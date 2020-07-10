Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
SEE WHOLE THREAD (I guess I'll give that "death wish" is an unfair schmear, as I have read they believe they have herd
immunity mentality) especially tweet that reports:...They pinned him against a wall and shouted “moyser” (“snitch”) as NYPD lost control of the situation. Really scary scene. Jacob is a pro...
Rep. Nadler--I don't think he represents that district tho, he's only upper west side
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 10:44pm
I guessed wrong, just looked it up, Boro Park is included in Nadler's district
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/New_York%27s_10th_congressional_district
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 10:47pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 11:41pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 3:19pm
NYTimes coverage via Seth Ambramson comment:
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 3:35pm
More Martha as Mom territory: "how come you always let him/her get away with it?"
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 4:02pm
Comes to mind that DeBlasio has always been perfectly primed for that problem in many different ways. Cuomo's sort of the opposite, plays the dad role in "just wait til your Dad comes home!"
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 4:06pm
The grift: find a flock of sheeple and proceed to figure a way to make money off them. (Sound familiar?)
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 9:13pm
go! yay! so glad they went to court with it!
These are unrepentant super spreaders subjecting the rest of the population to their extreme religious beliefs. When it comes to things like state aid of all kinds, they are more than glad to collect their share (many argue more than their share) and get preferential treatment overly respectful to their quirks. If they want to risk death they can't take others along.
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 6:26pm
They're going to play the anti-semitic card:
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 4:29pm