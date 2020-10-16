    Biden Campaign Ads

    Now that they are flush with dough, gonna use this thread to point to some of the things they are doing with it. Here's Kamala's current favorite:

    First, I think it's helpful to revisit Radio Free Tom's proposal for the division of labor on this front from early in the year

    RADIO FREE TOM'S REALITY CHECK TWITTER LECTURE & PEP TALK

    I.E., leave the attacks up to disgruntled ex-Republicans and that Dems should do mostly positive...


    Noted that he's pushing GOTV:


     Interesting--an official link with the enormously popular cast of Hamilton:


