"The new audit, released by state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, suggests that well over a hundred thousand jobs may be lost in the next six months, as well as a third or half of NYC's restaurants and bars." https://t.co/unqYxmC6ME— Hrag (@hragv) October 1, 2020
More than half of US states are seeing an increase in new Covid-19 cases, with five states -- Montana, New Mexico, North Carolina, Tennessee and Vermont -- reporting a jump of more than 50% in one week. https://t.co/mRwUbX3eN0— CNN (@CNN) October 12, 2020
It wasn't the steroids. Trump is erratic.
The president gave his approval to a package of wildfire disaster relief only hours after officials from his administration had explained why the state should not receive the aid.
A man has been decapitated near Paris and a suspect shot by law enforcement, police have confirmed to Euronews.
The history teacher was beheaded near a school in the commune of Conflans Saint-Honorine, northwest of the French capital, at around 5pm local time.
Police told the AFP agency that the teacher had shown cartoons depicting the Prophet Muhammad in his class.
A suspect was shot by police in the neighbouring town of Éragny and was presumed dead, judicial sources said.
Local media said the alleged attacker was carrying a knife [....]
NEW: In statement and in interview, @GovChristie says he was "wrong" not to wear masks at White House, urges people to take the virus seriously and follow CDC guidelines in public https://t.co/rL5vc2Eurh— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 15, 2020
"Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. predicted that there would be a small caucus of Republican senators willing to back a bipartisan agenda if he’s elected president.... Yet Mr. Biden has continued to describe what would be, if he wins the election, an idyllic all-work-together Congress that hasn’t existed in a generation."
He'll have about 60 days from 1/21 to find out if elected, and if Democrats take the Senate, how bipartisan Mitch and his gang will be.
Never since the Cold War ended with the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991 have so many U.S. nuclear bombers been engaged in “show-of-force” operations of this sort, writes Michael Klare.
What, in the Trump era, does the face of complicity look like?
Sometimes the answer is obvious. Mitch McConnell. William Barr. Lindsey Graham.
But sometimes it’s someone who’s less well known. The face might register, but the name escapes you. It’s just a man in rimless glasses and a dark suit.
I’m talking about Rod J. Rosenstein. Years from now, I think we should remember the men and women like him, and the role they played in this administration’s vilest deeds.
Last week, The Times reported that the inspector general of the Justice Department, Michael E. Horowitz, has prepared a draft report based on an investigation of his agency’s role in the Trump administration’s family separation policy of 2018.
BREAKING—New records reveal that, while Trump & his advisors were publicly giving rosy outlooks on the pandemic, they were privately giving dire warnings to wealthy investors behind closed doors, triggering sell offs.
So disgusting—They knew. #COVID19 https://t.co/SN5BHEpEus
Overdose deaths in Franklin County up by alarming 73% for first half of 2020, @FranklinCoroner says https://t.co/dX3eCVrfrs pic.twitter.com/CXCv0N3ZZ7— WSYX ABC 6 (@wsyx6) October 15, 2020
January will be brutal if Congress and the WH don’t act soon. On Dec 31, ~13.4m people will be left with no income after unemployment insurance ends. Also on Dec 31: the CDC eviction moratorium expires. https://t.co/UCgj2tOqRH— Diane Yentel (@dianeyentel) October 15, 2020
On The Trail: How Trump lost the law and order debate https://t.co/QPZO8PyAjK— J. W. (@wolfjon4) October 14, 2020
Solar power is now the "cheapest electricity in history."— Alex Steffen (@AlexSteffen) October 13, 2020
Let that sink in.https://t.co/biCyryembh pic.twitter.com/Oilg688GpE
Profile by Nick Paumgarten published Oct. 12 online for their Oct. 19 issue
“‘He was born for social distancing,’ a former aide told me.” https://t.co/gT2kCgDXQv— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 13, 2020
Comments
This could be the end of gentrification. It's hard to see all those bougeois establishments created in major cities continuing in this climate. In fact, I read about black ex-residents marching through Seattle's gentrified areas chanting "give us our shit back!"
by Orion on Thu, 10/01/2020 - 7:57pm
Where's everyone going to work tho if there's no striving upper middle class that needs services? Switch from good tips waiting on tables in fine restaurants and as colorists in hair salons and pool cleaning and landscaping and decorators etc. to nursing home attendants for boomers? (Covid, covid, covid = invest in health care, health care, health care, as much as those jobs sound loathsome to many, it may be all there is besides serving each other fast food fare, fetching and delivering each others' Amazon orders, Uber, bike maintenance, grocery store worker and the like.)
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/01/2020 - 10:10pm
Really? I saw the video and it looked like mostly young whites to me.
by ocean-kat on Thu, 10/01/2020 - 10:22pm
Ditto on that. And blacks that spoke were not using ghetto speak, sounded like college students.
But nobody has to believe just us, there's a NYTimes article reporting on the general phenomenon now published a week ago, I posted an excerpt in comments.
It's actually not exhibited in NYC much, except for those few Hot to Trotsky Park Avenue radical kids who have always been with us, mostly everybody comes here has been a striver for centuries. Started with Dutch capitalists...sin city..
(Even the John Reed type revolutionaries in the early 20th century Greenwich Village enjoyed fine food, wine and booze, theater and other entertainment like free loving and affairs with edjumacated wimmen liking fashionable clothes poetry and art, literary parties, enjoyed summer houses at Croton-on-the-Hudson and Woodstock, not exactly working men's lifestyle, more like the proverbial "finer things in life")
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/01/2020 - 10:44pm
White protesters up in the Pacific Northwest believe they aren't white, so we should respect their chosen identity.
by Orion on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 12:00am
i missed this, good one, Orion
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 9:08pm
a small part of the collateral damage has included Tony Soprano style "waste management" business and those who had jobs with them:
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 9:07pm
Is a second epidemic and is not just fancy schmancy places, is a bloodbath and in every borough, they can't afford NY rent without high volume:
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 4:19pm
people do have to eat, so supermarkets are the winners, as are companies like Amazon for non-perishables. Bring donuts from home, make your own coffee, you can't drink it in public anymore with a mask on anyways.
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 4:23pm