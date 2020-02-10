Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
retweeted by Maggie Haberman:
Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020
(Edited evening of 10/2 to make headline stand out; originallly posted 19 hrs. earlier)
Btw, I know people instinctively hate on the Citizens United decision, but it's part of the reason why this film is possible... https://t.co/HlKgRW5ufX— Mike Masnick (@mmasnick) October 2, 2020
By Lee van der Voo @ ProPublica.org, Oct. 1
Federal regulators have given a Canadian oil company the power to seize property from Oregon landowners for a gas pipeline that will help … Canada.
By Bronx News 12 Staff, Oct 02, 2020, 10:42pm EDT
2:00 minute video report @ link
Elected officials and the Brooklyn district attorney have announced a new push to combat gun violence after the uptick in shootings this year across the city. Getting guns off the streets is the goal for local leaders, with the city seeing a spike in gun violence this year -- 51 homicides in September alone, according to police data....
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was arguing with Attorney General Barr over who was responsible for a dip in violent crime in August. It was all pretty premature as September was the deadliest since 1993. https://t.co/H09xOBCKvN— Gregory Pratt (@royalpratt) October 2, 2020
A week before President Trump went to a fundraiser about 100 people while he had COVID symptoms, a Maryland man was sentenced to a year in jail for hosting parties that violated COVID crowd restrictions. https://t.co/qp27FA10ig— Michael Bloch (@MichaelBloch15) October 2, 2020
My today's post:
Can corruption be good for growth?
A review of @yuenyuenang "China's Gilded Age"https://t.co/FH2Uoo6DDz
371-18-1: House approves non-binding resolution by Reps. Tom Malinowski (D-NJ) and Denver Riggleman (R-VA) condemning QAnon and rejecting the conspiracy theories it promotes. pic.twitter.com/4egt1V9kJQ— Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) October 2, 2020
By Sarah Pulliam Bailey @ WashingtonPost.com, Oct. 2
When he was pastor of a prominent megachurch in Orlando, Joel Hunter never told anyone how he voted, but like many White evangelical leaders, he picked Donald Trump in 2016. Trump was friendly with the conservative Christian community, and Hunter thought, “Well, let’s give it a shot.”
“Hillary Clinton never did reach out to the evangelical community,” Hunter said. “So I thought, we’re not going to have much of an influence or impact on policy with her, but we might with Trump.”
A man accused of driving his truck into a crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters in Pasadena, Calif., in May was turning his family’s vineyard into a training camp to prepare to engage in “civil disorders,” according to federal authorities.
Benjamin Jong Ren Hung, 28, from San Marino, Calif., was charged last Wednesday with conspiracy to transport firearms across state lines and with making a false statement in relation to the purchase of firearms, according to a federal criminal complaint.
A 17-year-old boy arrived at a Black Lives Matter protest in Kenosha, Wisc., armed with an AR-15-style rifle. Those who support Trump will tell you that the armed, pale-faced teen was there to keep the peace and nothing helps keep the peace like an assault weapon. During the protest, the armed thug opened fire, allegedly killing two protesters, and since the shooting, the Trump administration and Fox News pundits have bent over backward to call the killings anything other than what they are.
And here is why: Kyle Rittenhouse is a Trump supporter.
In September, The Root reported that activist group Detroit Will Breatheorganized a protest on behalf of Eddie and Candace Hall and their children after the family was victimized by a string of racially motivated attacks on their home and vehicle. On Tuesday, a suspect was arrested in connection to those attacks.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A dozen grand jurors pored over evidence for two and a half days last week as they examined the killing of Breonna Taylor, an inquiry that would usually remain secret forever.
But an audio recording of more than 20 hours of those proceedings is expected to be made public by noon on Friday, an extraordinarily unusual move that could shed light on what evidence the jurors considered. The grand jury ultimately chose to indict one former detective with endangering Ms. Taylor’s neighbors and declined to bring charges against either of the Louisville police officers who shot her during a raid on her apartment in March.
#THREAD I was intrigued by the number of older homeless Americans begging for money at traffic lights in Phoenix. I decided to find out why and that became the central idea for this @NYTMag story: https://t.co/Olcslt7gY6
Here is some of what I learned while reporting it:
retweeted by Maggie Haberman:
Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020
(Edited evening of 10/2 to make headline stand out; originallly posted 19 hrs. earlier)
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
Hope Hicks testing positive was the breaking news first, I put some of that on the most recent U.S. Covid thread, starting HERE
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 12:55am
I recall one of the Lincoln Projects' member tweets, maybe Rick Wilson, right after the debate, teasing him how sweaty he was during some of it. I noticed that too. All the talk about earpieces and the like, wonder if anybody thought of fudging the results of a temperature check?
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 12:58am
within 16 minutes of posting, the tweet had 45,000 replies, 160,000 retweets and 144,000 likes.
Edit to add: the hashtag at Twitter most seem to be using on topic is #TrumpHasCovid, though it's going to have so much crap posted with it that I don't know how useful that will be.
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 1:15am
CNN:
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 1:17am
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 1:30am
This reaction is a better one than most (as one might suspect, there's lots of tasteless schadenfreude that's not even funny dark humor)
Surely conspiracy theories are being created every minute:
Wondering if Qanon sort of filters the best ones?
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 1:28am
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 1:36am
TRUMP took EVERY precaution from day one, every day, didn't miss a day, people were amazed!
People, most people, many people, everyone around the world wonder how this could have happened to him!
Show's it's FAUCI's fault!
by NCD on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 8:45am
Not only the best PEOPLE, he has the best VIRUSES. ( I hear it's not even the China virus - this one's made in the USA)
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 8:57am
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 1:38am
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 1:41am
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 1:43am
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 1:47am
Wut! There's a line? But Butch, we never had no lines before.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 2:26am
This is a good one, mho :
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 3:21am
Maybe this will all result in blue and red state America finally socially distancing from one another
by Orion on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 4:30am
Kai Ryssdal of "Marketplace":
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 1:51am
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 1:53am
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 2:00am
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 2:28am
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 2:34am
I tink it is amazing that he told someone else he was gonna tweet it before he did so!
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 2:43am
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 2:47am
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 3:24am
Or is he faking? He has a lot more to gain by "miraculously coming back" for his true believers, God intervenes... Or is it his way of "spending more time with his family" and calling it quits without the shame of being a loser/quitter?
Nothing he says can be believed, so look for the spin and the secretive scuffling of his minions elsewhere.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 3:43am
Agree. October surprise triumph over the awful deadly evil unAmerican Chinese virus.
If he "has it" he would be going very soon, not days, likely hours, to the hospital for IV loading of remdesivir (IV) and other early stage therapy, monitoring etc, even if he then comes back the the WH.
by NCD on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 8:22am
Surely bleach and advanced versions of Putin's vaccine shoulda worked. I bet this is just liberal rumor-mongering, looking for the worst.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 8:59am
If so, it's not having the intended effect. see McNab downthread.
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 2:38pm
Wow.
by Orion on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 3:51am
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden sent his regards to President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump after the pair tested positive for the coronavirus.
Trump announced in a tweet early Friday that he and Melania Trump had been diagnosed.
In response to the news, Biden tweeted Friday morning that he and his wife, Jill Biden, were sending well-wishes for the duo to have a “swift recovery.”
“We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family,” he wrote.
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/biden-trump-covid-response_n_5f7723e9c5b66377b280fa13
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 9:58am
America, stand back and stand by.
by moat on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 10:05am
now that is a REALLY good one!
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 12:56pm
RNC chair Rona McDaniel tested positive for COVID on Wednesday.
https://www.nytimes.com/live/2020/10/02/us/trump-vs-biden#ronna-mcdaniel-chairwoman-of-the-rnc-tests-positive-for-the-coronavirus
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 10:54am
Just hours before President Trump announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19, he was mingling with fundraisers at an event held at his New Jersey golf club—and even posed for personal photo-ops with supporters. The event went ahead after the White House learned that one of the president’s closest aides, Hope Hicks, had tested positive for the disease, according to multiple reports.
Trump was last seen in public Thursday afternoon, when he headed home to the White House after the fundraising trip to Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster. Ahead of that event, attendees were promised a photo-op with the president, and Trump was due to meet with the winner of a raffle organized to raise funds for his campaign. Despite Hicks’ test, the event went ahead as planned
https://www.thedailybeast.com/trump-went-ahead-with-golf-club-fundraiser-after-hicks-tested-positive?ref=home
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 11:20am
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 1:04pm
Trump tested positive, but White House aides still aren’t wearing masks.
@ NYTimes Live Election Updates, Oct. 2
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 1:09pm
Biden plans to campaign in Michigan after testing negative.
@ NYTimes.com Live Election Updates, Oct. 2
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 1:14pm
note instructions from Biden campaign to staffers in the above:
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 1:15pm
Biden tested negative
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 1:14pm
COVID.
Positive:
Negative:
https://www.wsj.com/livecoverage/trump-tests-positive-covid/card/MtblBp9GD9jtXsOHNE3f
Barr tested negative
Miller not included in WSJ list.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 1:25pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 1:30pm
Dammit, I was ready to post. These crazy adorable kids, just enjoying spring break, having a good time...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 1:38pm
They got the herd mentality right there! And I thought socialists were the ones that socialized the most...
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 1:43pm
More seriously, does piss me off when I see things like this no matter who is doing it. Just in a simplistic jealous way. We would all like life to be back to normal, it hurts. And one wonders whether one is giving up too much to be safe, especially when you meet someone or hear about someone who was being very careful and still caught it.
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 1:46pm
oh my god, is like an epidemic going on or something?
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 8:07pm
Gosh darn it, hanging around with Senior Republicans is bad for your health!
by moat on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 8:24pm
Both Tillis and Lee are on the Senate Judiciary Committee. As rmrd posted elsewhere on this thread, Amy Comey Barret says she had coronavirus in summer, so prolly has sufficient active immunity. I've got to admit that this unmasked garden party they gave for her really is starting to seem like a Dem plot to derail her nomination without harming her. What other excuse do the participants have?
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 8:55pm
Look at this picture of the Barret annoumcement reception that just popped up on my feed, look at how close the chairs are packed!
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 8:59pm
Politico's on the Supreme disaster garden party with a much better picture
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 9:37pm
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 9:55pm
Miz Kellyanne Conway, who sat right behind Melania in that picture, just confirmed positive (what her daughter had been diagnosing on TicToc--family problems still there,too):
I should mention that I've read now that there were related indoor visitors too.
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 10:18pm
oy, hubbie all alone on the computer in his own room:
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 10:21pm
Trump has eradicated COVID, just some embers left.
by NCD on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 12:08am
If you don't like rake the leaves, tho....those embers...wouldn't be Trump's fault...Did he catch it in a blue state, that's the question.
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 12:23am
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 6:21am
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 2:00am
is like an epidemic going on or something?
Oh, an epidemic. I wish you had made that clear. Most of these guys thought it was a pan-demic and since the wife did all the cooking they thought they were safe.
by ocean-kat on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 12:55am
Confused with a pandemonium, and they thought liberals did all the moaning
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 5:37am
(more on that thread)
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 2:07pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 2:37pm
Amy Coney Barrett had COVID in the summer
https://time.com/5895544/amy-coney-barrett-covid-19/
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 2:16pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 2:57pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 4:36pm
Thank God Trump, Trump, Trump and Trump are doing well!
The President did it for us. For Freedumb.
He's gone from mildly symptomatic, to hoarse, to fatigued to feverish.
by NCD on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 4:51pm
This, along with that, actually made me think about all the stories I've read about course of the illness:
and the nuance of it. Typically once infected, if it's the initial stages of someone who is walking around relatively healthy and not already seriously ill from something else, the patient is told to stay home, quarantine and only call in if--blah blah blah (checklist) happens. They might be given a blood oxygen monitor like Chris Cuomo had, or similar home tests now since they have learned more, depending upon what complications they might expect from that particular patient's history.
But seems almost universal that the first days of infections never require much monitoring much less hospitalization, only quarantine. That the serious problems always occur after damage is done via immune reaction (i.e.,cytokine storm, etc.) or that the patient has/had an unknown underlying condition or physical flaw that covid infection worsens.
And this therefore suggests to me that Trump is not actually following prudent medical procedure, but demanding experimental treatment for prophalactic purposes, when that may not be indicated by wise medical advice. I.E., a very well known side effect of being wealthy and/or powerful is doctor caused illness. In the past, for example, I've seen evidence that presidents risked doctor caused illness from excessive testing and procedures.
Boris Johnson's course of the illness did not exhibit this problem. He followed the usual protocols of "wait and see" before he ended up in hospital. But then he was being treated by a national health system which doesn't have a profit motive to overtest and overtreat.
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 5:11pm
Just reported, he is being hospitalized.
Will he take his tweeter, will he have the energy to summon up the Proud Boys?
by NCD on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 5:45pm
joke about that only old news junkies will git:
For some reason one thing I can never forget about Haig is how when I saw him interviewed by Geraldo Rivera, on his show during the early Clinton years I think, Haig kept calling him "Reynaldo". I.E., Well you see, Reynaldo...He was very like a cartoon caricature of a general.
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 6:00pm
and forget what I said, as these people remind me of a situation that's probably true:
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 6:05pm
he just tweeted a video before he got on the chopper, hah!
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 6:27pm
and personally, I don't think this is a bad thing, I think it's a good thing for a president to do. People can judge for themselves the condition he is in, can cut down on the number of outlandish conspiracy theories.
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 6:29pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 5:43pm
@ Twitter news, Oct. 2
THAT SAID, "some very fine people" might have.
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 5:48pm
Hours before Mr. Trump announced his infection on Twitter, he told an audience that “the end of the pandemic is in sight.”
This was the truth. The white house inner circle and Trump himself getting covid was always what was going to happen in the end. I'm surprised it took this long to happen.
by ocean-kat on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 6:12pm
Yes, he believed his own hype.
Successful dealers stay away from the product.
by moat on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 6:34pm
The Obama's taking the high, civilized road, with a little "hint hint" added about "others":
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 6:33pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 9:47am
warm greetings and best wishes from an old best buddy:
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 6:37pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 6:47pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 6:48pm
and on what happens if he can't run, Seth Abramson recommends:
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 7:01pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 6:52pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 6:56pm
Ken Vogel, contact tracer extraordinaire:
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 7:08pm
Major Chris Wallace reveal--Trump wasn't tested by independent Cleveland Clinic before the debate:
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 7:11pm
Honor systems are for losers.
These Fox snowflakes are really annoying.
by moat on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 7:20pm
You have to admire Wallace for being able to say, "We relied on the honor system." without laughing.
by ocean-kat on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 7:26pm
found the debate tweet I remembered because he appeared the same to me: and he's sweaty
I noticed and remembered it because it's an oft mentioned feature of the Nixon/Kennedy debates that Nixon was sweating under the TV lights and Kennedy looked cool and collected.
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 7:21pm
on what the Kremlin & the far right are doing with the social media situation:
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 7:53pm
related!
Oh the irony to have to say: which side are you on, brother, the uniters or the dividers?
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 7:59pm
No he won't. It's laughable to think pulling ads will do a damn thing. What move will the republicans make in response to it? Not Trump but those supposed good republicans that Biden is gonna sit down with after the election and make nice with. They'll do nothing to make nice, not now, not then. It's delusional to think other wise
by ocean-kat on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 8:38pm
I thought the move was to protect the campaign from the charge of cashing in on the development to score political points. Like Trump does before breakfast.
The whole how does one differentiate oneself from the opponent thing.
by moat on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 9:09pm
As a purely political move it may help Biden win votes. I doubt it but I don't know much about why the hoi polloi vote the way they do. But the idea that it will do anything to bring the nation together is just bullshit for fools
by ocean-kat on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 9:24pm
I note comments to the above that are EXACTLY like I was trying to express upthread. The first comment here perfectly said.
Feigel Ding has a lot more detail on his feed. I can't stress strongly enough that I have experienced deaths of near and dear who believed 'YOU GET WHAT YOU PAY FOR" with medicine. IT'S SIMPLY NOT TRUE! In many cases just the opposite, the profit motive distorts dangerously. Very dangerous way to think about medicine! Death defying in fact.
It's a stupid thing to argue that the rich and/or powerful get the best treatment. Because they don't! Especially if they are stupid they don't. It's not just money, without smarts the money can make it worse. Smarts and self-awareness is what it's all about. Of course, the practice can't be starved of money either. But people have to start separating the two things. Development of treatments is one thing that can sustain some profit motive, but practice of treatment, never.
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 8:26pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 5:21am
Dr Gupta was surprised by the antibody treatment and suggested the doctors may be the ones who are freaking out.
Washington Post says he received the experimental drug remdesivir. It looks like the team is willing to give anything a go.
I am going to send them my special snortable recipe of Hydroxychloroquine cut with a little cocaine to give the ticker a little bump. It has been working great so far.
by moat on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 9:20am
For the record: If Trump survives, he will assuredly spread doubt that he even had suffered the reproach of contracting COVID. To admit he had it would lose the large part of his base that believes the virus doesn't exist, and of course, make him look weak
Nothing else at all will change for him, his mask ridicule will stop, but he won't promote them.
by NCD on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 9:27am
Another possibility is that he won't wear a mask because he now feels protected from re-infection.
Edit to add:
There were WH staff not wearing masks when Trump left for Walter Reed
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 10:02am
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 8:43pm
Trump campaign manager Bill Stiepen tested positive
After that, Maggie Haberman also retweeted in the last hour the following tweets by colleagues:
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 1:50am
Popular London Times columnist's 'splainer tweet for his readers:
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 3:21am