Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
About 100k are marching Minsk streets today. Dozens thousands protest in regions. Hundreds are detained already, primarily journalists. Since Friday, all foreign reporters are deprived of accreditation. So you won't see many photos from today. pic.twitter.com/Wa5A4E7zQi— Franak Viačorka (@franakviacorka) October 4, 2020
Comments
Highlighting US (Trump) silence
Kyrgyzstan turns dark
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/10/07/asia/kyrgyzstan-protesters-clashes-in...
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 9:02am
Karabakh displaced
(Trump buddies Alijev, Erdogan & Assad aligned - what could go wrong?)
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/oct/08/half-of-nagorno-karabakh-p...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 1:05am
Karabakh explainer, deep dive
https://geohistory.today/nagorno-karabakh/
(see other regional histories such as an excellent one on Russia:
https://geohistory.today/origins-of-russia-pt1/ )
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 1:44am
Kyrgyz reposts
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 3:43am
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 6:01am
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 8:57pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 1:29am
interesting point along the lines of "not our father's Cold War": Embattled strongman undermines his usefulness to Beijing by alienating West
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 2:35am
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 10:09am
lest we forget, we hear from a member of a most famous American celeb family of Armenian heritage:
From just this video, though, I wonder if the makeup budget for her and her sisters could furnish everything Armenians need?
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 4:48pm