Via the loquacious Steve Schmidt:
.@ProjectLincoln We are hearing from many sources within the Trump campaign about the fear and panic in the ranks. Staffers are scared. Some are terrified. They know the walls are crumbling. Some like Miller and Meadows are irredeemable and will face history’s brutal judgement.— Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 3, 2020
On The Trail: How Trump lost the law and order debate https://t.co/QPZO8PyAjK— J. W. (@wolfjon4) October 14, 2020
Solar power is now the "cheapest electricity in history."— Alex Steffen (@AlexSteffen) October 13, 2020
Let that sink in.https://t.co/biCyryembh pic.twitter.com/Oilg688GpE
Profile by Nick Paumgarten published Oct. 12 online for their Oct. 19 issue
“‘He was born for social distancing,’ a former aide told me.” https://t.co/gT2kCgDXQv— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 13, 2020
From the NYT
DENVER — The harrowing set of photos taken by a Denver Post photographer of a fatal shooting after street protests on Saturday did not make the newspaper’s front page the next day.
The photographer, Helen H. Richardson, wasn’t dawdling. After capturing the shooting frame by frame, she spent three hours at police headquarters being questioned as a witness.
“It’s 4 o’clock, and I have a deadline,” she recalled telling the police.
Robert Lighthizer Blew Up 60 Years of Trade Policy. Nobody Knows What Happens Next. https://t.co/6f0Ljd2cdt via @TPM— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 13, 2020
Brit police TOO politically correct, play favorites?
"Harry Miller insists Fair Cop is not trying to shut down debate, but fighting for the right to have one in the first place." https://t.co/eo9RfxwQNw— The Critic (@TheCriticMag) October 13, 2020
Will this be a new trend as state and local budgets go in the red and income from things like property and sales tax fall?
Come Nov. 1, the city’s poverty relief agency is set to resume collecting cash from New Yorkers officials say should have never gotten Medicaid, SNAP and other help.https://t.co/93PJl15aeR— Avrohom Keller (@abekay2) October 13, 2020
Cases of reinfection with COVID are being reported
Nevada case reported in the Lancet, along with three others
One of the key questions in predicting the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), is how well and how long the immune responses protect the host from reinfection. For some viruses, the first infection can provide lifelong immunity; for seasonal coronaviruses, protective immunity is short-lived.1In The Lancet Infectious Diseases, Richard L Tillett and colleagues describe the first confirmed case of SARS-CoV-2 reinfection in the USA.
Studio rents in San Francisco plunged 31% in September from a year earlier. https://t.co/lHnz1Vf2lP— Lisa Abramowicz (@lisaabramowicz1) October 13, 2020
Former top Postal Service official testifies Mnuchin and White House were involved in slowing mail. via @CBSNews https://t.co/ZmsYEC50iT— Michiko Kakutani (@michikokakutani) October 12, 2020
Top general did not give his consent to be used in Trump political ad #SmartNews https://t.co/7xw00LpXAJ— joe johns (@joejohnscnn) October 13, 2020
when noam chomsky has to tell you not to be an obscurantist dickwad https://t.co/qblmAgUsTP— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 12, 2020
President Donald Trump has demanded to know the results of the 2020 election on election night, even though some states warn that it will take days to count their votes. But if there is a winner declared on Nov. 3, it will almost certainly be bad news for the president.
While vote counting could be delayed in many states due to a glut of mail ballots, Biden is challenging Trump in several fast-counting, Republican-leaning swing states the president carried four years ago. Election administrators in those states, especially Florida and North Carolina, are confident they should have most of the vote counted on election night.
Cue Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive"?
She was 31: "Despite having no pre-existing conditions, I landed in the ICU on a ventilator before being airlifted to a second hospital for a 99-day catnap powered by modern medicine." https://t.co/DeE3972ZjC— Garance Franke-Ruta (@thegarance) October 12, 2020
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 12:51am
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 12:54am
More Steve waxing florid:
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 1:40am
Some illegal immigrants worse than others
Pink shirts? Who'd a-thunk.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 6:54am
But Twitter today has been doing it different, see #ProudBoys (led,I have an inkling, by Geo. Takei?). Anyhow, I find it very GenZ, like when they bought up all the tickets for the Tulsa rally.
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 10:01pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 9:57pm
Steve did good, knows his target:
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/04/2020 - 2:24pm
Baiting Meadows (I am reminded of Tokyo Rose! )
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/04/2020 - 2:27pm
He's testing - when the time comes to pluck out his eyes, will he be ready?
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/04/2020 - 6:17pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/05/2020 - 2:08am
Sounds like they are salivating to me.
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/05/2020 - 6:17pm
"Inside The Lincoln Project's War Room," The New Yorker, Oct. 5:
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 2:14am
Rick Wilson @ The Daily Beast, Oct. 5 "The ‘Fuck Your Feelings’ Crowd Wants a Pity Party for Trump"
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 2:18am
now this doesn't sound good:
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 1:43pm
Okay Donald, lets see you play three rounds of golf before you talk about what infection you might not get.
by moat on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 5:01pm
Your dare begs the question:With who? Not that some wouldn't, not suggesting that. Just wondering who would be thinking along the lines of "feeling lucky punks".
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 8:52pm
Team Covid!
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 8:47pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 9:10pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 9:31pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 9:43pm
Steve Schmidt "first dance" with Trump:
earlier:
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 12:39am
Looking for Donald's stutter
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 12:51am
yeah, they play rough, it's the real old fashioned definition of gaslighting just like in the Bergman/Boyer movie
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 12:57am
Heh, evergreen tweet, used when they need a break?
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 11:04pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 11:19pm
note they set up #WheresJared, already has lotsa tweets
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 11:21pm
on a tear, lol
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 7:45am
Some of Steve's latest riffs:
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 7:54am
Yet who are these Project Lincoln guys...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 1:30pm
Oh they are using thug tactics, no doubt about that to me. It's just fascinating to be able to watch what they do out in the open now. This political campaign business is rough stuff, not for the clutching pearls type. Wish it weren't so.; is what it is. Myself, I would never want to be part of it.
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 2:41pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 1:45am
^^^ Important aside, note the debate question on screen: How will you address civil unrest in South Carolina?
Don't tell me that protests right now aren't counter-productive! I'm sorry, they just are! Campaign pros are probably hearing it from focus groups allover the country, including people afraid of the violence the election might bring. Keep reminding them over and over by protesting aggressively in suburbs and making sure videos of such things get plenty of play on Facebook. Getting attention, right, getting people to think about maybe they should vote for that Republican. Dems certainly don't seem to be able to handle it, the protests are mainly against Dems!
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 2:00am
Note they say the source is "From Joe Biden".
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 3:29pm
This carefully crafted bit of theatre comes across to me like an old horror movie where the undead walks in slow motion in pursuit of a screaming girl who is hauling ass through the foggy woods yet cannot get away. He's coming. He is inevitable. But, is he real? Who cares. He aint Trump and he aint Bernie.
by A Guy Called LULU on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 4:07pm
hah. Hope for their sake the target audience doesn't see it like that.
Myself, I always read a bit of snark or tongue-in-cheek into the cool-dude-Joe pix like the one driving the convertible, almost like a self-deprecatory joke: Grandpa can still role play Obama if you want him to
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 4:40pm
hah, at The Villages in FL today, this is fabulous, don't know who paid for it, Reed Galen of Lincoln Project just retweeted it:
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 8:09pm
new Black Biden-Harris ad
(*Not* Lincoln!)
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 12:16pm
This just popped up on an unrelated search, look how he has has a deep instinct about how he won basically running against folks like that
In a way it's very strange how a Queens born and bred guy who liked to play king of Manhattan gets the whole anti-urban sentiment of many swings.
Meanwhile radical youth are protesting against some of those in the ad as agents of the fascist police state and basically ignoring him.
I certainly wouldn't use this ad in non-urban areas. Cause lately the message to anti-urban swings about their rule is:everybody living under these folks is miserably unhappy with them, and it's coming from the left, from protesters.
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 2:22pm
and oh look Mitch is playing a similar fiddle right now. (tho kinda hard to buy Chuck Schumer as an angry flaming leftie--he's definitely an urbane northeasterner, but it's clear he's suburban too.)
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 2:36pm
George Conway retweeted (Bess is a screenwriter)
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 12:02am
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 4:41am
George Conway retweets about xenophobic divisiveness causing trouble for a spouse of a politician:
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 7:20pm
Lots of Lincoln Project attempts at direct gaslighting of the Drumpf today:
and they retweeted this from The Fly for good measure:
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 7:33pm
just added:
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 7:36pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 8:02pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 8:26pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 8:55pm
Wow, he honed his comic skills on Henny Youngman, how quaint. "ancient suburban women, will you love me?"
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 12:46am
Do you remember the olden days like I do when politicians asked people for the favor of their vote at the end of a debate or speech?
He really is the first PoMo president. The "reality" TV show thing. I fear no going back from what he has done in that department, probably worldwide.
(I remember that in 1980, I actually feared Reagan would do that because he was an actor. But turns out he knew how to play the role of a politician without ever breaking character. One solid narrative all the way through, one version of reality...)
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 3:07am
I notice they are always trying a new hashtag, see if it will catch (I think Trump even complained about them doing that if I am remembering correctly?)
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 4:04am
Use them all
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 4:34am
well I think this time they are beat by Meidas Touch, looking like they are going to have a real big hit with
#TrumpGraveDancer
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 4:49am
Killer Mike, eh? That's cold... but good.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 6:54am