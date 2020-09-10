“I don't care if (the governor’s) actions are warranted or not warranted, he is illegally acting,” said state Sen. Chris Kapenga, a Republican who opposes the governor’s mask order and is upset the governor isn’t working with the legislature when Kapenga feels legally he should be.

This maneuvering occurs as Wisconsin’s weekly average for new cases spiked by an alarming 180 percent month over month, according to a tweet earlier this week from the state’s department of health services. Wisconsin’s test positivity rate has also jumped in recent weeks, leaving local officials to grapple with rampant spread of the virus. And after hitting 717 new daily confirmed cases on Sept. 8, according to state data, the numbers have surged to more than 2,000 cases a day repeatedly since then, with a new high of 2,892 cases on October 3. That record was broken Thursday when the state reported 3,132 new cases in a single day.

“We’re in dire straits,” Ajay K. Sethi, an associate professor in population health sciences at the University of Wisconsin, said earlier this week. “As far as number of cases per capita, we’re among the highest in the country right now, along with other areas of the Midwest including North Dakota and South Dakota.”

Evers’ administration has responded to the crisis in recent days by issuing an order to limit indoor gathering to 25 percent occupancy for a range of places that covers places such as bars, stores and restaurants, according to guidance from the state. A day later, Evers announced that the state would soon start using a field hospital to treat COVID-19 patients, with his administration warning in a press release that “due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in September hospitals are now overwhelmed and fear reaching capacity.”