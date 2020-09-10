Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Conservatives publishers like The Daily Caller, The Blaze, Newsmax, National Review, and RealClearPolitics have been part of a traffic-swapping network that has been the single biggest source of US referral traffic for RT. https://t.co/AaFCOehEHk via @WSJ— keachhagey (@keachhagey) October 7, 2020
is actually a legit continuing topic of interest as they will still be with us even if he leaves office
Op-ed by Mark Leibovich @ NYTimes.com, Oct. 10
“The people Trump despises most love him the most,” Howard Stern has said. But that may be beginning to change.
Canary in a coal mine. https://t.co/e5CTbklSX4— A New Radical Centrism (@a_centrism) October 10, 2020
This says the quiet part out loud about Senator Feinstein. It's a sad story but it's been pretty evident for the last few years. https://t.co/2KDTaKCQXx— Rick Hasen (@rickhasen) October 10, 2020
BREAKING: According to @JewishNewsUSA, @realDonaldTrump held a meeting this morning with senior campaign staff, legal advisors and his children to discuss his possible resignation. Resignation would be contingent on a pardon by Pence, and the dismissal of SDNY criminal charges.— Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) October 10, 2020
Maya Wiley Enters N.Y.C. Mayor’s Race: ‘I Am Not a Conventional Candidate’ - The New York Times. Hysterical, all of the enablers of the most incompetent administration in NYC history are now “distancing” themselves from this @NYCMayor https://t.co/APpy1BgGMx— Sal Albanese (@SalAlbaneseNYC) October 8, 2020
Ranked-choice voting is not perfect, but it does mean that major party candidates cannot simply ignore the interests of more independent voters and run simply by appealing to their bases.https://t.co/DUZggj507E— reason (@reason) October 9, 2020
Breaking NYT: The CDC drafted a sweeping order last month requiring all passengers and employees to wear masks on all forms of public and commercial transportation in the U.S., but it was blocked by the White House, according to federal health officials. https://t.co/NHhwHuUF9M— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 9, 2020
Virtual Presidential Debate Cancelled
Reason: Trump refuses virtual debate
https://www.cnn.com/2020/10/09/politics/second-presidential-debate-canceled/index.html
SC Senate debate cancelled
Reason: Graham refuses to take COVID test
https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/520443-south-carolina-senate-debate-scrapped-after-harrison-calls-for-graham-to
October 9, 2020
BBC News - Coronavirus: Spain imposes state of emergency on Madridhttps://t.co/16G1wG7joO— tito's (@tito1265aa) October 9, 2020
At the UN Security Council, the US, UK and France were confronted with testimony from OPCW whistleblower Ian Henderson and ex-chief José Bustani that challenged the rationale for their bombing of Syria in April 2018. They responded by attacking and silencing the witnesses. Aaron Maté recaps the extraordinary events.
“I don't care if (the governor’s) actions are warranted or not warranted, he is illegally acting,” said state Sen. Chris Kapenga, a Republican who opposes the governor’s mask order and is upset the governor isn’t working with the legislature when Kapenga feels legally he should be.
With #coronavirus, there will not be one Tri-Border Area (TBA)—the infamous contraband and criminal region encompassing parts of Brazil, Paraguay and Argentina—but a dozen TBAs. https://t.co/qSLJ9j6oxh— InSight Crime (@InSightCrime) October 9, 2020
BREAKING: The World Food Program wins the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize for efforts to combat hunger. https://t.co/XS1vLzNwdz— The Associated Press (@AP) October 9, 2020
Smart tactic? Or opening a can of worms? Honestly don't know:
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 3:17pm
He's an elitist - he wants respect from the big boys, the greats, not the Loser Sucker Avg Americans.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 3:22pm
thanks, you got it, that's the message, I couldn't think for some reason
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 3:24pm
Friday, sliding into the weekend, Happy Hours, glitzy night out at openings... I'm sure it's all distracting
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 3:35pm
Nice slice-of-life wakeup tweet about world economy, this is just northeast of London:
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 4:29pm
On NY subways (how'd this age?)
https://onezero.medium.com/its-time-to-fall-in-love-with-stuffy-crowded-...
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 8:13am
the author is the one who strikes me as an elite projecting and even slightly sadomasochistic. It's probably because he lives in Brooklyn right over the river and only mainly has to go on short relatively quick trips to/from and within Manhattan. I have never met a working person who does not look absolutely miserable on the crowded NY subways and would prefer to use a van service if they can. They are painstakingly slow and miserable from the outer boroughs and require lots of miserable walking of great lengths through filthy dark tunnels and up and down flights of creaky stairs to rickety platforms. It is illogical and "jerry-rigged" system.Built without any sense over many decades to get everyone to and from a tiny island for some reason no one understands why it happened.
The working class are people who cannot afford the rent to live in Manhattan or in the closeby areas of Brooklyn.
They would not be against taking a clean spacious above ground commuter train per se, like folks from Westchester and NJ can. One which does not stop every few blocks and creaks along just like a bus like the subway does.
There is definitely a human misery problem with extreme density anywhere (often called a "slum") anyone who can't see that is an elite in denial who is lucky enough to have a large apartment they can escape to. Living in density happily requires a lot of money for a large luxurious apartment and money to take cabs from certain select subway stations to one's destination.
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 1:01pm
A reminder--is it not more than somewhat related that the "pack those humans in, sardine style" theory of saving the planet breeds disease?
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 1:17pm
a hah, whaddya know, speaking of sardines in a can:
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 1:51pm
More seriously it's very hard not to make fun about it and not just be totally disgusted by how his staff has to make these little entertainments for him just like a enabling a spoiled toddler. All national politicians do do the fake setup thing, it's famous in movies, etc., but they just have to do it to the max for him and all the time. I can't imagine how awful it must be just being a White House beat reporter seeing all this shit go on.
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 1:57pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 2:49pm
The blue T-Shirted people Trump spoke to are a group rally that is apparently a Candace Owens project: "Police Lives Matter/Back the Blue", pro-Trump pro-police anti-BLM blacks
Ford Fischer is filming it and the aftermath March. He usually puts up a complete video after live snippets on Twitter. Here's three of the tweets
Edit to add: so that could be used to argue against "Hatch Act" violation?
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 3:12pm
after a couple minutes to think on it, the author is basically arguing: being in prison can teach tolerance, improve human relationships and even be fun and exciting!
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 1:25pm
DEATH R US: New York Housing Authority's wonderfully dense apartment buildings for low income people:
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 5:43pm
lol, tweeting at its best:
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 2:11pm