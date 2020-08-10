Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Months after the chart-topping rapper Megan Thee Stallion said she had been shot in the feet by a fellow musician in the Hollywood Hills, the rapper Tory Lanez has been charged in the episode, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office announced on Thursday.
Mr. Lanez, a Canadian artist whose real name is Daystar Peterson, faces one count of assault with a semiautomatic handgun and one count of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. He would face up to 22 years and eight months in prison if convicted, the district attorney said. Mr. Lanez, 28, was initially arrested on July 12 and charged with concealing a firearm in the vehicle, the police said at the time.
But in the days and weeks that followed, the matter became the subject of intense speculation, gossip and finger-pointing after Megan Thee Stallion, 25, born Megan Pete, said via Instagram on July 15 that she had “suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me.” She did not name her assailant at first, and the police declined to say that shots had been fired, confirming only that one person had been taken to a hospital to receive medical treatment for a foot injury.
“Tory shot me,” Megan Thee Stallion said in a livestream to her millions of followers. “You shot me and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying.”
“I didn’t tell the police nothing because I didn’t want us to get in no more trouble,” she added. “You want me to tell the law that we got a gun in the car so that they can shoot all of us up?”
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/10/08/arts/music/stallion-lanez-shooting.html?action=click&module=Latest&pgtype=Homepage
Comments
Megan reflects the pressure put on black women to keep black men out of trouble.
Fear that she could be harmed if the police were contacted.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 9:24pm
And now months later he's been indicted, precisely because she "reported" it in public social media. Instead of in a timely manner to authorities.
The psychological problems and downsides of non-reporting abuse by men are well noted and are not racially specific. What helps is women being braver instead of shutting up. Celebs certainly can be role models here and they have more money and power to do something about possibly being dissed by police than ordinary women do. If she needs a psychologist, she could pay for a good one!
I am not going to feel sorry for a women with so many more options than most.
I really don't buy that this is racial. That's playing with reality to fit it into one neat "Black Lives Matter" propaganda package.
Nor it is exclusive to any sub-culture. Trump does it, so does R. Kelly. There is plenty of promotion of female abuse promotion in both black rap and white rock and other male-oriented culture.
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 10:13pm
If you want to discuss your topic, feel free to do it in your own post.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 10:15pm
She's discussing *your* topic.
Sure, blacks are afraid of cops in their car.
But months later, a rich rapper with the #1 song should be able to figure out with her lawyer how to go to the police safely.
Those 2 guys in Rayshard's Wendy's line figured it out.
How tuff is it? Unless you're covering for dudez who behave badly, and then it's tuff.
You know, at some point these dumbass punks do have their own responsibility to not get into trouble - maybe do fewer drugs, get in fewer fights, not offend the wrong people, not carry guns they can't use properly...
40 years of mugging Gangsta shit... find a new style, this is so stale and self-destructive. I mean Eminem was cool for a hot second, but that's max 10 years. 2 Live Crew imitators for four decades? That's as hip as the Rat Pack at 75 - alka seltzer and polyps and alimony payments. Truly hip.
I remember a DC punk music pioneer *in the 80's*pissed that kids were still stage diving - "that's our dance, go find your own". But no, a whole genre dedicated to cringe worthy glittery Liberace-like fake wealth cruising around in cars and fucking with/getting fucked by police. Ad nauseum.
Meanwhile, Sandra Bland was just trying to get a job, trying to reboot her life, make something of herself.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 1:06am
Megan did not trust the police despite being shot. She worried that the police represented a threat.
The sense is that police unions and many politicians will block police reform
It seems that trust of the police will only happen in isolated cases
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 11:29pm
Distrust of the police is widespread in the black community. A Pew study shows that 60% of Black men have been treated roughly by the police and only roughly 30% feel police use force appropriately.
https://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2020/06/03/10-things-we-know-about-race-and-policing-in-the-u-s/
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 8:11am
Frankly if you shoot a woman I don't much care if the police "mistreat" you. I do care how they mistreated Sandra Bland and others innocent or guilty of at most misdemeanors. Hoodlums running around shooting neighbors in Chicago? Sorry, no fucks left.
Aren't you getting away from your topic?
I mean, if Pew did a survey, I imagine that 100% if guys who shoot women don't trust the police, whatever color. I mean, I've never even been in a fight not owned a weapon, and I don't much trust the police.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 9:02am
Megan was more fearful of cops arriving in the setting of a gun in the car. She feared the cops more than she feared the shooter.
Edit to add:
Police shoot and kill black people who were breaking up fights.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 9:16am
Blah blah blah
July 15. A long time to "break up a fight". Again, she can afford an expensive lawyer to handle this stuff. No policeman's shooting the woman walking in with a high power lawyer unless they want to pay out $20 million.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 11:32am
Breaking up fights referred to Jacob Black and Jonathan Price.
Part of the reason many in the black community don't trust cops
Trust is the issue
Megan was shot but feared the police
A relative has mental issues and you fear calling the cops to deal with the problem
60% report being mishandled by the police.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 11:59am