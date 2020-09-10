Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
“I don't care if (the governor’s) actions are warranted or not warranted, he is illegally acting,” said state Sen. Chris Kapenga, a Republican who opposes the governor’s mask order and is upset the governor isn’t working with the legislature when Kapenga feels legally he should be.
This maneuvering occurs as Wisconsin’s weekly average for new cases spiked by an alarming 180 percent month over month, according to a tweet earlier this week from the state’s department of health services. Wisconsin’s test positivity rate has also jumped in recent weeks, leaving local officials to grapple with rampant spread of the virus. And after hitting 717 new daily confirmed cases on Sept. 8, according to state data, the numbers have surged to more than 2,000 cases a day repeatedly since then, with a new high of 2,892 cases on October 3. That record was broken Thursday when the state reported 3,132 new cases in a single day.
“We’re in dire straits,” Ajay K. Sethi, an associate professor in population health sciences at the University of Wisconsin, said earlier this week. “As far as number of cases per capita, we’re among the highest in the country right now, along with other areas of the Midwest including North Dakota and South Dakota.”
Evers’ administration has responded to the crisis in recent days by issuing an orderto limit indoor gathering to 25 percent occupancy for a range of places that covers places such as bars, stores and restaurants, according to guidance from the state. A day later, Evers announced that the state would soon start using a field hospital to treat COVID-19 patients, with his administration warning in a press release that “due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in September hospitals are now overwhelmed and fear reaching capacity.”
And making matters even more tense, the GOP led state legislature last week filed legal documents in support of a legal challenge put forward by the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty that is attempting to get a temporary injunction against two of the governor’s public health emergency orders, as well as the statewide mask order.
Comments
All the more reason not to be out protesting what a black cop and Dem prosecutor did and breaking windows of the houses of liberals in Dem Wauwatosa. There are political priorities. Like people, including black ones, dying in overcrowded hospitals right now because of the GOP controlled legislature, a GOP legislature voted in by non-urban districts, working against a Dem governor, voted in by urban majority. But it's more important to harass a black cop and his black family at his home, piss off Wauwatosa liberals and their Dem mayor about one person who is already dead from disputed circumstances?
Oh and I forgot, Wisconsin is a crucial swing state in the upcoming presidential election and non urban swing voters are watching what's going on in Wauwatosa/Milwaukee. Do you feel lucky, rioting punks? You may have to wake up to another four years of President Trump.
Edit to add: Every single person out protesting about the Wauwatosa is teh stupids in this situation. They know not what they do! Every single vote lost from their antics is important, every single one, and I am positive there are more than a few. I've been told right over the fucking phone--it made them decide to vote for Trump.
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 3:44pm
Where does 538 place Biden even after the rioting?
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 5:26pm
More Wisconsin
https://thefederalist.com/2020/10/09/a-riot-in-the-suburbs-inside-the-ch...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 6:02pm
Interesting you should post from that source as just yesterday I got an earful from a formerly liberal GenX brother who claims he has had to turn to right wing sources because the regular MSM isn't covering "what's really going on" at all, all they do is bash Trump 24/7 as if that has anything to do with most people's regular lives, and when they do cover anything of substance, it's filled out with lies and crap (example was they weren't covering all the shit happening in Wauwatosa until now), yadda yadda. He's in Milwaukee but most of his friends are in Chicago where he used to spend more time before Covid. Crime crime crime, violence, guns, idiot protesters, millions of them apparently, idiot young people partying all the time, getting in fights, drunken bar brawls, no masks, gang retributions galore, everything boarded up, looting and theft,decent people afraid to drive in most hoods, he has to keep my disable brother basically locked up at home for his own protection that the jackals don't prey on him, basically like he's in hell and no one except Fox local news reports on it.
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 6:58pm
p.s. what comes to mind after writing that: most people in Wisconsin outside of Madison and Milwaukee have lived sort of idyllic simple lives until now.They are not ambitious, they don't expect much, are happy with any old job, yard, beer, family picnics and Packer games. They would avoid Madison and Milwaukee like the plague, as that's where all the big city troubles and unhappiness are (including scary traffic as well as crime!) and they resent what they think is having to pay taxes for city kind of people. Now the shit has been hitting the fan on that whole setup.
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 6:56pm
oh and I got a lecture about how the outside agitator white punk kids came in and ruined Kenosha, that it's really sad because it was just starting to become a neat little racially mixed town, people were buying property there and fixing it up because the prices were good, not so run down anymore like it was for decades and like Racine still is, and now that's all ruined...
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 7:07pm
now I see this, maybe he's not exaggerating, after all I haven't visited in a year:
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 7:17pm
The ghettoization of the news is a big problem. I remember when Emily Peck(?) started getting big ledes at HuffPost - they were awful, all sorts of contrived predetermined shit, far from reporting, just an agenda. When that hits the regular newsrooms, it's a mess, a real disservice. A lot of journalists/reporters think they're paid to have an opinion. I'm warming to the idea that they should report the news.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 1:05am