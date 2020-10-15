    Jimmy Kimmel On The Dueling Town Halls

    By rmrd0000 on Thu, 10/15/2020 - 8:40am |

    During his late-night monologue on ABC Wednesday night, Jimmy Kimmel waded into the brewing controversy over dueling town hall events happening Thursday on both his network and NBC.

    “You know, there was supposed to be a debate tomorrow night, but since Trump would not agree to the virtual format that they wanted to have because he tested positive for the coronavirus, he backed out altogether,” the host explained. “So because there was no debate, Biden agreed to do a town hall on ABC that night.”

    Then came the announcement that Trump would also be doing a town hall on NBC at the exact same time. “So that settles it,” Kimmel joked. “Now I know what I’m gonna do, I’m going to vote for both of them.”

    “Thanks, NBC,” he continued. “First The Apprentice and now this. Why not a new Bill Cosby special while we’re at it?”

    Noting that there is “no good reason to hold these events simultaneously,” Kimmel insinuated that “obviously Trump wanted this because he knows he’ll get better ratings than Joe Biden,” given that getting a town hall on NBC means it will likely air on all of NBC’s other channels as well, including MSNBC and CNBC.

    “Of course more people will watch Trump,” he said. “That doesn’t mean anything. If my choices are watching a documentary about the Bill of Rights or a guy getting hit in the nuts with a shovel, I’m going shovel every single time!”

    https://www.thedailybeast.com/abcs-jimmy-kimmel-attacks-nbc-for-airing-trump-town-hall?ref=home

    Criticism of NBC comes in

     

    George Takei

    Other Hollywood figures including actor George Takei, who became famous on NBC's "Star Trek" in the late 1960s, voiced their displeasure as well.

    "Don’t watch the Trump Town Hall tomorrow on NBC. Catch the highlights later," Takei tweeted.

    Dean Obeidallah

    #BoycottNBC is the top trending topic and they earned it. NBC could've scheduled its town hall with Trump LITERALLY any other date/time as the town hall previously scheduled with Biden for Thursday on ABC. But they choose the same time. Then again NBC gave us The Apprentice

    Former MSNBC editor-in-chief 

    A former editor-in-chief at MSNBC.com, Merrill Brown, argued that the network's executives must "explain ASAP how agreeing at last minute to add a town hall with President Trump opposite an @abcnews Joe Biden Town Hall is in the public interest."

    "Even doing it at 10 ET just after Biden would have been a better decision," he tweeted.

    https://thehill.com/homenews/media/521068-nbc-show-creator-actor-criticizes-network-airing-trump-town-hall-on-debate


    by rmrd0000 on Thu, 10/15/2020 - 11:08am

    It was the only way Trump could find to interrupt Biden again.


    by moat on Thu, 10/15/2020 - 1:52pm

    NBC had a choice, They went full "Apprentice".


    by rmrd0000 on Thu, 10/15/2020 - 2:28pm

    Over 100 NBC employees are against NBC creating dueling town halls.

    More than 100 prominent actors, writers and producers are protesting NBC News’s decision to carry a town hall meeting with President Trump on Thursday night opposite a previously scheduled Joe Biden town hall on rival ABC News.

    In a letter to NBCUniversal Chief Executive Jeff Shell, NBCUniversal News Group Chairman Cesar Conde and Brian Roberts, chief executive of NBCU parent Comcast Corp., the group said the decision to give Mr. Trump such a platform after his refusal to debate Mr. Biden is “enabling the president’s bad behavior while undercutting the Presidential Debate Commission and doing a disservice to the American public.”

    https://www.wsj.com/articles/nbc-actors-producers-protest-networks-decision-to-host-trump-town-hall-at-same-time-as-bidens-abc-town-hall-11602772346?mod=hp_lista_pos4


    by rmrd0000 on Thu, 10/15/2020 - 3:51pm

