retweeted by Maggie Haberman:
Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020
(Edited evening of 10/2 to make headline stand out; originallly posted 19 hrs. earlier)
The number of mail-in ballots Trump's people are going to have to lose, invalidate, or refuse to count in order to win this thing is...large. https://t.co/UjpkkCjIHm— Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) October 6, 2020
A convicted felon was described by a Cook County judge as a "busy little bee" during the alleged looting spree that he's been charged with: "He put in a lot of work that night allegedly. Wow.” https://t.co/Liw7Y7I6fY— Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) October 6, 2020
Olga Quiroga was in her 30th year working in Chicago Public Schools, most recently as a bilingual teacher at Funston Elementary
By Madeline Kenney & Nader Issa @ Chicago.SunTimes.com, Oct. 4
Olga Quiroga came down with cold-like symptoms last month after making a series of trips to Funston Elementary that included a back-to-school event, where the first-grade bilingual teacher met her students’ parents and handed out supplies for the upcoming academic year, her daughters said.
Japan's lost generation is still jobless and living with their parents https://t.co/XT4vKi604d— Businessweek (@BW) October 5, 2020
On final day to sign up to vote, Florida’s online registration site crashes— Ana Ceballos (@anaceballos_) October 5, 2020
w/ @samanthajgross https://t.co/SBUmCBEgsQ
The US, UK, and France bombed Syria after accusing the Syrian government of dropping toxic gas in Douma. OPCW inspectors later found evidence that undermined the official narrative, but were censored by their superiors under US pressure.
By Eshe Nelson & Gillian Friedman @ NYTimes.com, Oct.5
The plight of the entertainment industry deepened on Monday as the British company Cineworld, which owns Regal Cinemas in the United States, said it would temporarily close all 663 of its movie theaters in the United States and Britain. The move was expected to affect 40,000 employees in the United States and 5,000 in Britain.
The chain had reopened in parts of the United States and Europe over the summer, but about 200 theaters, mostly in California and New York, have been shut since the pandemic began in the spring.
Another great piece from @lipiroy https://t.co/nDdIVW2fEF— Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 5, 2020
In the mood to get outside your box? Thought-provoking libertarian argument
By Andrea O'Sullivan @ Reason.com, Sept. 29
Why does media coverage conclude the problem is that the government hasn’t done a good enough job of spying?
Closure of US embassy in Baghdad would bring economic ruin to Iraq announces PM https://t.co/S1UyItTDP5— Joshua Landis (@joshua_landis) October 5, 2020
The revelation that nearly 80 percent of workers surveyed at Veterans Affairs believe there is widespread racism throughout the federal agency has prompted an investigation by the U.S. Government Accountability Office into the reports of discrimination. The GAO is a non-partisan congressional watchdog body charged with auditing federal institutions.
This looks like a really promising venture. I’ve looked at a few of their initial essays today and they’re are all very provocative pieces by some great minds. The focus on local voices interpreting regional and global affairs is especially appreciated. I’ll be following. https://t.co/rw38obdhGe— Jasmin Mujanović (@JasminMuj) October 4, 2020
Black Germans Say It’s Time to Look Inward https://t.co/TFK2uwDShO— Black Intellect (@Blk_Intellect) October 4, 2020
New: Paris put on 'maximum coronavirus alert,' new lockdown measures to be announced on Monday—likely closures of all bars, restaurants, and cafes. #COVID19— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) October 4, 2020
https://t.co/ndp9mcN84A
From Mexico to Argentina, large criminal networks have developed schemes to illegally extract and sell fuel, often with official help. https://t.co/4QpxmUphPP— InSight Crime (@InSightCrime) October 4, 2020
Comments
Hope Hicks testing positive was the breaking news first, I put some of that on the most recent U.S. Covid thread, starting HERE
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 12:55am
I recall one of the Lincoln Projects' member tweets, maybe Rick Wilson, right after the debate, teasing him how sweaty he was during some of it. I noticed that too. All the talk about earpieces and the like, wonder if anybody thought of fudging the results of a temperature check?
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 12:58am
within 16 minutes of posting, the tweet had 45,000 replies, 160,000 retweets and 144,000 likes.
Edit to add: the hashtag at Twitter most seem to be using on topic is #TrumpHasCovid, though it's going to have so much crap posted with it that I don't know how useful that will be.
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 1:15am
CNN:
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 1:17am
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 1:30am
This reaction is a better one than most (as one might suspect, there's lots of tasteless schadenfreude that's not even funny dark humor)
Surely conspiracy theories are being created every minute:
Wondering if Qanon sort of filters the best ones?
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 1:28am
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 1:36am
TRUMP took EVERY precaution from day one, every day, didn't miss a day, people were amazed!
People, most people, many people, everyone around the world wonder how this could have happened to him!
Show's it's FAUCI's fault!
by NCD on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 8:45am
Not only the best PEOPLE, he has the best VIRUSES. ( I hear it's not even the China virus - this one's made in the USA)
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 8:57am
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 1:38am
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 1:41am
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 1:43am
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 1:47am
Wut! There's a line? But Butch, we never had no lines before.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 2:26am
This is a good one, mho :
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 3:21am
Maybe this will all result in blue and red state America finally socially distancing from one another
by Orion on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 4:30am
Kai Ryssdal of "Marketplace":
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 1:51am
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 1:53am
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 2:00am
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 2:28am
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 2:34am
I tink it is amazing that he told someone else he was gonna tweet it before he did so!
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 2:43am
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 2:47am
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 3:24am
Or is he faking? He has a lot more to gain by "miraculously coming back" for his true believers, God intervenes... Or is it his way of "spending more time with his family" and calling it quits without the shame of being a loser/quitter?
Nothing he says can be believed, so look for the spin and the secretive scuffling of his minions elsewhere.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 3:43am
Agree. October surprise triumph over the awful deadly evil unAmerican Chinese virus.
If he "has it" he would be going very soon, not days, likely hours, to the hospital for IV loading of remdesivir (IV) and other early stage therapy, monitoring etc, even if he then comes back the the WH.
by NCD on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 8:22am
Surely bleach and advanced versions of Putin's vaccine shoulda worked. I bet this is just liberal rumor-mongering, looking for the worst.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 8:59am
If so, it's not having the intended effect. see McNab downthread.
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 2:38pm
Wow.
by Orion on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 3:51am
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden sent his regards to President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump after the pair tested positive for the coronavirus.
Trump announced in a tweet early Friday that he and Melania Trump had been diagnosed.
In response to the news, Biden tweeted Friday morning that he and his wife, Jill Biden, were sending well-wishes for the duo to have a “swift recovery.”
“We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family,” he wrote.
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/biden-trump-covid-response_n_5f7723e9c5b66377b280fa13
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 9:58am
America, stand back and stand by.
by moat on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 10:05am
now that is a REALLY good one!
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 12:56pm
RNC chair Rona McDaniel tested positive for COVID on Wednesday.
https://www.nytimes.com/live/2020/10/02/us/trump-vs-biden#ronna-mcdaniel-chairwoman-of-the-rnc-tests-positive-for-the-coronavirus
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 10:54am
Just hours before President Trump announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19, he was mingling with fundraisers at an event held at his New Jersey golf club—and even posed for personal photo-ops with supporters. The event went ahead after the White House learned that one of the president’s closest aides, Hope Hicks, had tested positive for the disease, according to multiple reports.
Trump was last seen in public Thursday afternoon, when he headed home to the White House after the fundraising trip to Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster. Ahead of that event, attendees were promised a photo-op with the president, and Trump was due to meet with the winner of a raffle organized to raise funds for his campaign. Despite Hicks’ test, the event went ahead as planned
https://www.thedailybeast.com/trump-went-ahead-with-golf-club-fundraiser-after-hicks-tested-positive?ref=home
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 11:20am
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 1:04pm
Trump tested positive, but White House aides still aren’t wearing masks.
@ NYTimes Live Election Updates, Oct. 2
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 1:09pm
Biden plans to campaign in Michigan after testing negative.
@ NYTimes.com Live Election Updates, Oct. 2
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 1:14pm
note instructions from Biden campaign to staffers in the above:
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 1:15pm
Biden tested negative
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 1:14pm
COVID.
Positive:
Negative:
https://www.wsj.com/livecoverage/trump-tests-positive-covid/card/MtblBp9GD9jtXsOHNE3f
Barr tested negative
Miller not included in WSJ list.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 1:25pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 1:30pm
Dammit, I was ready to post. These crazy adorable kids, just enjoying spring break, having a good time...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 1:38pm
They got the herd mentality right there! And I thought socialists were the ones that socialized the most...
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 1:43pm
More seriously, does piss me off when I see things like this no matter who is doing it. Just in a simplistic jealous way. We would all like life to be back to normal, it hurts. And one wonders whether one is giving up too much to be safe, especially when you meet someone or hear about someone who was being very careful and still caught it.
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 1:46pm
oh my god, is like an epidemic going on or something?
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 8:07pm
Gosh darn it, hanging around with Senior Republicans is bad for your health!
by moat on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 8:24pm
Both Tillis and Lee are on the Senate Judiciary Committee. As rmrd posted elsewhere on this thread, Amy Comey Barret says she had coronavirus in summer, so prolly has sufficient active immunity. I've got to admit that this unmasked garden party they gave for her really is starting to seem like a Dem plot to derail her nomination without harming her. What other excuse do the participants have?
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 8:55pm
Look at this picture of the Barret annoumcement reception that just popped up on my feed, look at how close the chairs are packed!
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 8:59pm
Politico's on the Supreme disaster garden party with a much better picture
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 9:37pm
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 9:55pm
Miz Kellyanne Conway, who sat right behind Melania in that picture, just confirmed positive (what her daughter had been diagnosing on TicToc--family problems still there,too):
I should mention that I've read now that there were related indoor visitors too.
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 10:18pm
oy, hubbie all alone on the computer in his own room:
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 10:21pm
Trump has eradicated COVID, just some embers left.
by NCD on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 12:08am
If you don't like rake the leaves, tho....those embers...wouldn't be Trump's fault...Did he catch it in a blue state, that's the question.
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 12:23am
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 6:21am
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 2:00am
is like an epidemic going on or something?
Oh, an epidemic. I wish you had made that clear. Most of these guys thought it was a pan-demic and since the wife did all the cooking they thought they were safe.
by ocean-kat on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 12:55am
Confused with a pandemonium, and they thought liberals did all the moaning
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 5:37am
(more on that thread)
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 2:07pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 2:37pm
Amy Coney Barrett had COVID in the summer
https://time.com/5895544/amy-coney-barrett-covid-19/
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 2:16pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 2:57pm
this above comment comes back to me: too bad he didn't study in school much, he would have found a lot of inspiration for his fantasy narratives in Greek myths, like the one he is cooking up now about now about a virus-defeating god. (would of course have read up on Narcissus' story more too.)
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/04/2020 - 4:04pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 4:36pm
Thank God Trump, Trump, Trump and Trump are doing well!
The President did it for us. For Freedumb.
He's gone from mildly symptomatic, to hoarse, to fatigued to feverish.
by NCD on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 4:51pm
This, along with that, actually made me think about all the stories I've read about course of the illness:
and the nuance of it. Typically once infected, if it's the initial stages of someone who is walking around relatively healthy and not already seriously ill from something else, the patient is told to stay home, quarantine and only call in if--blah blah blah (checklist) happens. They might be given a blood oxygen monitor like Chris Cuomo had, or similar home tests now since they have learned more, depending upon what complications they might expect from that particular patient's history.
But seems almost universal that the first days of infections never require much monitoring much less hospitalization, only quarantine. That the serious problems always occur after damage is done via immune reaction (i.e.,cytokine storm, etc.) or that the patient has/had an unknown underlying condition or physical flaw that covid infection worsens.
And this therefore suggests to me that Trump is not actually following prudent medical procedure, but demanding experimental treatment for prophalactic purposes, when that may not be indicated by wise medical advice. I.E., a very well known side effect of being wealthy and/or powerful is doctor caused illness. In the past, for example, I've seen evidence that presidents risked doctor caused illness from excessive testing and procedures.
Boris Johnson's course of the illness did not exhibit this problem. He followed the usual protocols of "wait and see" before he ended up in hospital. But then he was being treated by a national health system which doesn't have a profit motive to overtest and overtreat.
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 5:11pm
Just reported, he is being hospitalized.
Will he take his tweeter, will he have the energy to summon up the Proud Boys?
by NCD on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 5:45pm
joke about that only old news junkies will git:
For some reason one thing I can never forget about Haig is how when I saw him interviewed by Geraldo Rivera, on his show during the early Clinton years I think, Haig kept calling him "Reynaldo". I.E., Well you see, Reynaldo...He was very like a cartoon caricature of a general.
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 6:00pm
and forget what I said, as these people remind me of a situation that's probably true:
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 6:05pm
he just tweeted a video before he got on the chopper, hah!
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 6:27pm
and personally, I don't think this is a bad thing, I think it's a good thing for a president to do. People can judge for themselves the condition he is in, can cut down on the number of outlandish conspiracy theories.
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 6:29pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 5:43pm
@ Twitter news, Oct. 2
THAT SAID, "some very fine people" might have.
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 5:48pm
Hours before Mr. Trump announced his infection on Twitter, he told an audience that “the end of the pandemic is in sight.”
This was the truth. The white house inner circle and Trump himself getting covid was always what was going to happen in the end. I'm surprised it took this long to happen.
by ocean-kat on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 6:12pm
Yes, he believed his own hype.
Successful dealers stay away from the product.
by moat on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 6:34pm
The Obama's taking the high, civilized road, with a little "hint hint" added about "others":
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 6:33pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 9:47am
warm greetings and best wishes from an old best buddy:
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 6:37pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 6:47pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 6:48pm
and on what happens if he can't run, Seth Abramson recommends:
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 7:01pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 6:52pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 6:56pm
Ken Vogel, contact tracer extraordinaire:
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 7:08pm
Major Chris Wallace reveal--Trump wasn't tested by independent Cleveland Clinic before the debate:
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 7:11pm
Honor systems are for losers.
These Fox snowflakes are really annoying.
by moat on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 7:20pm
You have to admire Wallace for being able to say, "We relied on the honor system." without laughing.
by ocean-kat on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 7:26pm
found the debate tweet I remembered because he appeared the same to me: and he's sweaty
I noticed and remembered it because it's an oft mentioned feature of the Nixon/Kennedy debates that Nixon was sweating under the TV lights and Kennedy looked cool and collected.
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 7:21pm
on what the Kremlin & the far right are doing with the social media situation:
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 7:53pm
related!
Oh the irony to have to say: which side are you on, brother, the uniters or the dividers?
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 7:59pm
No he won't. It's laughable to think pulling ads will do a damn thing. What move will the republicans make in response to it? Not Trump but those supposed good republicans that Biden is gonna sit down with after the election and make nice with. They'll do nothing to make nice, not now, not then. It's delusional to think other wise
by ocean-kat on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 8:38pm
I thought the move was to protect the campaign from the charge of cashing in on the development to score political points. Like Trump does before breakfast.
The whole how does one differentiate oneself from the opponent thing.
by moat on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 9:09pm
As a purely political move it may help Biden win votes. I doubt it but I don't know much about why the hoi polloi vote the way they do. But the idea that it will do anything to bring the nation together is just bullshit for fools
by ocean-kat on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 9:24pm
I note comments to the above that are EXACTLY like I was trying to express upthread. The first comment here perfectly said.
Feigel Ding has a lot more detail on his feed. I can't stress strongly enough that I have experienced deaths of near and dear who believed 'YOU GET WHAT YOU PAY FOR" with medicine. IT'S SIMPLY NOT TRUE! In many cases just the opposite, the profit motive distorts dangerously. Very dangerous way to think about medicine! Death defying in fact.
It's a stupid thing to argue that the rich and/or powerful get the best treatment. Because they don't! Especially if they are stupid they don't. It's not just money, without smarts the money can make it worse. Smarts and self-awareness is what it's all about. Of course, the practice can't be starved of money either. But people have to start separating the two things. Development of treatments is one thing that can sustain some profit motive, but practice of treatment, never.
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 8:26pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 5:21am
Dr Gupta was surprised by the antibody treatment and suggested the doctors may be the ones who are freaking out.
Washington Post says he received the experimental drug remdesivir. It looks like the team is willing to give anything a go.
I am going to send them my special snortable recipe of Hydroxychloroquine cut with a little cocaine to give the ticker a little bump. It has been working great so far.
by moat on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 9:20am
For the record: If Trump survives, he will assuredly spread doubt that he even had suffered the reproach of contracting COVID. To admit he had it would lose the large part of his base that believes the virus doesn't exist, and of course, make him look weak
Nothing else at all will change for him, his mask ridicule will stop, but he won't promote them.
by NCD on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 9:27am
Another possibility is that he won't wear a mask because he now feels protected from re-infection.
Edit to add:
There were WH staff not wearing masks when Trump left for Walter Reed
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 10:02am
See picture upthread, staff watching him leave, all wearing masks, in tweet by Reed Galen of Lincoln project, suggesting they are scared
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 3:58pm
From the NYT
https://www.nytimes.com/live/2020/10/02/us/trump-vs-biden#trump-tested-positive-but-the-white-house-is-still-not-requiring-people-to-wear-masks
Noted in the article
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 6:04pm
From Forbes
https://www.forbes.com/sites/elanagross/2020/10/02/national-security-council-staff-told-to-wear-masks-white-house-rules-still-make-them-optional/#cf910421465d
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 6:09pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 8:43pm
Trump campaign manager Bill Stiepen tested positive
After that, Maggie Haberman also retweeted in the last hour the following tweets by colleagues:
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 1:50am
Popular London Times columnist's 'splainer tweet for his readers:
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 3:21am
It gets better...
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 2:12pm
Meadows is not shaking pom poms:
“The president’s vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care. We’re still not on a clear path to a full recovery,” the statement said.
by moat on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 4:01pm
all retweeted in a row by George Conway, spouse of infected White House person (among other things)--there's lots more before and after, just go to his feed, he's tweeting like a very angry man
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 4:18pm
Yeah, I give credence to Meadows giving background skinny.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 4:25pm
Chris Christie checks into hospital after positive test:
there's more, it's a thread
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 8:00pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 9:59pm
A kinder, gentler, calm, softly speaking President Trump recorded a 4 min. video message to all of us, supposedly from Walter Reed. Looking right at the camera yet! And cracks a bit of a smile sometimes! And OMG he's thankful for many things, that's the strangest, more thank you's maybe than in his whole life. Which I just saw on CNN TV, and I see it was tweeted about an hour ago. These are either some really really good drugs for him, or it's a double just like the movie "Dave":
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 8:10pm
and I see that 6 hrs. ago, he tweeted a message for what the kids should be doing while dad's gone:
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 8:14pm
oh puhleez Gov. Cuomo, lock em up on S.I. Blow up the Verrazano Bridge and dock the ferries!
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 8:22pm
Brian Stelter of "Reliable Sources retweeted this by NYU journalism professor Jay Rosen:
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 9:46pm
Seductive reasoning by Abramson
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/04/2020 - 1:14am
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/04/2020 - 2:18am
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/04/2020 - 3:25am
While income tax scofflaw Trump receives the best care America can provide for free, his lawyers will argue Nov. 11, before the Supreme Court, to force immediate cancellation of the healthcare insurance for millions of Americans by outlawing the ACA.
by NCD on Sun, 10/04/2020 - 9:46am
Lincoln Project, r u listning?
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/04/2020 - 10:50am
If Biden wins, what steps will be taken to cleanse the White House during the inauguration?
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 10/04/2020 - 9:33am
Trump's bodyman tests positive for COVID
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-10-04/trump-aide-luna-tests-positive-for-virus-in-new-white-house-case?srnd=premium
I think for many people downplaying COVID comes across as Trump being unable to protect himself, his wife, and his staff. How can he be trusted to protect the United States?
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 10/04/2020 - 12:15pm
Trump's base thinks Trump and the Republicans government job is to own the libs, as they have shown, they'll giddily give their lives to watch him and his GOP suck-ups do it.
Today's medical update: Trump is doing great, rarin' to get back campaigning ... yet is being medicated with the steroid dexamethasone, which according to WHO, should only be given to patients with “severe and critical Covid-19.”
by NCD on Sun, 10/04/2020 - 12:38pm
It not only gives contradictory information about his condition but doesn't makes sense with the earlier cocktails.
by moat on Sun, 10/04/2020 - 1:41pm
Dr. Gupta confirms Dr. moat's diagnosis:
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/04/2020 - 2:33pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/04/2020 - 2:35pm
Same opinion, said another way:
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/04/2020 - 2:48pm
HIs Navy doctor Conley is a 14 year 0-5 rank, a rank and time in service not among the more seasoned or experienced. Also up for 0-6, the competitive promised land for promotion.
An "emergency doctor" not a geriatric long term care or intensive care.
Long term care for Navy doc's, especially 'emergency' docs, mean seeing a resilient 20-25 year old trying to get a sick leave chit, and a day off, before they go to sea within a few days.
by NCD on Sun, 10/04/2020 - 2:36pm
Mark Meadows in trouble for not talking things up:
& Jared in control:
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/04/2020 - 2:22pm
So, Jared doesn't want Pence in town when the POTUS kicks?
What the hell is he thinking?
by moat on Sun, 10/04/2020 - 2:42pm
Enquiring minds want to know if this opinion is informed by something the wife said or something Philippe said:
Phillipe just retweeted it...confusing
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/04/2020 - 4:11pm
And Bill Barr signs up to be the super spreader while others languish in hospitals and quarantine.
by moat on Sun, 10/04/2020 - 5:08pm
boggles the mind to see someone that hubristic about possibility of catching something; at least Trump has his germaphobe side
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/04/2020 - 5:22pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/05/2020 - 2:02am
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/04/2020 - 5:19pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/04/2020 - 5:46pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/04/2020 - 6:04pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/04/2020 - 6:13pm
Walter Reed attending physician swipes at Trump for motorcade visit to supporters
BY BROOKE SEIPEL @ TheHill.com, 10/04/20 06:06 PM EDT
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/04/2020 - 6:52pm
Maggie Haberman (partly retweeted by Rick Wilson!)
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/04/2020 - 6:10pm
Very helpful and clear, from Chair, UCSF Dept of Medicine. Career: What happens when a poli sci major becomes an academic physician. Latest book: The Digital Doctor....
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/05/2020 - 12:48am
The new use of the term disruption suddenly comes to mind. As in: intentional creative disruption. This is no way to run a presidential election, with reporters mainly concerned with figuring out whether candidates will be in or out of the hospital at any point in time or some such. Talk about distracting the media and the country, sheesh:
Yes, coronavirus policy is the most pressing priority in this country. But not how it affects just two people.
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/04/2020 - 7:18pm
Okay, here's the update:
But my point: this reporter is like spending a full day on this!
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/04/2020 - 7:28pm
Well, having your candidate die during the process is fairly disruptive.
by moat on Sun, 10/04/2020 - 7:33pm
Trump's non-taxes, FinCEN laundering, Parscale skimming, Ivanka double dipping, Putin election hacking...
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/04/2020 - 10:32pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/05/2020 - 12:12am
Press secretary tests positive
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/10/05/trump-press-secretary-kayleigh-mcenany-tests-positive-for-coronavirus.html
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 10/05/2020 - 11:52am
Will certainly be interesting to see how she spins that. Edit to add: oops, I see she already has:
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/05/2020 - 4:34pm
Trump is going home.
I don't wish him any harm.
I also have to be honest and say that I don't care how he does.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 10/05/2020 - 5:10pm
RATINGS!
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/05/2020 - 6:08pm
Ridicule is our friend.
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/05/2020 - 6:09pm
"it's only a toothache" - Herman 'Novo' Caine
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 10/05/2020 - 6:14pm
nor other human beings...they are just ratings...
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/05/2020 - 6:28pm
He is so vain, he probably thinks Covid is about him.
He isn't taking his own mortality seriously.
It is as if El Cid insisted upon mounting the horse himself before he died so he could make sure the team got the look right.
by moat on Mon, 10/05/2020 - 7:03pm
He is so vain, he probably thinks Covid is about him.
It's overwhelming sometimes how good you are at pinpointing personality peccadilloes with words. Really.
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/05/2020 - 7:29pm
I am ripping off Carly Simon.
It takes a village.
by moat on Mon, 10/05/2020 - 7:56pm
I got that. You have a lot of village in your brain.
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/05/2020 - 8:01pm
Twitter "Politics Trending": People are sharing the late Herman Cain’s COVID-19 timeline as President Trump prepares to leave Walter Reed hospital on Monday
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/05/2020 - 6:32pm
3 weeks to go? Could we be so lucky? But what about his taxes, all those incomplete investigations? Kind of bittersweet. Donnie we hardly knew thee (but what we did know was a septic tank of audacious swill and excrement - at least from first and lasting impressions)
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 10/05/2020 - 6:56pm
Steroid Superman Syndrome (read comments)
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 10/05/2020 - 7:18pm
NYMag does contact tracing for Pence:
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/05/2020 - 6:23pm
Josh Marshall opines that it is not wise for Kamala Harris being in the same room with Pence:
And given what we know now about airborne indoor transmission, he's probably right, distancing and a plexi partition not enough unless they have a super duper air filtration system.
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/05/2020 - 8:05pm
Oates previous to that retweeted:this:
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/05/2020 - 7:01pm
gonna get ratings even if it kills him?
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/05/2020 - 7:08pm
The gasping video.
Tweeter is in charge of video for "The Recount" show, so pretty safe to presume is not altered.
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/05/2020 - 7:25pm
I figured an orgasm as he thinks how sexy and virile he looks.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 10/05/2020 - 7:34pm
That is straight up COPD. Probably was on the tank once out of view.
by moat on Mon, 10/05/2020 - 8:29pm
I don't know how to figure out where that video clip is hosted but I can see it says on it "10.7 million views". That's in a couple hours. Talk about ratings...
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/05/2020 - 10:51pm
Steroids like dex---- have quite a stimulative kick with many people, makes you feel energetic, can't sleep, don't feel you need sleep. Until you crash. The doc likely right, he's not out of the woods.
by NCD on Mon, 10/05/2020 - 8:58pm
And black vote suppression in 2016
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 10/05/2020 - 7:11pm
there's more big news in another poll, though they got a lower figure on the covid question, he's finally crashing on the overall approval:
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/05/2020 - 7:45pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/05/2020 - 8:12pm
Kellyanne Conway daughter tests positive
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8804621/Kellyanne-Conways-daughter-15-announces-COVID-TikTok.html
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 10/05/2020 - 9:06pm
She's on my "Twitter Politics trending" again, but it's not that, it's this:
Claudia Conway, Kellyanne Conway’s teenage daughter, alleges on TikTok that President Trump is doing worse than he or his doctors are letting on
Right now, the top tweet at that link is this
And that sort of serves the purpose of making me realize why I am paying attention to stuff like this on this topic. I don't normally do "vox populi" so heavily. But that's what this story is all about, it's about trying to manipulate reality and seeing how people react including in this day and age, manipulating what things go "viral". And it's a game for high stakes, the presidency of the U.S.
As far as Claudia Conway on TicToc, seems she's been proved right more often than not so far. And like a lot of supposedly more powerful people, she's got a lot of followers. So we'll see, what else can we do; without lots of followers, all one can affect is one's own vote, and one can be a watcher and analyzer and do something with that.
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/05/2020 - 10:39pm
p.s. oh I see,I missed it at first, that line on my trending politics section does say at the end, in smaller letters, trending with Mussolini, heh.
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/05/2020 - 10:45pm
Interesting tweet from David Plouffe and one reply to him I thought interesting as well
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/05/2020 - 11:06pm
TRUMP DIGS COVID..!! He'd like to give it to YOU!
A winner?
by NCD on Mon, 10/05/2020 - 11:24pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/05/2020 - 11:02pm
don't cry for me, Argentina:
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/05/2020 - 11:16pm
I kept my promise??!?!
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 12:26am