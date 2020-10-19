Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Burkina Faso once looked like a success story for U.S. military aid. But now it’s contending with a growing insurgency, an unfolding humanitarian crisis — and a security force targeting civilians.
By NickTurse @ NYTimes Magazine, Oct. 15
Caption: Women waiting for food distribution at a camp for people displaced by violence in the town of Barsalogho in northern Burkina Faso in March 2020.Credit...Finbarr O'Reilly for The New York Times
I spent a month in Cameroon. The countries of that region seem a bit analogous to India and Pakistan - a bunch of fairly stable traditionalist cultures located right next to a huge Muslim majority state that provides rationale for beefed up military.
by Orion on Mon, 10/19/2020 - 7:39am