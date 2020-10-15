Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Never since the Cold War ended with the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991 have so many U.S. nuclear bombers been engaged in “show-of-force” operations of this sort, writes Michael Klare.
Comments
I have always been confused by the show of force demonstrations carried out by anybody. If one can do something, and the people on the other end of the stick know that, then the show is for some audience not involved with the struggle.
by moat on Thu, 10/15/2020 - 8:43pm