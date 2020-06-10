Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Jerome H. Powell, the Federal Reserve chair, said it was better to overdo the pandemic policy response to avert “tragic” fallout than to undershoot.
By Jeanna Smialek @ NYTimes.com, Oct. 6
WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell delivered a message to his fellow policymakers on Tuesday: Faced with a once-in-a-century pandemic that has inflicted economic pain on millions of households, go big.
“Too little support would lead to a weak recovery, creating unnecessary hardship for households and businesses,” Mr. Powell said in remarks before the National Association for Business Economics.
“Over time, household insolvencies and business bankruptcies would rise, harming the productive capacity of the economy, and holding back wage growth,” he said. “By contrast, the risks of overdoing it seem, for now, to be smaller.”
Six months into the pandemic, millions of Americans remain unemployed as the coronavirus keeps many service industries operating below capacity. The unemployment rate has fallen more rapidly than many economists expected, dropping to 7.9 percent in September, and consumer spending is holding up, but Mr. Powell highlighted — as he has before — that the economy’s resilience owes substantially to strong government assistance that’s been provided to households and businesses [....]
Comments
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 3:26pm
poll news this morning (was copied on POLLS news thread)
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 3:34pm
Rick Wilson on the stimulus temper tantrum:
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 4:17pm
and a good reminder of how two-year-old-like he can be even without (new) drugs:
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 4:34pm
the time lapse between Drumpf's contradictions has grown very short:
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 7:10pm