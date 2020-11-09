Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Biden, boarding his plane in Wilmington, came over to tell us:. “I’m not gonna make any news today. I’m not gonna talk about anything other than 9/11. We took all our advertising down, it’s a solemn day, and that’s how we’re going to keep it.“— Alexandra Jaffe (@ajjaffe) September 11, 2020
In the autumn of 2008, just a few weeks after my 33rd birthday, I cast a ballot for the first time. Up to that point, serving in the military seemed like more than sufficient civic engagement and provided a ready excuse for voluntarily opting out of several elections. By the time Barack Obama won the Democratic primary, I was an officer who’d spent more than a decade in the Navy and not a second in a voting booth. This apathy does not run in the blood. My parents are products of the civil rights era and the Jim Crow South, and as such religiously exercised their hard-won right to vote.
Good read https://t.co/YopHdxffpP— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) October 7, 2020
WASHINGTON — The Department of Homeland Security warned on Tuesday that violent white supremacy was the “most persistent and lethal threat in the homeland” in an annual assessment that a former intelligence chief had accused the agency of withholding in deference to President Trump.
The intelligence chief-turned-whistle-blower last month accused the department of blocking the report and directing analysts to play down the threat of violent white racism as well as Russian election interference to align the agency’s message with the president’s. But the final report appeared to do no such thing.
A rational voice
Former Vice President Joe Biden said Tuesday he and President Trump should not go ahead with next week's presidential debate if Trump still has COVID-19.
Biden, who clashed with Trump at a chaotic first debate last week, told reporters at an airport in Hagerstown, Md., that the pair's second scheduled face-off should follow protocols from health officials.
The former vice president said he will ultimately be guided by the Cleveland Clinic, which is overseeing health conditions for all presidential and vice presidential debates this year.
unfortunately, this is still news, and much more urgent now with cold weather
We urgently need to focus on ventilation. Six months into a respiratory pandemic, we're still not given sensible and practical guidance against short-range aerosol—airborne—transmission of COVID. I wrote about the science & what it means we should do now. https://t.co/1j4KnrCugU pic.twitter.com/3W2NOs85tN
With less than a month before Election Day, organizations across the country are ramping up their efforts to get out the vote in what could be the most tumultuous election in modern history. President Donald Trump has suggested that he will not concede the election if he loses, and it’s still unclear how the novel coronavirus could impact voter turnout, particularly when some early data has shown evidence of voter purging and substantial demographic divides in the ways mail-in ballots are counted.
A Black family in Fort Worth, Texas, said that for the past year, they have been the victims of racial harassment at the hands of their white neighbor. That neighbor is now accused of fatally shooting a member of the family and is charged with murder.
The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that 54-year-old Edward James Murray was arrested on Sept. 28 and charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection to the killing of 39-year-old Antonio Edward Robinson.
This @DouthatNYT column needs to be reckoned with. https://t.co/UHo8Lw1trm— Alec MacGillis (@AlecMacGillis) October 6, 2020
Jerome H. Powell, the Federal Reserve chair, said it was better to overdo the pandemic policy response to avert “tragic” fallout than to undershoot.
By Jeanna Smialek @ NYTimes.com, Oct. 6
WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell delivered a message to his fellow policymakers on Tuesday: Faced with a once-in-a-century pandemic that has inflicted economic pain on millions of households, go big.
“Too little support would lead to a weak recovery, creating unnecessary hardship for households and businesses,” Mr. Powell said in remarks before the National Association for Business Economics.
Well that escalated quickly. Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff, along with almost the entirety of the Joint Chiefs of Staff are quarantining after being exposed to #COVID19, after Adm. Charles Ray, tested positive for coronavirus. https://t.co/5OwVezcCzZ— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) October 6, 2020
Wow. Did Barr have to approve this? https://t.co/IlRnzqcWaL— Lilliana Mason (@LilyMasonPhD) October 6, 2020
Michelle Obama has delivered a devastating condemnation of President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, saying plainly: “What the president is doing is, once again, patently false, it’s morally wrong, and, yes, it is racist. But that doesn’t mean it won’t work.”
The former first lady delivered the remarkably blunt attack via Joe Biden’s YouTube page. In a video titled “Michelle Obama’s Closing Argument,” she took Trump’s campaign apart for its reliance on attacking minorities, stoking fear, and spreading lies to exploit voters’ concerns about the perilous state of the economy and the raging COVD-19 pandemic.
Pfizer has never discussed @US_FDA’s #COVID19 vaccine guidelines with the White House and will never do so as it could undermine the agency’s independence.— AlbertBourla (@AlbertBourla) October 6, 2020
The way medical professionals are paid keeps structural racism alive. It’s unethical and it must change.
Just two days after 31-year-old Jonathan Price was fatally shot, a Texas police officer was arrested on suspicion of murder. But a lawyer for Price’s family says Shaun Lucas should have been arrested faster. https://t.co/ge0CVp35KR— Texas Tribune (@TexasTribune) October 6, 2020
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/11/2020 - 8:53am
all liberals need to watch this one as a reminder to stop feeding the trolls:
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 12:25am
Eduardo tells us that Trump supporters to get back at the "Other"
It does not matter what the "Other" does
Obama was a Kenyan Muslim, etc.
Since Trump supporters hate the "Other", there is no reason for the "Others" under attack to be silent.
There is zero obligation to be a punching bag.
Symone Sanders has a great new book "No, You Shut Up!" that discusses how to become involved politically.
The book title comes from a Sanders appearance on a CNN segment on Chris Cuomo's show
Ken Cuccinelli was the other guest. The two obviously disagreed.
At one point, Cuccinelli tried to talk over Sanders and told her to shut up.
Sanders was offended and refused to back down
Cuomo took Sanders' side
Trump supporters want to see Liberal heads explode
Remaining silent about the wrongheadedness of the Trump supporters does not make them go away.
It is not feeding the troll, it is correcting the record.
Jonathan Capehart gave a masters class in dealing with trolls when he had Guiliani as a guest
Guiliani tried to talk over Capehart.
Capehart did not let Guiliani avoid the question
At the end Capehart brought out Lev Parnas to highlight Guiliani's lies
The absolute worse thing you can do is let Trump supporters control the conversation
You counter with facts, not silence.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 3:05pm
Excellent talking points just minutes ago!
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 1:42pm
Trump counterpoint:
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 3:05pm
Some conservative voter testimonials (a selection, there are more in reply)
interesting side discussion:
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 12:51am
one possible explanation:
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 12:54am
Oh God, Biden's a recipe in folksy blandness. He's the leading contender because he's boring as dirt but familiar and gosh darn it people like him. And this year wasn't the year for contentious contenders. Is Hillary more of a "hawk" on foreign policy? Doubtful - Joe just isn't forced to articulate any positions or policies, and his well-known gaffes are forgiven. How come Hillary and Susan Rice are still carrying the water/damage for the Obama years "problems" (as if a terrorist attack on a small consulate off in nowhere is a huge catastrophe 10 years later) while John Kerry and Joe Biden are the untouched white dudes? Bland is in. And yeah, I'm voting for bland, but let's not create a cult out of it - we're voting personality and bland track record as a return to normalcy. Anything exciting would only promote fighting - among Democrats, and prospect Republicans/independents sick of the Trump shit storm. Joe caddied Barack's golf bag for 8 years - he's part of the club, a team player. A bit embarrassing at times, but compared to the daily cray cray we got now, nothing we can't face palm and move on. It's the soft bigotry of low expectations, better than the hard bigotry of fantastically ridiculous expectations.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 2:22am
Joe Biden speaks loudly on Brexit/Northern Ireland, has no stick yet but does have bipartisan House letter:
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 2:33am
As one of your posts noted, why does Lincoln Project/disaffected Republicans have to do the Democrats' messaging for us? Why are we boring as dirt or at least ineffective in the arts if persuasion? (at least since that blip in 2008, which I think was more persona than message)
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 2:43am
Thought about your question and his. They are professionals that were always cynical about what they do, this in itself makes them able to be funny, to have a great sense of humor, which in turn helps them do "common sense".
While right wing Republican nut cases are famously intolerant and self-righteous with no sense of humor, so are self-righteous liberals, especially poltically correct ones. Most classic liberal Dem political operatives do the snowflake thing and are very earnest inspirational, no sense of humor, passionate saviors of the common man.
Classic Reaganite type Republicans are cynical about this, nothing cracks them up so much as the joke about someone from the government coming to your business and saying they are there to help. They also are very practiced at personal attack about hypocrisy in personal lives.
DLC tried to address the earnest liberal bureaucrat snowflake thing. Carville and Begala were new and fresh and not like past operatives, they had a sense of humor and were not irony impaired.
Dick Morris was cynicism par excellence for a while there. He brought the knowledge of the Republican operative ways over to the DLC. But DNC just went back to the earnest self-righteous snowflake thing during Bush and Obama years. (Bush had cynical sense of humor! Party boy.)
I mean, David Axelrod, for example, as much as he knows about demographics, he's not cynical, he's very earnest. Not sarcastic. Compare the dry wit of Steve Schmidt....which is not the elitist kind but picks on foibles that common sense people see.
They are just not bureaucratic people, they are anti-bureaucrat, and that helps them appeal to the man/woman on the street. Classic Dems want big government, so that puts them in a bind about appealing to most people's dislike of bureaucrats?
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 12:44pm
here we go, Biden tonight on "WHITE PRIVILEGE"
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 10:36pm
Frank Rich, no slouch at rating & analyzing performances for the American public, lotta experience:
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 10:43pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/18/2020 - 2:03pm
except "Park Avenue" will get the least attention:
It's certainly an attention getter, as "Park Avenue" is trending on Twitter
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/18/2020 - 3:02pm
Partisans and tribalists gonna be sad when they don't have Trump to kick around anymore (Biden's serious, not joking, warns over and over, this time even used the words "bipartisan" and "common good", said people tell him belieif in bipartisanship is old-fashioned, he says they're wrong)
Biden's Gettysburg speech calls for national unity, AP, Oct. 6
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 12:50am