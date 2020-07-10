Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Milwaukee County district attorney decides not to charge Police Officer Joseph Mensah in shooting death of Alvin Cole https://t.co/RfvOOhP76v— Journal Sentinel (@journalsentinel) October 7, 2020
BREAKING—New records reveal that, while Trump & his advisors were publicly giving rosy outlooks on the pandemic, they were privately giving dire warnings to wealthy investors behind closed doors, triggering sell offs.
So disgusting—They knew. #COVID19 https://t.co/SN5BHEpEus
Overdose deaths in Franklin County up by alarming 73% for first half of 2020, @FranklinCoroner says https://t.co/dX3eCVrfrs pic.twitter.com/CXCv0N3ZZ7— WSYX ABC 6 (@wsyx6) October 15, 2020
January will be brutal if Congress and the WH don’t act soon. On Dec 31, ~13.4m people will be left with no income after unemployment insurance ends. Also on Dec 31: the CDC eviction moratorium expires. https://t.co/UCgj2tOqRH— Diane Yentel (@dianeyentel) October 15, 2020
On The Trail: How Trump lost the law and order debate https://t.co/QPZO8PyAjK— J. W. (@wolfjon4) October 14, 2020
Solar power is now the "cheapest electricity in history."— Alex Steffen (@AlexSteffen) October 13, 2020
Let that sink in.https://t.co/biCyryembh pic.twitter.com/Oilg688GpE
Profile by Nick Paumgarten published Oct. 12 online for their Oct. 19 issue
“‘He was born for social distancing,’ a former aide told me.” https://t.co/gT2kCgDXQv— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 13, 2020
From the NYT
DENVER — The harrowing set of photos taken by a Denver Post photographer of a fatal shooting after street protests on Saturday did not make the newspaper’s front page the next day.
The photographer, Helen H. Richardson, wasn’t dawdling. After capturing the shooting frame by frame, she spent three hours at police headquarters being questioned as a witness.
“It’s 4 o’clock, and I have a deadline,” she recalled telling the police.
Robert Lighthizer Blew Up 60 Years of Trade Policy. Nobody Knows What Happens Next. https://t.co/6f0Ljd2cdt via @TPM— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 13, 2020
Brit police TOO politically correct, play favorites?
"Harry Miller insists Fair Cop is not trying to shut down debate, but fighting for the right to have one in the first place." https://t.co/eo9RfxwQNw— The Critic (@TheCriticMag) October 13, 2020
Will this be a new trend as state and local budgets go in the red and income from things like property and sales tax fall?
Come Nov. 1, the city’s poverty relief agency is set to resume collecting cash from New Yorkers officials say should have never gotten Medicaid, SNAP and other help.https://t.co/93PJl15aeR— Avrohom Keller (@abekay2) October 13, 2020
Cases of reinfection with COVID are being reported
Nevada case reported in the Lancet, along with three others
One of the key questions in predicting the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), is how well and how long the immune responses protect the host from reinfection. For some viruses, the first infection can provide lifelong immunity; for seasonal coronaviruses, protective immunity is short-lived.1In The Lancet Infectious Diseases, Richard L Tillett and colleagues describe the first confirmed case of SARS-CoV-2 reinfection in the USA.
Studio rents in San Francisco plunged 31% in September from a year earlier. https://t.co/lHnz1Vf2lP— Lisa Abramowicz (@lisaabramowicz1) October 13, 2020
Former top Postal Service official testifies Mnuchin and White House were involved in slowing mail. via @CBSNews https://t.co/ZmsYEC50iT— Michiko Kakutani (@michikokakutani) October 12, 2020
In case major protesting about this decision ensues, as regards "systemic racism" and not just police abuse, people should have another photo to complete the picture here. This is Police Officer Joseph Mensah:
Also, be aware that the Mayor of Milwaukee is a white Democrat who was elected Milwaukee's 40th Mayor on April 6, 2004, and has been reelected with over 70% of the vote in 2008, 2012 and 2016.
and the District Attorney is a Democrat in his 4th term who--
and who is up for re-election in November and received 98.9% of the votes in the Democratic primary, unchallenged, the write-ins were only 1.1%
Edit to add some nuance: the officer was with Wauwatosa which is actually a separate city from Milwaukee but one which is a very old suburb and therefore basically a cut out from the City of Milwaukee's geographical lines. The mayor of Wauwatosa is also a white Democrat. General description in most of the country might be that Wauwatosa is part of "greater metro Milwaukee." But in Wisconsin, a lot of governmental jurisdiction is by county, not by city, and both the City of Milwaukee and the City of Wauwatosa are in Milwaukee County. And the district attorney serves the entire county.
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 6:25pm
The report suggested that Mensah be terminated
https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/crime/2020/10/07/wauwatosa-police-officer-joseph-mensah-should-fired-shootings-report-says/5909137002/
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 6:43pm
Yes.
But the D.A. charging him with something would of course be a different thing than firing him, and that is what is the news.
Different purviews.
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 7:35pm
The officer was on scene for 30 seconds.
You take what you can get. The system is rigged in favor of police.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 8:28pm
sigh, here we go unfortunately:
In this neighborhood about this case, it will be more than counterproductive! How to lose friends and get enemies. This is a relatively liberal and very residential area of mid priced homes, many prized by the owners simply because they are older and not bourgeois. Very small "downtown" if you could even call it that.
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 4:59am
More white flight coming to greater Milwaukee very soon. Guaranteed now!
I can just imagine the Facebook convos. You don't like the police and prosecutors and schools we pay for? Fine, figure a way to pay for your own that you like better! We're moving to Waukesha. Good luck with no property taxes incoming.
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 5:06am
Live Wauwatosa updates: Police fire tear gas on protesters twice, declare unlawful assembly
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, updated Oct. 8 12:06 am CT
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 5:27am
Belarus fields 100k protesters a day
Gaining international support, staying on message
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 5:32am
I don't think there's a message to begin with in Wauwatosa, seems like mostly chaos opportunism. There's definitely expressing anger at racial divide, but then they are using a case about a black cop to do it, so no message gets across to any "others" at all except: we're crazy mad nuts, be afraid of us.
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 3:49pm
On that "focus" thing, staying on message:
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 5:35pm
like I said, Wauwatosa known to be liberal:
but go ahead, chase all the whites out of town. Because of what a black police officer did.
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 2:08pm
FWIW from an email from a family member in Milwaukee not that far away
....The mob came after the police officer that was justified in every shooting for no reason over than a target. they’ve lied and manipulated the facts .black officer BTW. Protesters have been terrorizing him & his residence girlfriend kids for weeks now . Mainstream Media Downplaying everything....
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 2:51pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 5:00am
Angry locals example:
THE FOLLOWING WILL NOT GO OVER WELL:
It's like this, outsiders:
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 6:26am
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/15/2020 - 1:45am