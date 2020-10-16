Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
A man has been decapitated near Paris and a suspect shot by law enforcement, police have confirmed to Euronews.
The history teacher was beheaded near a school in the commune of Conflans Saint-Honorine, northwest of the French capital, at around 5pm local time.
Police told the AFP agency that the teacher had shown cartoons depicting the Prophet Muhammad in his class.
A suspect was shot by police in the neighbouring town of Éragny and was presumed dead, judicial sources said.
Local media said the alleged attacker was carrying a knife [....]
Comments
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 3:47pm
Frankly there's only one way to begin solving this problem. Every newspaper in print or on the internet and every school in every classroom has to show these pictures. The pictures should be handed out on the sidewalk and the litter of the pictures should clog the streets. Billions of copies of Rushdie's book should be printed and handed out for free. Every attempt to threaten western values of free speech by a fatwa should result in that free speech being spread as far and wide as possible. Fatwas should result in every single person seeing the condemned speech, not it's censorship
by ocean-kat on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 4:01pm
Excellent idea.
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 4:01pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 3:49pm
Cops should have tried to arrest him without killing him?
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 3:50pm
Scalp would've been enough, according to Hammurabi.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 3:54pm
Pointing out a wokee slant on headline at the NYTimes:
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 6:15pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 5:26pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 5:46pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/17/2020 - 2:56am
gets across how doing this can be such a powerful terror tactic:
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/17/2020 - 1:41pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/17/2020 - 11:53pm
My first thoughts after reading the article: While the punishment certainly did not match the "transgression", someone that politically stupid should not have been teaching civics to middle schoolers. He could have used examples from other eras to make his points about freedom of speech. He endangered not just himself but his students as well by choosing to use contemporary flashpoints.
by EmmaZahn on Sun, 10/18/2020 - 12:40pm
On a global scale they're saying "I'll kill you if you say that" and we're saying "Ok, I won't say that." And you're saying that's smart. I suppose it is stupid to prioritize your values over your life. Taking a risk to do the right thing isn't very smart. When faced with a threat the faster we submit the safer we'll be.
There was a time when people said, "I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it" The motto for our time is "The smartest thing to do is knuckle under and shut the fuck up."
by ocean-kat on Sun, 10/18/2020 - 1:11pm