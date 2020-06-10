With less than a month before Election Day, organizations across the country are ramping up their efforts to get out the vote in what could be the most tumultuous election in modern history. President Donald Trump has suggested that he will not concede the election if he loses, and it’s still unclear how the novel coronavirus could impact voter turnout, particularly when some early data has shown evidence of voter purging and substantial demographic divides in the ways mail-in ballots are counted. Still, according to a new poll from the Black political advocacy group Black Futures Lab, Black Americans say they haven’t been deterred from showing up to the polls, with 81 percent of respondents saying they plan on voting in the general election.

While Black people are more than familiar with the obstacles standing between them and the ballot box—both past and present—there is a clear eagerness to vote this election: three out of four voters saying they are “extremely” likely to vote over the next month.

“What Black voters also know is that there is a power in our participation,” Alicia Garza, who leads the Black Futures Lab, told The Root. The organization is dedicated to building political power across America’s Black communities.



