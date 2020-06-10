Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
In the autumn of 2008, just a few weeks after my 33rd birthday, I cast a ballot for the first time. Up to that point, serving in the military seemed like more than sufficient civic engagement and provided a ready excuse for voluntarily opting out of several elections. By the time Barack Obama won the Democratic primary, I was an officer who’d spent more than a decade in the Navy and not a second in a voting booth. This apathy does not run in the blood. My parents are products of the civil rights era and the Jim Crow South, and as such religiously exercised their hard-won right to vote. In my formative years, the basic disposition of the house politics pressed together progressive demands for racial equality with the Black conservatism of marathon church services that stretched deep into Southern Sunday afternoons. We differed in degree on any number of issues, but elections were where our politics really diverged. Like much of Black America, my mother is a lifelong Democrat, staying true even as the party vacillated in and out of her good graces. My father is a somewhat perfunctory Republican, an heirloom affiliation inherited from Black Americans’ early-20th-century preference for the party of Lincoln and consecrated in the familial name carried by my grandfather, father and me: Theodore Roosevelt Johnson.
But in November 2008, all three of us checked the box for Obama, our votes helping deliver North Carolina to a Democratic presidential nominee for only the second time in 40 years. My father had crossed party lines once before, in 1984, when Jesse Jackson ran for president. Jackson’s business-size Afro, jet black mustache and Carolina preacher’s staccato cadence transformed the typically all-white affair of presidential contests. “If a Black man had the opportunity to sit in the Oval Office,” my father told me years later, “I wasn’t going to sit on the sidelines.”
Jackson championed a policy agenda nowhere close to my father’s conservatism. But his rationale for supporting Jackson hinged on a basic proposition, informed by generations of Black experience in America: The thousands of lesser decisions made in rooms of power can matter far more for racial equality than campaign promises and platforms. Senator Kamala Harris crisply captured this sentiment while campaigning last year, declaring a simple truth: “It matters who’s in those rooms.” My rationale for voting for the first time was much like my father’s two decades earlier. I was not going to stand idly by if there was a chance to put a Black man in those rooms
Comments
A look at the GOP today
WHY DIDN'T WE RIOT?
A BLACK MAN IN TRUMPLAND
BY ISSAC J. BAILEY ‧ RELEASE DATE: TODAY
A Black journalist gives Trump supporters a powerful lesson in history and truth.
“Trumpland,” writes Bailey, “includes places throughout the United States where white people overwhelmingly support Trump in spite of—or maybe because of—his open bigotry and racism. They are places where black people have for decades been forced to swallow racist bullshit in order to respect the wishes and wants and feelings of racists, as well as those who excuse and apologize for the racists.” Black denizens of Trumpland have felt compelled to forgive and respect those who believe that the “illusion of civility” is more important than racial equality. The narrative is an incisive “corrective to banal commentary” on race in America from those who “scold people of color for…complaining about Trump too much.” Through a combination of poignant memoir and social and cultural analysis, Bailey tackles of range of hot topics as well as his own prior complacency. A masterful storyteller, the author introduces us to a White police officer who regrets not shooting a Black man in the head during what began as a routine traffic stop. Due to his decision not to shoot, he was derided by his fellow officers and lost a promotion. “The comfort level of cops,” Bailey observes, “is more important than black life.” From Dylan Roof’s slaughter of nine Black parishioners in a Charleston church to the horror of racial bias in the criminal justice system, Bailey pulls no punches, and he debunks the myth that White working-class “economic angst”—rather than racism and White supremacy—propelled Trump into office. Furthermore, White Evangelical Christians’ continued support of Trump is fueled by their “political and moral hypocrisy” and disregard for the well-beings of Black and brown communities. By no fault of Bailey’s, die-hard Trumplandians aren’t likely to be swayed; conscientious Americans will come away from this book further enraged by the pernicious, persistent pattern of racial injustice in this country
https://www.kirkusreviews.com/book-reviews/issac-j-bailey/why-didnt-we-riot-trumpland/
On how Bailey became an angry black man
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/06/06/opinion/sunday/black-racism-.html
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 11:53pm
WHY DIDN'T WE RIOT?
Why doesn't he write a book Why Didn't We Vote. That's a lot easier than rioting and it wouldn't even have taken as many black voters as voted for Obama. But far too many decided that not voting for a woman or specifically Hillary was more important than letting the racist win. Don't want to face the fact that it was a large drop off of black voters that got us Trump do you? You want to be an angry black man? Look in the mirror to see who you should be angry at. That would be a powerful message of history and truth.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 12:21am
To be fair, "Why Didn't We Recognize Disinfo?"
An unprecedented microtargeting of Black voters in swing states to deter them from voting, thanks especially to Cambridge Analytics for stealing voter data on a hundred million Americans or so. Brad Parscale will quite possibly go to jail for overtly lying to Congress about this, but yeah, the Black community should also realize that "they ran a very obvious smear job to us about Hillary, and a significant percentage stayed home, working against our own interests".Now, lots of White voters are also swayed by misleading info, so I don't know who's the bigger patsy, but lots of patsies.
https://www.channel4.com/news/revealed-trump-campaign-strategy-to-deter-...
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 1:16am