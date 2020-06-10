Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
The number of mail-in ballots Trump's people are going to have to lose, invalidate, or refuse to count in order to win this thing is...large. https://t.co/UjpkkCjIHm— Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) October 6, 2020
By Allyson Chiu @ WashingtonPost.com, Oct. 6
[...] Christie’s announcement, which followed news that Trump, first lady Melania Trump and other Republican leaders had tested positive for the virus, sparked a flurry of reactions online. Chief among them: confusion.
In the autumn of 2008, just a few weeks after my 33rd birthday, I cast a ballot for the first time. Up to that point, serving in the military seemed like more than sufficient civic engagement and provided a ready excuse for voluntarily opting out of several elections. By the time Barack Obama won the Democratic primary, I was an officer who’d spent more than a decade in the Navy and not a second in a voting booth. This apathy does not run in the blood. My parents are products of the civil rights era and the Jim Crow South, and as such religiously exercised their hard-won right to vote.
Good read https://t.co/YopHdxffpP— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) October 7, 2020
WASHINGTON — The Department of Homeland Security warned on Tuesday that violent white supremacy was the “most persistent and lethal threat in the homeland” in an annual assessment that a former intelligence chief had accused the agency of withholding in deference to President Trump.
The intelligence chief-turned-whistle-blower last month accused the department of blocking the report and directing analysts to play down the threat of violent white racism as well as Russian election interference to align the agency’s message with the president’s. But the final report appeared to do no such thing.
A rational voice
Former Vice President Joe Biden said Tuesday he and President Trump should not go ahead with next week's presidential debate if Trump still has COVID-19.
Biden, who clashed with Trump at a chaotic first debate last week, told reporters at an airport in Hagerstown, Md., that the pair's second scheduled face-off should follow protocols from health officials.
The former vice president said he will ultimately be guided by the Cleveland Clinic, which is overseeing health conditions for all presidential and vice presidential debates this year.
unfortunately, this is still news, and much more urgent now with cold weather
We urgently need to focus on ventilation. Six months into a respiratory pandemic, we're still not given sensible and practical guidance against short-range aerosol—airborne—transmission of COVID. I wrote about the science & what it means we should do now. https://t.co/1j4KnrCugU pic.twitter.com/3W2NOs85tN
With less than a month before Election Day, organizations across the country are ramping up their efforts to get out the vote in what could be the most tumultuous election in modern history. President Donald Trump has suggested that he will not concede the election if he loses, and it’s still unclear how the novel coronavirus could impact voter turnout, particularly when some early data has shown evidence of voter purging and substantial demographic divides in the ways mail-in ballots are counted.
A Black family in Fort Worth, Texas, said that for the past year, they have been the victims of racial harassment at the hands of their white neighbor. That neighbor is now accused of fatally shooting a member of the family and is charged with murder.
The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that 54-year-old Edward James Murray was arrested on Sept. 28 and charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection to the killing of 39-year-old Antonio Edward Robinson.
This @DouthatNYT column needs to be reckoned with. https://t.co/UHo8Lw1trm— Alec MacGillis (@AlecMacGillis) October 6, 2020
Jerome H. Powell, the Federal Reserve chair, said it was better to overdo the pandemic policy response to avert “tragic” fallout than to undershoot.
By Jeanna Smialek @ NYTimes.com, Oct. 6
WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell delivered a message to his fellow policymakers on Tuesday: Faced with a once-in-a-century pandemic that has inflicted economic pain on millions of households, go big.
“Too little support would lead to a weak recovery, creating unnecessary hardship for households and businesses,” Mr. Powell said in remarks before the National Association for Business Economics.
Well that escalated quickly. Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff, along with almost the entirety of the Joint Chiefs of Staff are quarantining after being exposed to #COVID19, after Adm. Charles Ray, tested positive for coronavirus. https://t.co/5OwVezcCzZ— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) October 6, 2020
Wow. Did Barr have to approve this? https://t.co/IlRnzqcWaL— Lilliana Mason (@LilyMasonPhD) October 6, 2020
Michelle Obama has delivered a devastating condemnation of President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, saying plainly: “What the president is doing is, once again, patently false, it’s morally wrong, and, yes, it is racist. But that doesn’t mean it won’t work.”
The former first lady delivered the remarkably blunt attack via Joe Biden’s YouTube page. In a video titled “Michelle Obama’s Closing Argument,” she took Trump’s campaign apart for its reliance on attacking minorities, stoking fear, and spreading lies to exploit voters’ concerns about the perilous state of the economy and the raging COVD-19 pandemic.
Pfizer has never discussed @US_FDA’s #COVID19 vaccine guidelines with the White House and will never do so as it could undermine the agency’s independence.— AlbertBourla (@AlbertBourla) October 6, 2020
The way medical professionals are paid keeps structural racism alive. It’s unethical and it must change.
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 1:26am
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 2:05am
No shit sherlocks, no surprise:
I again think: GOP Senate doesn't really want the majority, they are purposely sabotaging themselves in order to have a conservative Supreme Court and win back the Senate in the next election after the new Senate gets blamed for all the problems they left behind.
They also don't have the chops to deal with a huge debt load properly with the stupid economics advisors they have, so they just wring their hands and hope their supporters know how to build moats with crocodiles for bad times?
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 10:27am
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 10:30am
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 1:35pm
Kanas > doable! "Tied." She's a doctor, former Republican, knows "what wrong with...":
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 12:36am
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 2:01am
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 2:03am
a different kinda poll, and great news!
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 3:17am
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 10:17am
Here's: go ahead and risk dying if you want to, but quit trying to kill us--
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 10:55am
oh, and they know this, too (and BTW, Joe, keep in mind that Medicare Part D mostly sucks and is a major reason why so many seniors have been declaring bankruptcy):
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 11:02am
Joe's pretty well on a trajectory to win Pennsylvania:
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 11:17am
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 11:22am
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 12:31pm
Frank Luntz retweets this, i.e. paranoia is called for:
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 1:51pm
They'll steal the # they need if it's close-ish.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 1:46am
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 1:42am
And there, FINALLY revealed, is the SAME 1/3 of the country that has reliably polled as cuckaroo conservative MY WHOLE ADULT LIFE. So it took the coronavirus infection and reaction to FINALLY wrest that 8 or 9% away from giving Trump approval??? Nate Silver just wrote an essay mostly suggesting "it was the economy stupid" But I don't know if I buy that. They are still a mystery...
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 2:26am
Maybe a large part of that group giving him job approval has been conservative/Republican-learning seniors? (Comes to mind they are much more known to answer polls! And they vote reliably in mid-terms, where GOP often fares better) Apparently he is really suddenly cratering with the senior demographic, see upthread and here again:
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 2:45am