@ Euronews.com, Oct. 16

A man has been decapitated near Paris and a suspect shot by law enforcement, police have confirmed to Euronews.

The history teacher was beheaded near a school in the commune of Conflans Saint-Honorine, northwest of the French capital, at around 5pm local time.

Police told the AFP agency that the teacher had shown cartoons depicting the Prophet Muhammad in his class.

A suspect was shot by police in the neighbouring town of Éragny and was presumed dead, judicial sources said.

Local media said the alleged attacker was carrying a knife [....]