Josh Marshall agrees with the perverse, Party over nation "scorched earth" GOP plan (behind paywall, Of Self-Sucker Punches and Bust Outs) - I have mentioned numerous times. McConnell sees Trump losing, the GOP losing the Senate. It will be back to obstructing Biden and the Democrats, crying "deficits" for a comeback in 2022.

What he doesn't mention is how this will play out to return Republicans to the White House in 2024.

McConnell's plan to return the GOP to power, is - No more stimulus Bills, no action to help cash starved states or cities,no action to help the unemployed or the evicted or eviction threatened - leave Biden scorched earth, a divided adrift frustrated impoverished and angry nation, with unaddressed economic collapse, high unemployment, permanent job extinction for hundreds of thousands and a unconstrained pandemic.

This is a reason why Biden must ditch the filibuster, otherwise necessary Bills, programs or policy needed by the nation will not pass the Senate.

Another threat however is the right wing Supreme Court that could tie up and put injunctions on Biden tax programs, civil rights initiatives, corporate regulations and green environmental regulations. Think "how long has Trump tied up his tax returns from Congress" and realize, progressive programs could be tied up for a full four years by the SCOTUS. That is even with Democrats having control of the Senate and having erased the filibuster. A 'conservative' Supreme Court that will rule progressive legislation as subject to injunction, call it likely unconstitutional, tying Biden's hands for his entire term, and sinking Democratic Party chances in 2024.

It's why packing the current court may be essential to achieve anything substantial, and sustain it, if there is a Democratic victory in 2020. SCOTUS "textual interpretations", anti-administrative state ideology, could send progressive laws and regulations to oblivion. Then the outcome, a Biden record with little accomplished that anyone notices on main street, held up by judicial or Senate obstruction. By 2024, lefty/progressive voter apathy will herald the return of the GOP into power by 2024.