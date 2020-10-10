Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
BREAKING: According to @JewishNewsUSA, @realDonaldTrump held a meeting this morning with senior campaign staff, legal advisors and his children to discuss his possible resignation. Resignation would be contingent on a pardon by Pence, and the dismissal of SDNY criminal charges.— Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) October 10, 2020
NEW: In statement and in interview, @GovChristie says he was "wrong" not to wear masks at White House, urges people to take the virus seriously and follow CDC guidelines in public https://t.co/rL5vc2Eurh— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 15, 2020
"Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. predicted that there would be a small caucus of Republican senators willing to back a bipartisan agenda if he’s elected president.... Yet Mr. Biden has continued to describe what would be, if he wins the election, an idyllic all-work-together Congress that hasn’t existed in a generation."
He'll have about 60 days from 1/21 to find out if elected, and if Democrats take the Senate, how bipartisan Mitch and his gang will be.
Never since the Cold War ended with the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991 have so many U.S. nuclear bombers been engaged in “show-of-force” operations of this sort, writes Michael Klare.
What, in the Trump era, does the face of complicity look like?
Sometimes the answer is obvious. Mitch McConnell. William Barr. Lindsey Graham.
But sometimes it’s someone who’s less well known. The face might register, but the name escapes you. It’s just a man in rimless glasses and a dark suit.
I’m talking about Rod J. Rosenstein. Years from now, I think we should remember the men and women like him, and the role they played in this administration’s vilest deeds.
Last week, The Times reported that the inspector general of the Justice Department, Michael E. Horowitz, has prepared a draft report based on an investigation of his agency’s role in the Trump administration’s family separation policy of 2018.
BREAKING—New records reveal that, while Trump & his advisors were publicly giving rosy outlooks on the pandemic, they were privately giving dire warnings to wealthy investors behind closed doors, triggering sell offs.
So disgusting—They knew. #COVID19 https://t.co/SN5BHEpEus
Overdose deaths in Franklin County up by alarming 73% for first half of 2020, @FranklinCoroner says https://t.co/dX3eCVrfrs pic.twitter.com/CXCv0N3ZZ7— WSYX ABC 6 (@wsyx6) October 15, 2020
January will be brutal if Congress and the WH don’t act soon. On Dec 31, ~13.4m people will be left with no income after unemployment insurance ends. Also on Dec 31: the CDC eviction moratorium expires. https://t.co/UCgj2tOqRH— Diane Yentel (@dianeyentel) October 15, 2020
On The Trail: How Trump lost the law and order debate https://t.co/QPZO8PyAjK— J. W. (@wolfjon4) October 14, 2020
Solar power is now the "cheapest electricity in history."— Alex Steffen (@AlexSteffen) October 13, 2020
Let that sink in.https://t.co/biCyryembh pic.twitter.com/Oilg688GpE
Profile by Nick Paumgarten published Oct. 12 online for their Oct. 19 issue
“‘He was born for social distancing,’ a former aide told me.” https://t.co/gT2kCgDXQv— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 13, 2020
From the NYT
DENVER — The harrowing set of photos taken by a Denver Post photographer of a fatal shooting after street protests on Saturday did not make the newspaper’s front page the next day.
The photographer, Helen H. Richardson, wasn’t dawdling. After capturing the shooting frame by frame, she spent three hours at police headquarters being questioned as a witness.
“It’s 4 o’clock, and I have a deadline,” she recalled telling the police.
Robert Lighthizer Blew Up 60 Years of Trade Policy. Nobody Knows What Happens Next. https://t.co/6f0Ljd2cdt via @TPM— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 13, 2020
Brit police TOO politically correct, play favorites?
"Harry Miller insists Fair Cop is not trying to shut down debate, but fighting for the right to have one in the first place." https://t.co/eo9RfxwQNw— The Critic (@TheCriticMag) October 13, 2020
This rumor is trending on Twitter under SDNY
Edit to add Jon Cooper on Twitter: #TeamJoe. Formerly Chair of @TheDemCoalition, National Finance Chair for Draft Biden 2016; Long Island Campaign Chair for @BarackObama
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 2:07pm
More rumor mongering from Jon Cooper along the lines of "breaking point, it's the Covid. stupids"
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 2:19pm
Trump @ 42% approval 2yrs already - flat line. Rats may scurry but they don't run that fast.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 2:42pm
As the old song goes:
"I beg your pardon, I gave you Covid in the Rose Garden."
by moat on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 3:08pm
Or as Dylan sang, "You Covid your way, I'll Covid mine"
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 3:51pm
Hmmmm, 13 minutes ago:
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 2:08pm
You're the boss, no probs about the editing, BUT myself, I think news about viral rumors IS news. Thas why I put a question mark.
Is an interesting meta issue in itself.
I spose I could have added Viral Rumor: along with question mark to make it clearer?
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 2:54pm
Further on the meta of it: why is Jon Cooper and JewishNewsUSA doing this? Is anyone behind it? Is the Biden campaign okay with pushing this rumor? Will SDNY put out an acknowledgment even in form of denial, or just ignore it? Etc.
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 2:59pm
Cooper's back, so maybe just got too excited...
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 2:44pm
he tweeted two and three hours ago, but one of them Twitter censored!
If you go to his feed you see one this way only
if you click through on it to it, only then do you see it with their warning above it
Flaw in Twitter's system noted: BUT when you copy the embed code, the warning does not come along! So it can indeed be perpetuated.
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 3:27pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 5:08pm
Would certainly easily buy the part of the story that Melania is threatening to exit the White House after hearing that leaked recording of how cynical she is about the first lady job and how disgusted she sounded about having to play the role. Now she's in quarantine with Covid. We were told mild symptoms but don't really know since then, probably having to deprive herself of seeing her son who, tho negative, we were told, also probably has to quarantine from other humans.
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 4:35pm
Twitter suspends "Jon Cooper tweets" for "spam and platform manipulation" and, before that, "jewishnewsusa":
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 5:51pm
The @JewishNewsUSA account has been suspended for some unknown reason.
https://mobile.twitter.com/jewishnewsusa?lang=en
Jon Cooper's tweet has been deleted.
https://mobile.twitter.com/joncoopertweets/status/1314967961342537728?s=20
by Alexander Reagan (not verified) on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 6:05pm
we got it (see above) BUT THANK YOU for debunking work, appreciated
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 8:16pm
Ok, here's Trump family troubles gossip the old-fashioned way: anonymous sources related to Don Jr. to Gabriel Sherman @ Vanity Fair:
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 7:19pm
Comes to mind that, too, is a family tradition! Back in the 80's The Donald used to call up Page Six at the NYPost, pretend he was someone else, and give them all the poop he wanted to see in print.
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 7:26pm
Somebody close is leaking about crazy behavior all over the place, including apparently to the NYT:
(I found retweeted by Rick Wilson here but don't have a story link for the excerpt)
top reply to Mariotti, just for one of many illustrations:
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 7:47pm
Here's a tweet with link to the article with the Superman shirt story, it's by Karni & Haberman, filed @ 7:04 pm today Trump Makes First Public Appearance Since Leaving Walter Reed
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 7:53pm
P.S. Superman T-shirt story gone viral now That was quick, less than 1 1/2 hrs. after the story was published. Can only imagine Facebook etc.
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 8:19pm
https://www.inquisitr.com/6326918/donald-trump-quit-election-resigning/
by Orion on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 6:32pm
Oh yes, put Ivanka on the ticket, please.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 6:50pm
An interesting line of speculation but depends a lot upon the idea that there would be agents interested in protecting him once he did not have the power to hurt them.
by moat on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 7:31pm
...“He’s going to kill himself,” one adviser said...
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 11:55pm
I read this, really does sound like chaos, there is nothing like a campaign plan going on, nobody can control him or knows what he is thinking. They're all just flying by seat of pants (why they are making mistakes like w/Fauci ad?) Seems almost like he's not consulting anyone but rather is on a tear to start working on his "bucket list", that he doesn't care whether what he does helps or hurts, its' all just like the Sinatra song "I gotta be me". Like maybe it's his last chance to "be Trump" and if he follows his bliss, maybe a miracle will happen and reverse things, you never know, after all, he's got coronavirus and he feels great, that's a miracle to him already:
It fits that when he was at Walter Reed he mostly worked on all the old grievances, a list of enemies and cases against them and once out started screaming how Barr & Pompeo et. al. were negligent in not pursuing it. That's "bucket list" behavior, making a list, what's important to him.
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 2:03am
still just flying high on the "i gotta be me" thing:
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/15/2020 - 12:29am
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/15/2020 - 11:53pm