the scheme in a music video, federal prosecutors said https://t.co/frBPcDg3JJ— New York Times Arts (@nytimesarts) October 19, 2020
Mario Buelna, a healthy 28-year-old father, caught a fever and started having trouble breathing in June. He soon tested positive for COVID-19. Weeks later, after what had seemed like a recovery, he felt weak and started vomiting. At 3 a.m. on Aug. 1, he passed out on the floor of his home in Mesa, Arizona. ... diagnosis – type 1 diabetes – stunned and frightened him. He had no history of the disease. .. “COVID could be causing diabetes from scratch,” said Dr. Francesco Rubino, a diabetes researcher and chair of metabolic and bariatric surgery at King’s College London. ...
“If TikTok is saved, you can thank me,” Graham said in August
By Makena Kelly @ TheVerge.com, Oct. 17
Oracle CEO Larry Ellison donated $250,000 to a super PAC supporting Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) reelection campaign as his company closed in on a coveted position as TikTok’s US technology partner.
Burkina Faso once looked like a success story for U.S. military aid. But now it’s contending with a growing insurgency, an unfolding humanitarian crisis — and a security force targeting civilians.
Amazing reporting by @daveyalba & @jacknicas about how the collapse of local news reporting (thanks Google!) has created an opening for that space to be filled by a network of rightwing propaganda web sites that masquerade as news sites. https://t.co/hn29RTOl6D
Found retweeted by lawyer Ken White who I follow; it's definitely a Sunday sort of essay.
Frequently, thoughtful Christians say to me, “I’m pro-life, I believe in religious freedom, we should welcome immigrants, and I want racial reconciliation. Where do I fit in?” The answer is clear. Nowhere.— David French (@DavidAFrench) October 18, 2020
And that truth is a blessing, if you embrace it. https://t.co/Oz6pGvM8E3
For many Democrats and independents who sat out 2016, voted for third-party candidates or backed Donald Trump, Mr. Biden is more acceptable to them in ways large and small than Mrs. Clinton was.
By LIsa Lehrer & Reed J. Epstein @ NYTimes.com, Oct. 18
Samantha Kacmarik, a Latina college student in Las Vegas, said that four years ago, she had viewed Hillary Clinton as part of a corrupt political establishment.
Flowers Forever, a Black transgender music producer in Milwaukee, said she had thought Mrs. Clinton wouldn’t change anything for the better.
And Thomas Moline, a white retired garbageman in Minneapolis, said he simply hadn’t trusted her.
In public, the Trump campaign boasts of 2016. In private, recriminations are beginning about a potential loss for a candidate who sees himself as his own strategist and believes the solution for almost all problems is more of himself @alexburnsNYT and me https://t.co/HfZAQBUV3f— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 18, 2020
Only a start in the world-‘This Is a War’:Cross-Border Fight Over Water Erupts in Mexico. Farmers in Mexico ambushed soldiers&seized a dam to stop water payments to US,in a sign of growing conflict over increasingly scarce resources. By Natalie Kitroeff https://t.co/XppjykWuwi— alain servais (@aservais1) October 16, 2020
Analysis by Parker Asmann @ InsightCrime.org, Oct. 16
The US arrest of Mexico’s former defense minister on drug charges confirms what has been alleged by traffickers themselves: that the country’s military, which plays an outsized role in the fight against organized crime, has been thoroughly corrupted.
“Americans working at home saved 60 million commuter hours a day, according to a University of Chicago study.” https://t.co/g9VCzfYWLG— Omar Wasow (@owasow) October 18, 2020
Bolivia’s unelected transitional administration has repeatedly threatened international electoral observers, detained monitors from Argentina in the airport, and shared the private information of Spanish supervisors with a far-right activist.
Comments
Highlighting US (Trump) silence
Kyrgyzstan turns dark
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/10/07/asia/kyrgyzstan-protesters-clashes-in...
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 9:02am
Karabakh displaced
(Trump buddies Alijev, Erdogan & Assad aligned - what could go wrong?)
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/oct/08/half-of-nagorno-karabakh-p...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 1:05am
Karabakh explainer, deep dive
https://geohistory.today/nagorno-karabakh/
(see other regional histories such as an excellent one on Russia:
https://geohistory.today/origins-of-russia-pt1/ )
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 1:44am
Kyrgyz reposts
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 3:43am
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 6:01am
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 8:57pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 1:29am
interesting point along the lines of "not our father's Cold War": Embattled strongman undermines his usefulness to Beijing by alienating West
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 2:35am
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 10:09am
lest we forget, we hear from a member of a most famous American celeb family of Armenian heritage:
From just this video, though, I wonder if the makeup budget for her and her sisters could furnish everything Armenians need?
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 4:48pm
Try Cher instead - even does earthquake relief, though her Evian bill might outpace Kim's makeup. Fortunately she's cryogenically orserved, so actually looks *younger* than a Kardashian. And as a Grade A cougar, I suspect she put the Men in Armenia.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 7:17pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 3:24am
14-pt Kyrgyz background thread
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 12:09pm
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 1:58am
Re: the Covid-free claim actually would be possible if you just let everyone catch it and have a massive death rate because they are on permanent lockdown for decades there. Just sayin. The real herd mentality thing.
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 4:56am
Improving everyday life or preparing for the next war?
(can't the Chinese go the other direction?)
Still, I've been thru some of these ravines - quite a lot of work.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 2:20am
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 2:36am
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 4:56am
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 1:01am
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 9:11am
Sviatlana sends ultimatum
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/15/2020 - 6:53pm
Kyrgyz pores resigns
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 10:09am
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/17/2020 - 1:00am
you forgot Thailand:
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/19/2020 - 7:11pm