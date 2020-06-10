Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
The number of mail-in ballots Trump's people are going to have to lose, invalidate, or refuse to count in order to win this thing is...large. https://t.co/UjpkkCjIHm— Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) October 6, 2020
Pfizer has never discussed @US_FDA’s #COVID19 vaccine guidelines with the White House and will never do so as it could undermine the agency’s independence.— AlbertBourla (@AlbertBourla) October 6, 2020
The way medical professionals are paid keeps structural racism alive. It’s unethical and it must change.
Just two days after 31-year-old Jonathan Price was fatally shot, a Texas police officer was arrested on suspicion of murder. But a lawyer for Price’s family says Shaun Lucas should have been arrested faster. https://t.co/ge0CVp35KR— Texas Tribune (@TexasTribune) October 6, 2020
Reported crime of nearly every kind has declined this year amid the pandemic. The exception to that has been stark and puzzling: Shootings and homicides are up in cities around the country, perplexing experts who normally expect these patterns to trend together.
The president and others have blamed protests and unrest, the changing tactics of police, and even the partisan politics of mayors. But at least part of the puzzle may lie in sources that are harder to see (and politicize): The pandemic has frayed all kinds of institutions and infrastructure that hold communities together, that watch over streets, that mediate conflicts, that simply give young people something to do.
Link to decision on the Kim Davis Case where Thomas and Alito added commentary
https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/20pdf/19-926_5hdk.pdf
If you think same-sex marriage isn’t in danger of being overturned, Justice Clarence Thomas would like you to think again.
Thomas, joined by Justice Samuel Alito, today published a blistering attack on the Supreme Court’s landmark case of Obergefell v. Hodges, which struck down state bans on same-sex marriage in 2015, arguing that it should be overturned.
“The Science Femme” claimed to be a female academic. She claimed to have upended efforts by her social justice-obsessed department to draft a statement condemning racism.
And when Twitter users accused her of racism, she claimed to be a woman of color herself—and an immigrant to boot.
But The Science Femme, who tweeted from the handle @piney_the, wasn’t any of those things, digital sleuths began alleging late last month. Instead, they claimed, “she” was Craig Chapman, a white male assistant professor of chemistry at the University of New Hampshire. The allegations, bolstered by an internal chemistry department email, would make Chapman at least the fourth white academic revealed to have posed as a person of color in recent weeks.
A tainted election was swiftly followed by a violent night and confusion about who rules Kyrgyzstan.
This is totally unfair, this happened overnight without giving Twitter pundits the required two hours to become Kyrgyzstan experts https://t.co/tkNG8bdzVI— Karl Sharro (@KarlreMarks) October 6, 2020
By Jon Cohen @ ScienceMag.org, Oct. 3
On 23 September at 8 p.m [....] went upstairs and changed into jeans and sweatshirt. When he came down, his wife, Christine Grady—a bioethicist at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Clinical Center—brought him an India pale ale and salmon sliders out on their back deck, where he sat down for an hourlong, socially distanced interview with Science [....]
Q5 is about @JoeBiden’s position on law enforcement — question speculation calls for him to comment on Defunding the Police.— Juan Escalante (@JuanSaaa) October 6, 2020
Biden talks about bringing police, civil rights, unions, and protestors to discuss the issues. Money for community policing and psychologists.
A convicted felon was described by a Cook County judge as a "busy little bee" during the alleged looting spree that he's been charged with: "He put in a lot of work that night allegedly. Wow.” https://t.co/Liw7Y7I6fY— Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) October 6, 2020
Olga Quiroga was in her 30th year working in Chicago Public Schools, most recently as a bilingual teacher at Funston Elementary
By Madeline Kenney & Nader Issa @ Chicago.SunTimes.com, Oct. 4
Olga Quiroga came down with cold-like symptoms last month after making a series of trips to Funston Elementary that included a back-to-school event, where the first-grade bilingual teacher met her students’ parents and handed out supplies for the upcoming academic year, her daughters said.
Japan's lost generation is still jobless and living with their parents https://t.co/XT4vKi604d— Businessweek (@BW) October 5, 2020
On final day to sign up to vote, Florida’s online registration site crashes— Ana Ceballos (@anaceballos_) October 5, 2020
w/ @samanthajgross https://t.co/SBUmCBEgsQ
The US, UK, and France bombed Syria after accusing the Syrian government of dropping toxic gas in Douma. OPCW inspectors later found evidence that undermined the official narrative, but were censored by their superiors under US pressure.
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 1:26am
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 2:05am
No shit sherlocks, no surprise:
I again think: GOP Senate doesn't really want the majority, they are purposely sabotaging themselves in order to have a conservative Supreme Court and win back the Senate in the next election after the new Senate gets blamed for all the problems they left behind.
They also don't have the chops to deal with a huge debt load properly with the stupid economics advisors they have, so they just wring their hands and hope their supporters know how to build moats with crocodiles for bad times?
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 10:27am
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 10:30am
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 2:01am
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 2:03am
a different kinda poll, and great news!
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 3:17am
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 10:17am
Here's: go ahead and risk dying if you want to, but quit trying to kill us--
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 10:55am
oh, and they know this, too (and BTW, Joe, keep in mind that Medicare Part D mostly sucks and is a major reason why so many seniors have been declaring bankruptcy):
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 11:02am
Joe's pretty well on a trajectory to win Pennsylvania:
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 11:17am
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 11:22am