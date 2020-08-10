Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Wisconsin coronavirus: State sets up field hospital for Covid-19 patients as surge overwhelms hospitals. :-( https://t.co/eI27DQ8GUg— Nicholas A. Christakis (@NAChristakis) October 9, 2020
With #coronavirus, there will not be one Tri-Border Area (TBA)—the infamous contraband and criminal region encompassing parts of Brazil, Paraguay and Argentina—but a dozen TBAs. https://t.co/qSLJ9j6oxh— InSight Crime (@InSightCrime) October 9, 2020
BREAKING: The World Food Program wins the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize for efforts to combat hunger. https://t.co/XS1vLzNwdz— The Associated Press (@AP) October 9, 2020
Guest op-ed by Robert Alexander & David B. Cohen @ CNN.com, Oct. 7
[....] Close elections are the rule, not the exception.
As bizarre as this election cycle has been, we should consider a scenario that, while unlikely, is one we should be prepared to encounter, especially in the current environment of distrust and polarization: an electoral vote tie. The only tie in the Electoral College occurred in 1800, after which the 12th Amendment was added to the Constitution.
I think it behooves to keep this extensively researched story with additional info. on legality and Congressional committee questions in mind past the election. I have an inkling things might not be the same old, same old as they first appear and may not be that political either.
After the administration moved against companies sourcing hair from Uighir regions, the companies complained that they are just "providing opportunities for local ethnic minority people." https://t.co/IsAcHv6frR— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) October 9, 2020
Friends writing me in pic.twitter.com/bC4NvFBWB5— ye (@kanyewest) October 9, 2020
Wisconsin coronavirus: State sets up field hospital for Covid-19 patients as surge overwhelms hospitals. :-( https://t.co/eI27DQ8GUg— Nicholas A. Christakis (@NAChristakis) October 9, 2020
Longtime GOP fundraiser Elliott Broidy charged with acting as a foreign agent, is likely to plead guilty by @mattzap https://t.co/pTJugYSTfz— Matea Gold (@mateagold) October 8, 2020
The antibody cocktail for Covid-19 that President Trump touted on Wednesday afternoon was developed with cells originally derived from fetal tissue, a practice that the president had repeatedly condemned.
In June 2019, the Trump administration suspended federal funding for most new scientific research involving fetal tissue derived from abortions. “Promoting the dignity of human life from conception to natural death is one of the very top priorities of President Trump’s administration,” the Department of Health and Human Services said in a prepared statement.
Six men motivated by anti-government views were charged with plotting with a militia group to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, hoping to carry out the kidnapping before the presidential election, the F.B.I. said on Thursday.
The six men had talked about taking Ms. Whitmer, a Democrat, hostage since at least the summer, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court and unsealed on Thursday. They met over the summer for firearms training and combat drills and tried to make explosives; they also gathered several times to discuss the mission, including in the basement of a shop in Michigan that was accessible only through a “trap door” under a rug, the F.B.I. said.
During the debate with Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, Pence’s eye definitely appeared red. While the campaign and his office have not commented on his condition, it didn’t stop others from suggesting the vice president had pinkeye, officially known as conjunctivitis.
Together with a pesky fly that landed on Pence’s head, it made for provocative chatter.
“He had a bloody eye and a fly on his head,” Anderson Cooper said on CNN.
Trump says that he won't participate.
We will wait for the steroids to wear off for the final answer
Washington (CNN)President Donald Trump said Thursday that he will not participate in the second presidential debate with Joe Biden after the Commission on Presidential Debates said the event will be held virtually due to the President's positive coronavirus diagnosis.
"I am not going to do a virtual debate," Trump said on Fox Business. "I am not going to waste my time on a virtual debate."
The faux liberal media grows
“President Trump and other White House insiders infected with COVID-19 carried the virus across the country in a matter of days, potentially exposing hundreds, perhaps thousands, of people as they went about their business, a USATODAY investigation found.” https://t.co/a3JptXdyIa— Ian Bassin (@ianbassin) October 8, 2020
.@LindseyGrahamSC Lindsey, what will you do for the rest of your life? The verdict is coming due. I used to wake up in a nightmare. I’d imagine I was falling. Is that how you feel now. Years of alternate reality interviews on Fox left you soft and unready for @harrisonjaime. https://t.co/BuxKOxfcHx
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 5:00am
Where is the polling data that shows Trump is benefiting from protests?
Why should protesters believe that police abuse will magically be addressed without pressure?
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 8:17am
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 6:04am