The tapes released by Daniel Cameron do not reassure the public

Every element of the criminal system is implicated in the failure to secure justice for Breonna Taylor. The cops, per the judge who signed off the warrant that set the events leading to Taylor’s murder in motion, likely obtained that paperwork using fabricated information . Shoddy police work saw Louisville law enforcement raid Taylor’s home despite the fact that the suspect they sought was already in their custody . The three officers who killed Taylor wildly fired more than 30 rounds between them into the darkness of her apartment, pumping at least six fatal shots into her body . They then ignored their own protocols, compromising the crime scene . And in the aftermath of Taylor’s killing, Commonwealth Attorney Tom Wine focused on posthumously smearing Taylor’s reputation by attempting to nail her as a “co-defendant” in a plea bargain deal.