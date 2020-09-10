    More Stuff than u can shake a stick at

    By PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 9:47am

    Smart tactic? Or opening a can of worms? Honestly don't know:


    by artappraiser on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 3:17pm

    He's an elitist - he wants respect from the big boys, the greats, not the Loser Sucker Avg Americans.


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 3:22pm

    thanks, you got it, that's the message, I couldn't think for some reason


    by artappraiser on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 3:24pm

    Friday, sliding into the weekend, Happy Hours, glitzy night out at openings... I'm sure it's all distracting 


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 3:35pm

    Nice slice-of-life wakeup tweet about world economy, this is just northeast of London:


    by artappraiser on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 4:29pm

    On NY subways (how'd this age?)
    https://onezero.medium.com/its-time-to-fall-in-love-with-stuffy-crowded-...


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 8:13am

    the author is the one who strikes me as an elite projecting and even slightly sadomasochistic. It's probably because he lives in Brooklyn right over the river and only mainly has to go on short relatively quick trips to/from and within Manhattan. I have never met a working person who does not look absolutely miserable on the crowded NY subways and would prefer to use a van service if they can. They are painstakingly slow and miserable from the outer boroughs and require lots of miserable walking of great lengths through filthy dark tunnels and up and down flights of creaky stairs to rickety platforms. It is illogical and "jerry-rigged" system.Built without any sense over many decades to get everyone to and from a tiny island for some reason no one understands why it happened.

    The working class are people who cannot afford  the rent to live in Manhattan or in the closeby areas of Brooklyn.

     They would not be against taking a clean spacious above ground commuter train per se, like folks from Westchester and NJ can. One which does not stop every few blocks and creaks along just like a bus like the subway does.

    There is definitely a human misery problem with extreme density anywhere (often called a "slum") anyone who can't see that is an elite in denial who is lucky enough to have a large apartment they can escape to. Living in density happily requires a lot of money for a large luxurious apartment and money to take cabs from certain select subway stations to one's destination.


    by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 1:01pm

    A reminder--is it not more than somewhat related that the "pack those humans in, sardine style" theory of saving the planet breeds disease?

    As the CDC made clear in its original order, evictions pose a direct threat to individual & public health. As low-income people face evictions & lose their homes, they have few options left: double/triple up with other families or seek congregate shelter.

    — Diane Yentel (@dianeyentel) October 10, 2020

    by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 1:17pm

    a hah, whaddya know, speaking of sardines in a can:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 1:51pm

    More seriously it's very hard not to make fun about it and not just be totally disgusted by how his staff has to make these little entertainments for him just like a enabling a spoiled toddler. All national politicians do do the fake setup thing, it's famous in movies, etc., but they just have to do it to the max for him and all the time. I can't imagine how awful it must be just being a White House beat reporter seeing all this shit go on.


    by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 1:57pm


    by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 2:49pm

    The blue T-Shirted people Trump spoke to are a group rally that is apparently a Candace Owens project: "Police Lives Matter/Back the Blue", pro-Trump pro-police anti-BLM blacks

    Ford Fischer is filming it and the aftermath March. He usually puts up a complete video after live snippets on Twitter. Here's three of the tweets

    Candace Owens Leads “Police Lives Matter” Rally In DC https://t.co/KaQbvVJQXw

    — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) October 10, 2020

    LIVE: Trump Supporters In DC Following White House Speech https://t.co/A2BymXMS0I

    — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) October 10, 2020

    From my livestream a bit ago: watch as hundreds enter White House ahead of the president’s 2pm speech.

    I won’t personally be attending the speech, but I do plan to stay out here near WH to film as people exit as well. https://t.co/F9ooYUXv2W

    — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) October 10, 2020

    Edit to add: so that could be used to argue against "Hatch Act" violation?

     


    by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 3:12pm


    by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 10:04pm

    after a couple minutes to think on it, the author is basically arguing: being in prison can teach tolerance, improve human relationships and even be fun and exciting!


    by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 1:25pm

    DEATH R US: New York Housing Authority's wonderfully dense apartment buildings for low income people:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 5:43pm

    lol, tweeting at its best:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 2:11pm

    by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 8:49pm


    by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 8:48pm


    by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 10:06pm

