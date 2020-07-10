Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Josh Marshall agrees with the perverse, Party over nation "scorched earth" GOP plan (behind paywall, Of Self-Sucker Punches and Bust Outs) - I have mentioned numerous times. McConnell sees Trump losing, the GOP losing the Senate. It will be back to obstructing Biden and the Democrats, crying "deficits" for a comeback in 2022.
What he doesn't mention is how this will play out to return Republicans to the White House in 2024.
McConnell's plan to return the GOP to power, is - No more stimulus Bills, no action to help cash starved states or cities,no action to help the unemployed or the evicted or eviction threatened - leave Biden scorched earth, a divided adrift frustrated impoverished and angry nation, with unaddressed economic collapse, high unemployment, permanent job extinction for hundreds of thousands and a unconstrained pandemic.
This is a reason why Biden must ditch the filibuster, otherwise necessary Bills, programs or policy needed by the nation will not pass the Senate.
Another threat however is the right wing Supreme Court that could tie up and put injunctions on Biden tax programs, civil rights initiatives, corporate regulations and green environmental regulations. Think "how long has Trump tied up his tax returns from Congress" and realize, progressive programs could be tied up for a full four years by the SCOTUS. That is even with Democrats having control of the Senate and having erased the filibuster. A 'conservative' Supreme Court that will rule progressive legislation as subject to injunction, call it likely unconstitutional, tying Biden's hands for his entire term, and sinking Democratic Party chances in 2024.
It's why packing the current court may be essential to achieve anything substantial, and sustain it, if there is a Democratic victory in 2020. SCOTUS "textual interpretations", anti-administrative state ideology, could send progressive laws and regulations to oblivion. Then the outcome, a Biden record with little accomplished that anyone notices on main street, held up by judicial or Senate obstruction. By 2024, lefty/progressive voter apathy will herald the return of the GOP into power by 2024.
Comments
There's certainly something like this going on! Really appreciate you sharing what you think.
Didn't find enough to read yet about what actually happened with the Drumpf blowup over stimulus talks--I mean the real dirt on it. I have a gut feeling he really just wants to see money handed out allover the place with his name on it and could easily be convinced of any deal that Mnuchin said was okay as long as his name was on it.
And I sort of don't get the deal about all the stories about Pelosi and Mnuchin negotiating and they never mention McConnell/Senate, as if they weren't that important. Is it that if Mnuchin okays it, McConnell goes along? At least in the past?
To go back to Drumpf, on this sort of thing, I imagine--and it's just imagining that's all--Mnuchin working with Jared to humor and manipulate Trump. I.E. "it's gonna be great, will send a letter to everyone that they are getting checks becase of you!"
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 7:31pm
Good points. Trump thinks if he agrees with Pelosi, she wins, he loses. His long range plans never extend past the day's headlines. McConnell on the other hand, has only one goal, power, Party first, nation be damned.
by NCD on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 9:41pm
New Bob Costa piece, went out and got a lot of quotes from many and sundry GOP, including some anonymice, conglomerated them, reader decides:
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 10:57pm