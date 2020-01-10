Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Black Germans Say It’s Time to Look Inward https://t.co/TFK2uwDShO— Black Intellect (@Blk_Intellect) October 4, 2020
New: Paris put on 'maximum coronavirus alert,' new lockdown measures to be announced on Monday—likely closures of all bars, restaurants, and cafes. #COVID19— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) October 4, 2020
https://t.co/ndp9mcN84A
From Mexico to Argentina, large criminal networks have developed schemes to illegally extract and sell fuel, often with official help. https://t.co/4QpxmUphPP— InSight Crime (@InSightCrime) October 4, 2020
The tapes released by Daniel Cameron do not reassure the public
Here is more on this breaking exclusive with my colleague @chucklindell: https://t.co/ZEYWl4jKRX— Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) October 3, 2020
Merkel warns China to do more to open up or risk EU restrictions https://t.co/oblRxg2g9V via @scmpnews— Meg Maggio (@megmaggio88) October 4, 2020
The Post reported Friday night that a second Republican senator and member of the Judiciary Committee, Thom Tillis of North Carolina, has tested positive for the coronavirus. Tillis, like his colleague Mike Lee of Utah, has vowed to self-isolate for 10 days. By Saturday morning a third senator, Republican Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, reported testing positive. Johnson’s communications director said in a statement: “Senator Johnson was exposed to someone who tested positive for covid-19 on Sept. 14.
The Department of Homeland Security, through a little-known program, intends to distribute millions of dollars to groups focused largely on combating white supremacists and other far-right extremists, even as President Trump has sought to play down their threat.
Homeland Security’s new Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention program announced $10 million in grants in recent weeks to several organizations dedicated to stopping white supremacist and far-right violence, and identifying extremists of all kinds.
The new initiative is a revamped version of an Obama administration program that focused more on countering homegrown Islamic terrorism. That effort was criticized for being overly broad and ineffective.
Lovely Warren, the Rochester, N.Y., mayor whose leadership has come under attack after her administration mishandled the death of a Black man who had been placed in a hood by the police, was indicted on Friday on two unrelated felony campaign finance charges.
The two-page indictment charges Ms. Warren, a Democrat, and two associates with two campaign finance violations related to when she was running for a second term in 2017.
Sandra Doorley, the Monroe County district attorney, said Ms. Warren participated in “a scheme to defraud” related to her official campaign fund and a political action committee working to help her get re-elected.
Btw, I know people instinctively hate on the Citizens United decision, but it's part of the reason why this film is possible... https://t.co/HlKgRW5ufX— Mike Masnick (@mmasnick) October 2, 2020
By Lee van der Voo @ ProPublica.org, Oct. 1
Federal regulators have given a Canadian oil company the power to seize property from Oregon landowners for a gas pipeline that will help … Canada.
By Bronx News 12 Staff, Oct 02, 2020, 10:42pm EDT
2:00 minute video report @ link
Elected officials and the Brooklyn district attorney have announced a new push to combat gun violence after the uptick in shootings this year across the city. Getting guns off the streets is the goal for local leaders, with the city seeing a spike in gun violence this year -- 51 homicides in September alone, according to police data....
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was arguing with Attorney General Barr over who was responsible for a dip in violent crime in August. It was all pretty premature as September was the deadliest since 1993. https://t.co/H09xOBCKvN— Gregory Pratt (@royalpratt) October 2, 2020
A week before President Trump went to a fundraiser about 100 people while he had COVID symptoms, a Maryland man was sentenced to a year in jail for hosting parties that violated COVID crowd restrictions. https://t.co/qp27FA10ig— Michael Bloch (@MichaelBloch15) October 2, 2020
Comments
Tom Stuffard backs JK
(couldn't resist)
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/28/2020 - 8:25am
Cavaet emptor as regarding cable TV "news" spinmeisters:
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/28/2020 - 7:59pm
Nate Silver
I am not surprised as PA is his kind of swing state.
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/28/2020 - 11:56pm
go to the actual ABC news poll and see it's a big boost from suburbans and women doing it:
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/28/2020 - 11:59pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 1:29am
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 2:00am
a reminder that there's important new research on this
"THIS IS HOW BIDEN SHOULD APPROACH THE LATINO VOTE"
and I added a big excerpt and other salient tweets on that thread.
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 3:07am
From seeing this I have this bad feeling in my gut that Trump is going to present in the debate as Coronavirus-fighting Superhero. Not that he personally cares, but that is what campaign honchos prep him to message:
Because they know that is the Biden campaign's main strategy, to focus on coronavirus like a laser beam and tie the Supreme court to that and the possible loss of Obamacare.
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 4:36pm
p.s. Where I may have gotten the gut reaction, I see he tweeted this only two days ago:
Which I posted on the thread SCHUMER TO DEMOCRATS: FOCUS LIKE A LASER ON HEALTH CARE TO BEAT BARRETT. There is also the related NOISE FAVORS TRUMP: HOW THE BIDEN CAMPAIGN PLANS TO LEVERAGE THE SCOTUS FIGHT
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 4:47pm
Increasing justices to 13 lowers influence of any 1 president, and delays their effect (my realization as I headed to read this). 13 justices would spread selection over 4-5 presidents, decreasing the dominance of any 1 philosophy or party. And reduces chance a president can hugely benefit from his/her own selection.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/opinion/judiciary-reform-is-not-revenge/a...
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 09/30/2020 - 1:47am
This is never going to happen. The republicans won and Biden and most democrats are going to graciously accept defeat. That being said I think we need to stop pretending that the Supreme Court is an institution that deserves our respect. When there's a 5-4 decision to stop counting votes in Florida it's clearly a nakedly partisan institution. We should add justices. Let's go to 15. Let the republicans take it to 21 and we can follow with 29. I don't care if we get to 109 Supreme Court justices. Let it become such a joke that no self respecting judge would agree to be nominated. Maybe then we'll get some bipartisan co-operation to consider some of the ideas out there to reform the court. Or democrats can just keep bending over to let the republicans fuck us.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 09/30/2020 - 1:12pm
Living on the Internet
https://m.facebook.com/watch/?v=271068034312101&_rdr
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 09/30/2020 - 2:02am
Cinderella protest - Russian style
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-54338785
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/01/2020 - 1:45am
Analysis of current state of U.S. by "Mexican in Washington", found retweeted by transnational reporter, Melissa Chan:
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/01/2020 - 2:10am
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/01/2020 - 4:08am
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/01/2020 - 5:33am
She has a Harvard degree?! They should take away the degree if they care at all about their branding:
Geez Kellyanne does smarter spin than that.
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/01/2020 - 5:49pm
The Political Convergence awaits?
https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/capitalism-socialism-conver...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 3:28am
Yes to question mark! I think about this all the time. Thank you for the link.
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 1:36pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 1:33pm
I like this a lot but I am not sure it is true:
I am thinking of recent life experiences of my own and then thereafter advice to family members from those experiences and found myself saying "if you want help you gotta ask for it, people won't help unless you ask"
Edit to add: and another related thing in particular: women know the effect tears of frustration can have.
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 1:59pm
Yeah, my brother tried to teach me, "If you want help, you gotta help yourself", but when *I* tried it the clerk at the 7-11 called the police on me, so i kinda gave it up. Guess he was better at self-help than helping others.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 3:26pm
I've had mostly old vehicles. I actually lived for about 15 years in them. I traveled a lot and several times broke down on the road. My vehicles were always too large to even consider trying to push. People always stopped and helped me out. This is probably just fiction that Williams made up to make a point about individualism.
by ocean-kat on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 4:07pm
well, must admit that if the quote was referring to winter in a place like Wisconsin, I don't find it accurate at all. There, if any able people are around and it's not isolated, there will always be some of them willing to push without being asked. Most times you won't even have to get out of your car, if people see spinning wheels and someone rocking back and forth to try to get off a bad patch, they stop and push. Partly I suspect it's the satisfaction of doing something simple and physical that gives immediate gratification, where man vs. nature wins!
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 4:44pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 12:30am
one economist columnist that's a sucker for cute:
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 12:33am
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/04/2020 - 2:43pm
It's impossible to avoid this argument for school choice because successful Dems always doing the "do as I say and not as I do" thing.
Heard it from my father, a lifelong left of center Dem, and the first in his family to go to college, his whole life. Nothing could rile him up so much as the hypocrisy about this, he clearly felt it was class warfare to keep others down to make them go to public schools, especially shitty ones. That once someone made it, there was this shut the door behind them thing, not let too many in. He sent us all to parochial.
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/04/2020 - 3:01pm