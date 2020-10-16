Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
More than half of US states are seeing an increase in new Covid-19 cases, with five states -- Montana, New Mexico, North Carolina, Tennessee and Vermont -- reporting a jump of more than 50% in one week. https://t.co/mRwUbX3eN0— CNN (@CNN) October 12, 2020
Only a start in the world-‘This Is a War’:Cross-Border Fight Over Water Erupts in Mexico. Farmers in Mexico ambushed soldiers&seized a dam to stop water payments to US,in a sign of growing conflict over increasingly scarce resources. By Natalie Kitroeff https://t.co/XppjykWuwi— alain servais (@aservais1) October 16, 2020
Analysis by Parker Asmann @ InsightCrime.org, Oct. 16
The US arrest of Mexico’s former defense minister on drug charges confirms what has been alleged by traffickers themselves: that the country’s military, which plays an outsized role in the fight against organized crime, has been thoroughly corrupted.
“Americans working at home saved 60 million commuter hours a day, according to a University of Chicago study.” https://t.co/g9VCzfYWLG— Omar Wasow (@owasow) October 18, 2020
Bolivia’s unelected transitional administration has repeatedly threatened international electoral observers, detained monitors from Argentina in the airport, and shared the private information of Spanish supervisors with a far-right activist.
John Stuart Mill was one of the original thought leaders on the Western concept of "freedom".
https://www.utilitarianism.com/ol/one.html
"Freedom" is a word used to justify not wearing a mask during a pandemic
Mill noted the following:
In “On Liberty,” he wrote that liberty (or freedom) means “doing as we like, subject to such consequences as may follow, without impediment from our fellow creatures, as long as what we do does not harm them even though they should think our conduct foolish, perverse or wrong.”
By the NYTimes Editorial Board, Oct. 16. (Tweet by the former editor of The Financial Times.)
How to write an editorial: a blistering demolition of Donald J Trump’s Presidency and what is at stake for American democracy https://t.co/tOrRPOoeGO— Lionel Barber (@lionelbarber) October 17, 2020
This is a high turnout election. https://t.co/TiaWUt2h0w— Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) October 17, 2020
A top abortion rights group heavily involved in the efforts to stop Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court is calling for the ouster of Sen. Dianne Feinstein as the Judiciary Committee’s top Democrat.
The statement from the head of NARAL Pro-Choice America further fueled a liberal backlash against Feinstein (D-Calif.), who during the Trump presidency has been a target of critics who say she has been far too passive in battling the administration, especially when it comes to its judicial nominees.
It wasn't the steroids. Trump is erratic.
The president gave his approval to a package of wildfire disaster relief only hours after officials from his administration had explained why the state should not receive the aid.
A man has been decapitated near Paris and a suspect shot by law enforcement, police have confirmed to Euronews.
The history teacher was beheaded near a school in the commune of Conflans Saint-Honorine, northwest of the French capital, at around 5pm local time.
Police told the AFP agency that the teacher had shown cartoons depicting the Prophet Muhammad in his class.
A suspect was shot by police in the neighbouring town of Éragny and was presumed dead, judicial sources said.
Local media said the alleged attacker was carrying a knife [....]
NEW: In statement and in interview, @GovChristie says he was "wrong" not to wear masks at White House, urges people to take the virus seriously and follow CDC guidelines in public https://t.co/rL5vc2Eurh— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 15, 2020
"Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. predicted that there would be a small caucus of Republican senators willing to back a bipartisan agenda if he’s elected president.... Yet Mr. Biden has continued to describe what would be, if he wins the election, an idyllic all-work-together Congress that hasn’t existed in a generation."
He'll have about 60 days from 1/21 to find out if elected, and if Democrats take the Senate, how bipartisan Mitch and his gang will be.
Never since the Cold War ended with the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991 have so many U.S. nuclear bombers been engaged in “show-of-force” operations of this sort, writes Michael Klare.
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 6:04pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 6:09pm
So does the above and below together mean that the U.S. Surgeon General has gone rogue?????
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 9:54pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 6:28pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 9:46pm
much more on his thread...
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 10:19pm
Should have been posted on the international thread, oh well.
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/18/2020 - 2:21am
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/18/2020 - 2:47am
Birx, Fauci & Redfield: about to become the 3 MUTINEERS!
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/18/2020 - 3:56am
comes to mind the Surgeon General may already be doing likewise, see upthread on his testing-promoting activities in Wisconsin.
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/18/2020 - 4:04am