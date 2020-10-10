Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
BREAKING: According to @JewishNewsUSA, @realDonaldTrump held a meeting this morning with senior campaign staff, legal advisors and his children to discuss his possible resignation. Resignation would be contingent on a pardon by Pence, and the dismissal of SDNY criminal charges.— Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) October 10, 2020
Maya Wiley Enters N.Y.C. Mayor’s Race: ‘I Am Not a Conventional Candidate’ - The New York Times. Hysterical, all of the enablers of the most incompetent administration in NYC history are now “distancing” themselves from this @NYCMayor https://t.co/APpy1BgGMx— Sal Albanese (@SalAlbaneseNYC) October 8, 2020
Ranked-choice voting is not perfect, but it does mean that major party candidates cannot simply ignore the interests of more independent voters and run simply by appealing to their bases.https://t.co/DUZggj507E— reason (@reason) October 9, 2020
Breaking NYT: The CDC drafted a sweeping order last month requiring all passengers and employees to wear masks on all forms of public and commercial transportation in the U.S., but it was blocked by the White House, according to federal health officials. https://t.co/NHhwHuUF9M— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 9, 2020
Virtual Presidential Debate Cancelled
Reason: Trump refuses virtual debate
https://www.cnn.com/2020/10/09/politics/second-presidential-debate-canceled/index.html
SC Senate debate cancelled
Reason: Graham refuses to take COVID test
https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/520443-south-carolina-senate-debate-scrapped-after-harrison-calls-for-graham-to
October 9, 2020
BBC News - Coronavirus: Spain imposes state of emergency on Madridhttps://t.co/16G1wG7joO— tito's (@tito1265aa) October 9, 2020
At the UN Security Council, the US, UK and France were confronted with testimony from OPCW whistleblower Ian Henderson and ex-chief José Bustani that challenged the rationale for their bombing of Syria in April 2018. They responded by attacking and silencing the witnesses. Aaron Maté recaps the extraordinary events.
“I don't care if (the governor’s) actions are warranted or not warranted, he is illegally acting,” said state Sen. Chris Kapenga, a Republican who opposes the governor’s mask order and is upset the governor isn’t working with the legislature when Kapenga feels legally he should be.
With #coronavirus, there will not be one Tri-Border Area (TBA)—the infamous contraband and criminal region encompassing parts of Brazil, Paraguay and Argentina—but a dozen TBAs. https://t.co/qSLJ9j6oxh— InSight Crime (@InSightCrime) October 9, 2020
BREAKING: The World Food Program wins the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize for efforts to combat hunger. https://t.co/XS1vLzNwdz— The Associated Press (@AP) October 9, 2020
Guest op-ed by Robert Alexander & David B. Cohen @ CNN.com, Oct. 7
[....] Close elections are the rule, not the exception.
As bizarre as this election cycle has been, we should consider a scenario that, while unlikely, is one we should be prepared to encounter, especially in the current environment of distrust and polarization: an electoral vote tie. The only tie in the Electoral College occurred in 1800, after which the 12th Amendment was added to the Constitution.
I think it behooves to keep this extensively researched story with additional info. on legality and Congressional committee questions in mind past the election. I have an inkling things might not be the same old, same old as they first appear and may not be that political either.
After the administration moved against companies sourcing hair from Uighir regions, the companies complained that they are just "providing opportunities for local ethnic minority people." https://t.co/IsAcHv6frR— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) October 9, 2020
Comments
This rumor is trending on Twitter under SDNY
Edit to add Jon Cooper on Twitter: #TeamJoe. Formerly Chair of @TheDemCoalition, National Finance Chair for Draft Biden 2016; Long Island Campaign Chair for @BarackObama
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 2:07pm
More rumor mongering from Jon Cooper along the lines of "breaking point, it's the Covid. stupids"
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 2:19pm
Trump @ 42% approval 2yrs already - flat line. Rats may scurry but they don't run that fast.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 2:42pm
Hmmmm, 13 minutes ago:
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 2:08pm
You're the boss, no probs about the editing, BUT myself, I think news about viral rumors IS news. Thas why I put a question mark.
Is an interesting meta issue in itself.
I spose I could have added Viral Rumor: along with question mark to make it clearer?
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 2:54pm
Further on the meta of it: why is Jon Cooper and JewishNewsUSA doing this? Is anyone behind it? Is the Biden campaign okay with pushing this rumor? Will SDNY put out an acknowledgment even in form of denial, or just ignore it? Etc.
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 2:59pm