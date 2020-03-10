    Lincoln Project going for the throat when the enemy is down

    By artappraiser on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 12:45am |

    Via the loquacious Steve Schmidt:

    .@ProjectLincoln We are hearing from many sources within the Trump campaign about the fear and panic in the ranks. Staffers are scared. Some are terrified. They know the walls are crumbling. Some like Miller and Meadows are irredeemable and will face history’s brutal judgement.

    — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 3, 2020

    continued in comments

    Comments

    continued in next comment


    by artappraiser on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 12:51am


    by artappraiser on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 12:54am

    More Steve waxing florid:

    Titanic hit the iceberg at 1140 pm. There was a slight shudder. Most passengers were undisturbed. 2 hours and 40 minutes later she was 14,000 feet deep in the North Atlantic. The lethal event was barely noticed. The consequences played out in spasms of fear and chaos. That is

    — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 3, 2020

    The Trump campaign tonight. It is imploding under the staggering weight of its’ lying and corruption. The staffers are enraged about the recklessness of their leadership. It’s all going down. You can feel it. This is the week that finished the Trump presidency. The end is near

    — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 3, 2020

    More Steve in replies

    Reach out. We will protect you. Join us. https://t.co/PmUVQVlVvB

    — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 3, 2020

    Let me assure you of my profound indifference to the opinion of complicit cowards who have abdicated every conceivable previously stated principle in the name of Trump. They are shameful. https://t.co/QlDXXYAV9t

    — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 3, 2020

    No one cares about the campaign and WH staffers. They were recklessly exposed. The indifference is incredible. https://t.co/PmUVQVlVvB

    — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 3, 2020


    by artappraiser on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 1:40am

    Some illegal immigrants worse than others 

    Pink shirts? Who'd a-thunk.

     


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 6:54am

    But Twitter today has been doing it different, see  #ProudBoys (led,I have an inkling, by Geo. Takei?). Anyhow, I find it very GenZ, like when they bought up all the tickets for the Tulsa rally.


    by artappraiser on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 10:01pm


    by artappraiser on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 9:57pm

    Latest Comments

    more