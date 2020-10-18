Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
In public, the Trump campaign boasts of 2016. In private, recriminations are beginning about a potential loss for a candidate who sees himself as his own strategist and believes the solution for almost all problems is more of himself @alexburnsNYT and me https://t.co/HfZAQBUV3f— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 18, 2020
Amazing reporting by @daveyalba & @jacknicas about how the collapse of local news reporting (thanks Google!) has created an opening for that space to be filled by a network of rightwing propaganda web sites that masquerade as news sites. https://t.co/hn29RTOl6D
Found retweeted by lawyer Ken White who I follow; it's definitely a Sunday sort of essay.
Frequently, thoughtful Christians say to me, “I’m pro-life, I believe in religious freedom, we should welcome immigrants, and I want racial reconciliation. Where do I fit in?” The answer is clear. Nowhere.— David French (@DavidAFrench) October 18, 2020
And that truth is a blessing, if you embrace it. https://t.co/Oz6pGvM8E3
For many Democrats and independents who sat out 2016, voted for third-party candidates or backed Donald Trump, Mr. Biden is more acceptable to them in ways large and small than Mrs. Clinton was.
By LIsa Lehrer & Reed J. Epstein @ NYTimes.com, Oct. 18
Samantha Kacmarik, a Latina college student in Las Vegas, said that four years ago, she had viewed Hillary Clinton as part of a corrupt political establishment.
Flowers Forever, a Black transgender music producer in Milwaukee, said she had thought Mrs. Clinton wouldn’t change anything for the better.
And Thomas Moline, a white retired garbageman in Minneapolis, said he simply hadn’t trusted her.
In public, the Trump campaign boasts of 2016. In private, recriminations are beginning about a potential loss for a candidate who sees himself as his own strategist and believes the solution for almost all problems is more of himself @alexburnsNYT and me https://t.co/HfZAQBUV3f— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 18, 2020
Only a start in the world-‘This Is a War’:Cross-Border Fight Over Water Erupts in Mexico. Farmers in Mexico ambushed soldiers&seized a dam to stop water payments to US,in a sign of growing conflict over increasingly scarce resources. By Natalie Kitroeff https://t.co/XppjykWuwi— alain servais (@aservais1) October 16, 2020
Analysis by Parker Asmann @ InsightCrime.org, Oct. 16
The US arrest of Mexico’s former defense minister on drug charges confirms what has been alleged by traffickers themselves: that the country’s military, which plays an outsized role in the fight against organized crime, has been thoroughly corrupted.
“Americans working at home saved 60 million commuter hours a day, according to a University of Chicago study.” https://t.co/g9VCzfYWLG— Omar Wasow (@owasow) October 18, 2020
Bolivia’s unelected transitional administration has repeatedly threatened international electoral observers, detained monitors from Argentina in the airport, and shared the private information of Spanish supervisors with a far-right activist.
John Stuart Mill was one of the original thought leaders on the Western concept of "freedom".
https://www.utilitarianism.com/ol/one.html
"Freedom" is a word used to justify not wearing a mask during a pandemic
Mill noted the following:
In “On Liberty,” he wrote that liberty (or freedom) means “doing as we like, subject to such consequences as may follow, without impediment from our fellow creatures, as long as what we do does not harm them even though they should think our conduct foolish, perverse or wrong.”
By the NYTimes Editorial Board, Oct. 16. (Tweet by the former editor of The Financial Times.)
How to write an editorial: a blistering demolition of Donald J Trump’s Presidency and what is at stake for American democracy https://t.co/tOrRPOoeGO— Lionel Barber (@lionelbarber) October 17, 2020
This is a high turnout election. https://t.co/TiaWUt2h0w— Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) October 17, 2020
A top abortion rights group heavily involved in the efforts to stop Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court is calling for the ouster of Sen. Dianne Feinstein as the Judiciary Committee’s top Democrat.
The statement from the head of NARAL Pro-Choice America further fueled a liberal backlash against Feinstein (D-Calif.), who during the Trump presidency has been a target of critics who say she has been far too passive in battling the administration, especially when it comes to its judicial nominees.
More than half of US states are seeing an increase in new Covid-19 cases, with five states -- Montana, New Mexico, North Carolina, Tennessee and Vermont -- reporting a jump of more than 50% in one week. https://t.co/mRwUbX3eN0— CNN (@CNN) October 12, 2020
It wasn't the steroids. Trump is erratic.
The president gave his approval to a package of wildfire disaster relief only hours after officials from his administration had explained why the state should not receive the aid.
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/18/2020 - 1:52pm
It's unusual for Maggie to take the time to tweet this much content from a story. ^ She must think it important for many to know about.
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/18/2020 - 1:54pm
Or feels under pressure after passing on Red Star Rudy's Russian Post disinfo.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/18/2020 - 2:35pm
The NYT published a piece on that too:
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/19/2020 - 1:08am
as to what the underlings are doing:
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/18/2020 - 5:17pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/18/2020 - 5:19pm
When JFK Jr becomes VP things will change
QAnon will make sure if that
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 10/19/2020 - 1:38am