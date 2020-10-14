Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
What, in the Trump era, does the face of complicity look like?
Sometimes the answer is obvious. Mitch McConnell. William Barr. Lindsey Graham.
But sometimes it’s someone who’s less well known. The face might register, but the name escapes you. It’s just a man in rimless glasses and a dark suit.
I’m talking about Rod J. Rosenstein. Years from now, I think we should remember the men and women like him, and the role they played in this administration’s vilest deeds.
Last week, The Times reported that the inspector general of the Justice Department, Michael E. Horowitz, has prepared a draft report based on an investigation of his agency’s role in the Trump administration’s family separation policy of 2018.
BREAKING—New records reveal that, while Trump & his advisors were publicly giving rosy outlooks on the pandemic, they were privately giving dire warnings to wealthy investors behind closed doors, triggering sell offs.
So disgusting—They knew. #COVID19 https://t.co/SN5BHEpEus
Overdose deaths in Franklin County up by alarming 73% for first half of 2020, @FranklinCoroner says https://t.co/dX3eCVrfrs pic.twitter.com/CXCv0N3ZZ7— WSYX ABC 6 (@wsyx6) October 15, 2020
January will be brutal if Congress and the WH don’t act soon. On Dec 31, ~13.4m people will be left with no income after unemployment insurance ends. Also on Dec 31: the CDC eviction moratorium expires. https://t.co/UCgj2tOqRH— Diane Yentel (@dianeyentel) October 15, 2020
On The Trail: How Trump lost the law and order debate https://t.co/QPZO8PyAjK— J. W. (@wolfjon4) October 14, 2020
Solar power is now the "cheapest electricity in history."— Alex Steffen (@AlexSteffen) October 13, 2020
Let that sink in.https://t.co/biCyryembh pic.twitter.com/Oilg688GpE
Profile by Nick Paumgarten published Oct. 12 online for their Oct. 19 issue
“‘He was born for social distancing,’ a former aide told me.” https://t.co/gT2kCgDXQv— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 13, 2020
From the NYT
DENVER — The harrowing set of photos taken by a Denver Post photographer of a fatal shooting after street protests on Saturday did not make the newspaper’s front page the next day.
The photographer, Helen H. Richardson, wasn’t dawdling. After capturing the shooting frame by frame, she spent three hours at police headquarters being questioned as a witness.
“It’s 4 o’clock, and I have a deadline,” she recalled telling the police.
Robert Lighthizer Blew Up 60 Years of Trade Policy. Nobody Knows What Happens Next. https://t.co/6f0Ljd2cdt via @TPM— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 13, 2020
Brit police TOO politically correct, play favorites?
"Harry Miller insists Fair Cop is not trying to shut down debate, but fighting for the right to have one in the first place." https://t.co/eo9RfxwQNw— The Critic (@TheCriticMag) October 13, 2020
Will this be a new trend as state and local budgets go in the red and income from things like property and sales tax fall?
Come Nov. 1, the city’s poverty relief agency is set to resume collecting cash from New Yorkers officials say should have never gotten Medicaid, SNAP and other help.https://t.co/93PJl15aeR— Avrohom Keller (@abekay2) October 13, 2020
Cases of reinfection with COVID are being reported
Nevada case reported in the Lancet, along with three others
One of the key questions in predicting the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), is how well and how long the immune responses protect the host from reinfection. For some viruses, the first infection can provide lifelong immunity; for seasonal coronaviruses, protective immunity is short-lived.1In The Lancet Infectious Diseases, Richard L Tillett and colleagues describe the first confirmed case of SARS-CoV-2 reinfection in the USA.
