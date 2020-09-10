Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
At the UN Security Council, the US, UK and France were confronted with testimony from OPCW whistleblower Ian Henderson and ex-chief José Bustani that challenged the rationale for their bombing of Syria in April 2018. They responded by attacking and silencing the witnesses. Aaron Maté recaps the extraordinary events.
BTW Aaron Maté's a hack
More perspective
https://asiatimes.com/2019/12/why-douma-attack-wasnt-a-managed-massacre/
https://www.counterpunch.org/2019/11/22/douma-chlorine-gas-and-occams-ra...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 1:24pm