Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Milwaukee County district attorney decides not to charge Police Officer Joseph Mensah in shooting death of Alvin Cole https://t.co/RfvOOhP76v— Journal Sentinel (@journalsentinel) October 7, 2020
In a rare political statement from a scientific journal, the New England Journal of Medicine released an editorial Wednesday lambasting the Trump administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and calling on Americans to vote President Donald Trump out of office next month.
November’s election will have life-or-death consequences for people across the country regardless of party alignment, the journal’s editorial board said.
Milwaukee County district attorney decides not to charge Police Officer Joseph Mensah in shooting death of Alvin Cole https://t.co/RfvOOhP76v— Journal Sentinel (@journalsentinel) October 7, 2020
The Manhattan district attorney can enforce a subpoena seeking President Trump’s personal and corporate tax returns, a federal appeals panel ruled on Wednesday, dealing yet another blow to the president’s yearlong battle to keep his financial records out of the hands of state prosecutors.
The unanimous ruling by a three-judge panel in New York rejected the president’s arguments that the subpoena should be blocked because it was too broad and amounted to political harassment from the Manhattan district attorney, Cyrus R. Vance Jr., a Democrat.
“Grand juries must necessarily paint with a broad brush,” the judges wrote.
DOJ IG Report
WASHINGTON — The five U.S. attorneys along the border with Mexico, including three appointed by President Trump, recoiled in May 2018 against an order to prosecute all undocumented immigrants even if it meant separating children from their parents. They told top Justice Department officials they were “deeply concerned” about the children’s welfare.
But the attorney general at the time, Jeff Sessions, made it clear what Mr. Trump wanted on a conference call later that afternoon, according to a two-year inquiry by the Justice Department’s inspector general into Mr. Trump’s “zero tolerance” family separation policy.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A grand jury on Tuesday indicted the St. Louis couple who displayed guns while hundreds of racial injustice protesters marched on their private street.
Al Watkins, an attorney for the couple, confirmed to The Associated Press the indictments against Mark McCloskey, 63, and his wife, Patricia McCloskey, 61. A spokeswoman for Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner declined comment.
By Allyson Chiu @ WashingtonPost.com, Oct. 6
[...] Christie’s announcement, which followed news that Trump, first lady Melania Trump and other Republican leaders had tested positive for the virus, sparked a flurry of reactions online. Chief among them: confusion.
In the autumn of 2008, just a few weeks after my 33rd birthday, I cast a ballot for the first time. Up to that point, serving in the military seemed like more than sufficient civic engagement and provided a ready excuse for voluntarily opting out of several elections. By the time Barack Obama won the Democratic primary, I was an officer who’d spent more than a decade in the Navy and not a second in a voting booth. This apathy does not run in the blood. My parents are products of the civil rights era and the Jim Crow South, and as such religiously exercised their hard-won right to vote.
Good read https://t.co/YopHdxffpP— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) October 7, 2020
WASHINGTON — The Department of Homeland Security warned on Tuesday that violent white supremacy was the “most persistent and lethal threat in the homeland” in an annual assessment that a former intelligence chief had accused the agency of withholding in deference to President Trump.
The intelligence chief-turned-whistle-blower last month accused the department of blocking the report and directing analysts to play down the threat of violent white racism as well as Russian election interference to align the agency’s message with the president’s. But the final report appeared to do no such thing.
A rational voice
Former Vice President Joe Biden said Tuesday he and President Trump should not go ahead with next week's presidential debate if Trump still has COVID-19.
Biden, who clashed with Trump at a chaotic first debate last week, told reporters at an airport in Hagerstown, Md., that the pair's second scheduled face-off should follow protocols from health officials.
The former vice president said he will ultimately be guided by the Cleveland Clinic, which is overseeing health conditions for all presidential and vice presidential debates this year.
unfortunately, this is still news, and much more urgent now with cold weather
We urgently need to focus on ventilation. Six months into a respiratory pandemic, we're still not given sensible and practical guidance against short-range aerosol—airborne—transmission of COVID. I wrote about the science & what it means we should do now. https://t.co/1j4KnrCugU pic.twitter.com/3W2NOs85tN
With less than a month before Election Day, organizations across the country are ramping up their efforts to get out the vote in what could be the most tumultuous election in modern history. President Donald Trump has suggested that he will not concede the election if he loses, and it’s still unclear how the novel coronavirus could impact voter turnout, particularly when some early data has shown evidence of voter purging and substantial demographic divides in the ways mail-in ballots are counted.
A Black family in Fort Worth, Texas, said that for the past year, they have been the victims of racial harassment at the hands of their white neighbor. That neighbor is now accused of fatally shooting a member of the family and is charged with murder.
The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that 54-year-old Edward James Murray was arrested on Sept. 28 and charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection to the killing of 39-year-old Antonio Edward Robinson.
This @DouthatNYT column needs to be reckoned with. https://t.co/UHo8Lw1trm— Alec MacGillis (@AlecMacGillis) October 6, 2020
Jerome H. Powell, the Federal Reserve chair, said it was better to overdo the pandemic policy response to avert “tragic” fallout than to undershoot.
By Jeanna Smialek @ NYTimes.com, Oct. 6
WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell delivered a message to his fellow policymakers on Tuesday: Faced with a once-in-a-century pandemic that has inflicted economic pain on millions of households, go big.
“Too little support would lead to a weak recovery, creating unnecessary hardship for households and businesses,” Mr. Powell said in remarks before the National Association for Business Economics.
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
In case major protesting about this decision ensues, as regards "systemic racism" and not just police abuse, people should have another photo to complete the picture here. This is Police Officer Joseph Mensah:
Also, be aware that the Mayor of Milwaukee is a white Democrat who was elected Milwaukee's 40th Mayor on April 6, 2004, and has been reelected with over 70% of the vote in 2008, 2012 and 2016.
and the District Attorney is a Democrat in his 4th term who--
and who is up for re-election in November and received 98.9% of the votes in the Democratic primary, unchallenged, the write-ins were only 1.1%
Edit to add some nuance: the officer was with Wauwatosa which is actually a separate city from Milwaukee but one which is a very old suburb and therefore basically a cut out from the City of Milwaukee's geographical lines. The mayor of Wauwatosa is also a white Democrat. General description in most of the country might be that Wauwatosa is part of "greater metro Milwaukee." But in Wisconsin, a lot of governmental jurisdiction is by county, not by city, and both the City of Milwaukee and the City of Wauwatosa are in Milwaukee County. And the district attorney serves the entire county.
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 6:25pm
The report suggested that Mensah be terminated
https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/crime/2020/10/07/wauwatosa-police-officer-joseph-mensah-should-fired-shootings-report-says/5909137002/
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 6:43pm
Yes.
But the D.A. charging him with something would of course be a different thing than firing him, and that is what is the news.
Different purviews.
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 7:35pm
The officer was on scene for 30 seconds.
You take what you can get. The system is rigged in favor of police.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 8:28pm