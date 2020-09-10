Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
At the UN Security Council, the US, UK and France were confronted with testimony from OPCW whistleblower Ian Henderson and ex-chief José Bustani that challenged the rationale for their bombing of Syria in April 2018. They responded by attacking and silencing the witnesses. Aaron Maté recaps the extraordinary events.
BTW Aaron Maté's a hack
More perspective
https://asiatimes.com/2019/12/why-douma-attack-wasnt-a-managed-massacre/
https://www.counterpunch.org/2019/11/22/douma-chlorine-gas-and-occams-ra...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 1:24pm
I've noticed Lulu post from GrayZone before. It rang a bell as problematic for some reason, I couldn't remember why. Since he's done it again, I looked it up.
First went here
Then followed to here, of course.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Max_Blumenthal
Wikipedia records, you decide.
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 2:36pm
Blumenthal and Greenwood, yes.
https://www.theatlantic.com/international/archive/2017/07/russia-trump-left/534534/
And this one looks promising if you want to give them your email:
https://www.commentarymagazine.com/articles/bruce-bawer/useful-idiot19/
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 3:18pm
That is quite sleuthy of you but the Wikipedia article about Blumenthal has exactly zero to do with what is reported about the OPCW by Mate'. Rather than implying that Greyzone is itself problematical because it s editor is Blumenthal, why don't you stick to the subject and say what the problem is with the root article? Mate's reporting provides clear and convincing evidence that the United States, England, and France, the three countries that bombed Syria in retaliation for an alleged gas attack by Assad, were employing the very Trumpian tactic, [universally condemned with good reason by his Democratic opponents] of shutting up the scientists who had actually performed the scientific examination of the evidence used to justify that attack.
Wikipedia's credibility has been dropping for some time and in the area of politics with good reason. There are multiple articles about this development that a quick Google search will reveal, but two lengthy in depth ones dealing with The Greyzone in particular are here and here.
by A Guy Called LULU on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 8:02pm