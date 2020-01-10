    Belarus: women's crusade

    By PeraclesPlease on Sat, 09/26/2020 - 2:06pm

    US media falling for pro-Russia propaganda?

     

    THIS! lol!

    So of the culture... 


    by artappraiser on Sat, 09/26/2020 - 4:31pm

    Yeah, Simonyan head of RT with her billion dollar budget, coming into Belarus claiming "I haven't seen any protests - I'm not going to go digging them out". They had a funny climb to acceptability for a while, at one point seemed they could be an Al Jazeera.


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 09/26/2020 - 4:59pm



    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/28/2020 - 3:43am


    Are the Caucusus the new Balkans? ISIS-Iraq-Turkey-Syria-Kurds was getting so moldy.
    (Is Azerbaijan-Armenia our new "countries over there we barely knew existed" focus for the next 2 months? or a distraction from any attention on Belarus? Though being just east of Poland, has a lot more significance in the EU & western news than countries east of Turkey by the Caspian Sea)


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/28/2020 - 3:56am


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/28/2020 - 10:14am


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 7:32am


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/01/2020 - 5:58am


    Forget Cyprus...



    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 7:39am

    Protesters break curfew 


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 7:19pm


    by artappraiser on Wed, 09/30/2020 - 6:06pm

    "Iron my shirt" no longer plays well, Vlad.


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 09/30/2020 - 9:34pm


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/01/2020 - 6:05am

    Russian journalist burns herself

    The Unbearable harassment of being a news person in Russia

    (short of RT or Sputnik)

    https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/oct/02/irina-slavina-russian-jour...

    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 8:47am

     


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 9:07am

    And backgrounder:

    https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/9/27/armenia-and-azerbaijan-a-decade...

     


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 9:21am

