Ballot box gaming is as old as the Civil War era, 14/15 Amendment, right to vote for all citizens, including freed slaves.

Well armed Confederate veterans and politicians in the former slave states placed the ballot boxes in a store or property owned by fellow white supremacists. If a freedman in 1870 tried to drop a ballot at a white controlled box, often the only one in the district, they were threatened with arson of their homes, or murder, by whites stationed to prevent them from voting. see "The Day Freedom Died"

Ballot box gaming continues now in different, less violent, form by Republican judges.

