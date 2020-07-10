Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Milwaukee County district attorney decides not to charge Police Officer Joseph Mensah in shooting death of Alvin Cole https://t.co/RfvOOhP76v— Journal Sentinel (@journalsentinel) October 7, 2020
The antibody cocktail for Covid-19 that President Trump touted on Wednesday afternoon was developed with cells originally derived from fetal tissue, a practice that the president had repeatedly condemned.
In June 2019, the Trump administration suspended federal funding for most new scientific research involving fetal tissue derived from abortions. “Promoting the dignity of human life from conception to natural death is one of the very top priorities of President Trump’s administration,” the Department of Health and Human Services said in a prepared statement.
Six men motivated by anti-government views were charged with plotting with a militia group to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, hoping to carry out the kidnapping before the presidential election, the F.B.I. said on Thursday.
The six men had talked about taking Ms. Whitmer, a Democrat, hostage since at least the summer, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court and unsealed on Thursday. They met over the summer for firearms training and combat drills and tried to make explosives; they also gathered several times to discuss the mission, including in the basement of a shop in Michigan that was accessible only through a “trap door” under a rug, the F.B.I. said.
During the debate with Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, Pence’s eye definitely appeared red. While the campaign and his office have not commented on his condition, it didn’t stop others from suggesting the vice president had pinkeye, officially known as conjunctivitis.
Together with a pesky fly that landed on Pence’s head, it made for provocative chatter.
“He had a bloody eye and a fly on his head,” Anderson Cooper said on CNN.
Trump says that he won't participate.
We will wait for the steroids to wear off for the final answer
Washington (CNN)President Donald Trump said Thursday that he will not participate in the second presidential debate with Joe Biden after the Commission on Presidential Debates said the event will be held virtually due to the President's positive coronavirus diagnosis.
"I am not going to do a virtual debate," Trump said on Fox Business. "I am not going to waste my time on a virtual debate."
The faux liberal media grows
“President Trump and other White House insiders infected with COVID-19 carried the virus across the country in a matter of days, potentially exposing hundreds, perhaps thousands, of people as they went about their business, a USATODAY investigation found.” https://t.co/a3JptXdyIa— Ian Bassin (@ianbassin) October 8, 2020
.@LindseyGrahamSC Lindsey, what will you do for the rest of your life? The verdict is coming due. I used to wake up in a nightmare. I’d imagine I was falling. Is that how you feel now. Years of alternate reality interviews on Fox left you soft and unready for @harrisonjaime. https://t.co/BuxKOxfcHx
SEE WHOLE THREAD (I guess I'll give that "death wish" is an unfair schmear, as I have read they believe they have herd
immunity mentality) especially tweet that reports:...They pinned him against a wall and shouted “moyser” (“snitch”) as NYPD lost control of the situation. Really scary scene. Jacob is a pro...
Heschy Tischler, the right wing radio host leading the Orthodox anti lockdown protests, is greeted in Borough Park to a hero’s welcome. Children standing on light poles try to get a glimpse. Older men jostling for selfies. Heschy declines a supporter’s offer of a mask pic.twitter.com/3MiyCx2q9l
In a rare political statement from a scientific journal, the New England Journal of Medicine released an editorial Wednesday lambasting the Trump administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and calling on Americans to vote President Donald Trump out of office next month.
November’s election will have life-or-death consequences for people across the country regardless of party alignment, the journal’s editorial board said.
Milwaukee County district attorney decides not to charge Police Officer Joseph Mensah in shooting death of Alvin Cole https://t.co/RfvOOhP76v— Journal Sentinel (@journalsentinel) October 7, 2020
The Manhattan district attorney can enforce a subpoena seeking President Trump’s personal and corporate tax returns, a federal appeals panel ruled on Wednesday, dealing yet another blow to the president’s yearlong battle to keep his financial records out of the hands of state prosecutors.
The unanimous ruling by a three-judge panel in New York rejected the president’s arguments that the subpoena should be blocked because it was too broad and amounted to political harassment from the Manhattan district attorney, Cyrus R. Vance Jr., a Democrat.
“Grand juries must necessarily paint with a broad brush,” the judges wrote.
DOJ IG Report
WASHINGTON — The five U.S. attorneys along the border with Mexico, including three appointed by President Trump, recoiled in May 2018 against an order to prosecute all undocumented immigrants even if it meant separating children from their parents. They told top Justice Department officials they were “deeply concerned” about the children’s welfare.
But the attorney general at the time, Jeff Sessions, made it clear what Mr. Trump wanted on a conference call later that afternoon, according to a two-year inquiry by the Justice Department’s inspector general into Mr. Trump’s “zero tolerance” family separation policy.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A grand jury on Tuesday indicted the St. Louis couple who displayed guns while hundreds of racial injustice protesters marched on their private street.
Al Watkins, an attorney for the couple, confirmed to The Associated Press the indictments against Mark McCloskey, 63, and his wife, Patricia McCloskey, 61. A spokeswoman for Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner declined comment.
By Allyson Chiu @ WashingtonPost.com, Oct. 6
[...] Christie’s announcement, which followed news that Trump, first lady Melania Trump and other Republican leaders had tested positive for the virus, sparked a flurry of reactions online. Chief among them: confusion.
In the autumn of 2008, just a few weeks after my 33rd birthday, I cast a ballot for the first time. Up to that point, serving in the military seemed like more than sufficient civic engagement and provided a ready excuse for voluntarily opting out of several elections. By the time Barack Obama won the Democratic primary, I was an officer who’d spent more than a decade in the Navy and not a second in a voting booth. This apathy does not run in the blood. My parents are products of the civil rights era and the Jim Crow South, and as such religiously exercised their hard-won right to vote.
Good read https://t.co/YopHdxffpP— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) October 7, 2020
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
In case major protesting about this decision ensues, as regards "systemic racism" and not just police abuse, people should have another photo to complete the picture here. This is Police Officer Joseph Mensah:
Also, be aware that the Mayor of Milwaukee is a white Democrat who was elected Milwaukee's 40th Mayor on April 6, 2004, and has been reelected with over 70% of the vote in 2008, 2012 and 2016.
and the District Attorney is a Democrat in his 4th term who--
and who is up for re-election in November and received 98.9% of the votes in the Democratic primary, unchallenged, the write-ins were only 1.1%
Edit to add some nuance: the officer was with Wauwatosa which is actually a separate city from Milwaukee but one which is a very old suburb and therefore basically a cut out from the City of Milwaukee's geographical lines. The mayor of Wauwatosa is also a white Democrat. General description in most of the country might be that Wauwatosa is part of "greater metro Milwaukee." But in Wisconsin, a lot of governmental jurisdiction is by county, not by city, and both the City of Milwaukee and the City of Wauwatosa are in Milwaukee County. And the district attorney serves the entire county.
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 6:25pm
The report suggested that Mensah be terminated
https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/crime/2020/10/07/wauwatosa-police-officer-joseph-mensah-should-fired-shootings-report-says/5909137002/
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 6:43pm
Yes.
But the D.A. charging him with something would of course be a different thing than firing him, and that is what is the news.
Different purviews.
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 7:35pm
The officer was on scene for 30 seconds.
You take what you can get. The system is rigged in favor of police.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 8:28pm
sigh, here we go unfortunately:
In this neighborhood about this case, it will be more than counterproductive! How to lose friends and get enemies. This is a relatively liberal and very residential area of mid priced homes, many prized by the owners simply because they are older and not bourgeois. Very small "downtown" if you could even call it that.
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 4:59am
More white flight coming to greater Milwaukee very soon. Guaranteed now!
I can just imagine the Facebook convos. You don't like the police and prosecutors and schools we pay for? Fine, figure a way to pay for your own that you like better! We're moving to Waukesha. Good luck with no property taxes incoming.
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 5:06am
Live Wauwatosa updates: Police fire tear gas on protesters twice, declare unlawful assembly
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, updated Oct. 8 12:06 am CT
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 5:27am
Belarus fields 100k protesters a day
Gaining international support, staying on message
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 5:32am
like I said, Wauwatosa known to be liberal:
but go ahead, chase all the whites out of town. Because of what a black police officer did.
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 2:08pm
FWIW from an email from a family member in Milwaukee not that far away
....The mob came after the police officer that was justified in every shooting for no reason over than a target. they’ve lied and manipulated the facts .black officer BTW. Protesters have been terrorizing him & his residence girlfriend kids for weeks now . Mainstream Media Downplaying everything....
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 2:51pm