The revelation that nearly 80 percent of workers surveyed at Veterans Affairs believe there is widespread racism throughout the federal agency has prompted an investigation by the U.S. Government Accountability Office into the reports of discrimination. The GAO is a non-partisan congressional watchdog body charged with auditing federal institutions.
Comments
Holy shit. The VA is a flashpoint for Covid treatment *and* new infections in senior homes, along with the well-being of millions of Vets under new economic hardships, yet this "breakthrough" survey comes up with
Thats it? Dog bites man? From a "fly Jamaican dresser chilling in Chicago" where hundreds of new murders are taking place.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/04/2020 - 11:10pm