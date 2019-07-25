The Trump administration has decided to restart federal executions. White House sources indicate this action by Attorney General Barr was taken after unconfirmed reports that President Trump had inquired as to why there had been no executions of federal inmates during his tenure in the Oval Office, while he heard George W. Bush had three, including Timothy McVeigh.

Trump's interest may be related to an idea promoted by some people on the right, that an execution held during one of Trump's reelection rallies would add suspense for the crowd, and give an exhibition of the strong resolve of Republicans to fight crime and Keep America Great. Republicans support executions at twice the level of Democrats, and timing one to happen during a Trump rally would be another controversial "wedge" issue Trump feels would excite his base.

It would be along the lines a reset of the 'norms' of presidential authority, which Trump declared yesterday are without limits:

“Then I have an Article II, where I have the right to do whatever I want as president..."

CNN on AG Barr, and executions:

The federal government is set to bring back capital punishment after 16 years with the executions of five inmates. Attorney General William Barr on Thursday ordered the Bureau of Prisons to adopt an updated execution protocol , clearing the way for five death row inmates to be put to death. The executions are scheduled to begin in December 2019, though legal challenges could potentially delay them.

There has not been an execution on federal charges since 2003. A 1972 US Supreme Court decision, Furman vs. Georgia, struck down all existing federal death sentences and all of those in the 50 states.

In Gregg vs. Georgia, 1976, the Supreme Court set new requirements for capital punishment, and let stand the death sentence on Troy Leon Gregg. Gregg was never executed, as he escaped from prison.

The White House source said Republican politicians were generally wary of the President's plan. None, however, would go on record opposing it. Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said coordinating an execution and using it for partisan gain would be an outrage, and he hoped the rumors were unfounded..

Mitch McConnell said he supports capital punishment. Acting White House Chief of Staff, Mick Mulvaney, was said to have no opinion, and was tacitly in support of anything the President decided to do.

Attorney General Barr is said to have prepared a legal opinion that would claim presidential executive privilege in the timing, broadcast and circumstances of a federal execution.

Court challenges from the ACLU on privacy grounds are recognized as very likely, and if the President persists with his plan, an injunction against, and a very long delay, for any "politically coordinated" executions would be certain.

(note to readers, this is a Dag satire piece)