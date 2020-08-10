Months after the chart-topping rapper Megan Thee Stallion said she had been shot in the feet by a fellow musician in the Hollywood Hills, the rapper Tory Lanez has been charged in the episode, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office announced on Thursday.

Mr. Lanez, a Canadian artist whose real name is Daystar Peterson, faces one count of assault with a semiautomatic handgun and one count of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. He would face up to 22 years and eight months in prison if convicted, the district attorney said. Mr. Lanez, 28, was initially arrested on July 12 and charged with concealing a firearm in the vehicle, the police said at the time.

But in the days and weeks that followed, the matter became the subject of intense speculation, gossip and finger-pointing after Megan Thee Stallion, 25, born Megan Pete, said via Instagram on July 15 that she had “suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me.” She did not name her assailant at first, and the police declined to say that shots had been fired, confirming only that one person had been taken to a hospital to receive medical treatment for a foot injury.

“Tory shot me,” Megan Thee Stallion said in a livestream to her millions of followers. “You shot me and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying.”

“I didn’t tell the police nothing because I didn’t want us to get in no more trouble,” she added. “You want me to tell the law that we got a gun in the car so that they can shoot all of us up?”

