Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Portland, Oregon thread.— JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) September 26, 2020
Again. pic.twitter.com/adSHl59y8I
By Lee van der Voo @ ProPublica.org, Oct. 1
Federal regulators have given a Canadian oil company the power to seize property from Oregon landowners for a gas pipeline that will help … Canada.
By Bronx News 12 Staff, Oct 02, 2020, 10:42pm EDT
2:00 minute video report @ link
Elected officials and the Brooklyn district attorney have announced a new push to combat gun violence after the uptick in shootings this year across the city. Getting guns off the streets is the goal for local leaders, with the city seeing a spike in gun violence this year -- 51 homicides in September alone, according to police data....
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was arguing with Attorney General Barr over who was responsible for a dip in violent crime in August. It was all pretty premature as September was the deadliest since 1993. https://t.co/H09xOBCKvN— Gregory Pratt (@royalpratt) October 2, 2020
A week before President Trump went to a fundraiser about 100 people while he had COVID symptoms, a Maryland man was sentenced to a year in jail for hosting parties that violated COVID crowd restrictions. https://t.co/qp27FA10ig— Michael Bloch (@MichaelBloch15) October 2, 2020
My today's post:
Can corruption be good for growth?
A review of @yuenyuenang "China's Gilded Age"https://t.co/FH2Uoo6DDz
371-18-1: House approves non-binding resolution by Reps. Tom Malinowski (D-NJ) and Denver Riggleman (R-VA) condemning QAnon and rejecting the conspiracy theories it promotes. pic.twitter.com/4egt1V9kJQ— Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) October 2, 2020
By Sarah Pulliam Bailey @ WashingtonPost.com, Oct. 2
When he was pastor of a prominent megachurch in Orlando, Joel Hunter never told anyone how he voted, but like many White evangelical leaders, he picked Donald Trump in 2016. Trump was friendly with the conservative Christian community, and Hunter thought, “Well, let’s give it a shot.”
“Hillary Clinton never did reach out to the evangelical community,” Hunter said. “So I thought, we’re not going to have much of an influence or impact on policy with her, but we might with Trump.”
A man accused of driving his truck into a crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters in Pasadena, Calif., in May was turning his family’s vineyard into a training camp to prepare to engage in “civil disorders,” according to federal authorities.
Benjamin Jong Ren Hung, 28, from San Marino, Calif., was charged last Wednesday with conspiracy to transport firearms across state lines and with making a false statement in relation to the purchase of firearms, according to a federal criminal complaint.
A 17-year-old boy arrived at a Black Lives Matter protest in Kenosha, Wisc., armed with an AR-15-style rifle. Those who support Trump will tell you that the armed, pale-faced teen was there to keep the peace and nothing helps keep the peace like an assault weapon. During the protest, the armed thug opened fire, allegedly killing two protesters, and since the shooting, the Trump administration and Fox News pundits have bent over backward to call the killings anything other than what they are.
And here is why: Kyle Rittenhouse is a Trump supporter.
In September, The Root reported that activist group Detroit Will Breatheorganized a protest on behalf of Eddie and Candace Hall and their children after the family was victimized by a string of racially motivated attacks on their home and vehicle. On Tuesday, a suspect was arrested in connection to those attacks.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A dozen grand jurors pored over evidence for two and a half days last week as they examined the killing of Breonna Taylor, an inquiry that would usually remain secret forever.
But an audio recording of more than 20 hours of those proceedings is expected to be made public by noon on Friday, an extraordinarily unusual move that could shed light on what evidence the jurors considered. The grand jury ultimately chose to indict one former detective with endangering Ms. Taylor’s neighbors and declined to bring charges against either of the Louisville police officers who shot her during a raid on her apartment in March.
#THREAD I was intrigued by the number of older homeless Americans begging for money at traffic lights in Phoenix. I decided to find out why and that became the central idea for this @NYTMag story: https://t.co/Olcslt7gY6
Here is some of what I learned while reporting it:
retweeted by Maggie Haberman:
Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020
(Edited evening of 10/2 to make headline stand out; originallly posted 19 hrs. earlier)
.....in 2018 during a conversation secretly taped by a former aide and close confidante.
“I’m working like a — my ass off at Christmas stuff,” Mrs. Trump laments to the former aide, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who has just published a tell-all book, in a recording that was first broadcast on CNN on Thursday night. Mrs. Trump continued, “You know, who gives a fuck about Christmas stuff and decoration?”....
she stressed this bit of news as significant by tweeting it individually--Federalization!
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/26/2020 - 4:53pm
Lovely, Portland should be so proud of what it has become:
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/26/2020 - 5:02pm
SLIPPERY SLOPE ! Mary Barret Coney Island believes everyone has rights to carry even felons.
by NCD on Sun, 09/27/2020 - 12:10am
Already slipped:
retweeted by Justin Yau, who is a trusted Portland protest documentarians, I presume because Justin trusts the guy's accuracy
Certainly doesn't surprise me, as there was plenty of this up the way in Seattle.
Look there's lots of boys out there of all political persuasions that just want to play with their toys.
And there's certainly not a shortage of guns in many low-income neighborhoods in Chicago.
And whether their little get togethers are called a "militia" or a "street gang", what's the diff in the end? Tribal no matter which.
It's boom time for anyone that can make ammunition. Sucks to be us, I don't see how we can go backwards from here for a long long time.
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/27/2020 - 2:35am
Proud Boys assault reporters
BLM holds a hip hop festival with education about the history of Portland
https://www.thedailybeast.com/police-investigate-assault-on-livestreamer-after-far-right-proud-boys-descend-on-portland?ref=scroll
A gift to Moe Biden
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 09/26/2020 - 11:07pm
what a ridiculous joke Portand kabuki protestin' has become, it equals chaos and nothing more:
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 3:16am
Two thoughts have been running through my mind these last few years.
Turning and turning in the widening gyre
The falcon cannot hear the falconer;
Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold;
Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world,
The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere
The ceremony of innocence is drowned;
The best lack all conviction, while the worst
Are full of passionate intensity.
History repeats itself, first as tragedy second as farce.
Which thought is foremost depends on my mood. Whether I'm inclined in the moment to despair or laughter.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 3:32am
Who's paying for this circus?
Look at the images and videos coming out of Belarus - they're serious. This street parade is a joke, a mockery.
I said months ago that protesters need to know the message(s) they want to come across. Or exactly this kind of hippy jokester message comes across. Meanwhile, taxpayers are losing their jobs and homes and going broke, while they still pay for cops to police these fun 'n games. A $2 trillion hole in the budget not handling global warming or racism or pandemic - a not terribly organized block party that doesn't even have tunes and much alcohol. More like the skid row bums singing around a trash fire.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 4:42am
The only strong message that comes across to me from Portland is anti-cop in general, i.e., abolish police, and anti-liberal Dem style government (i.e., the mayor) which also appeals to right-wing libertarians like Boogaloo.It's really still the same chaotic concept as the diehard Occupy Wall Street gang and David Graeber et. al.
As far as who is paying for it, yeah that is what pisses me off most, they think money grows on trees for food, a roof, health care, internet and cell phone. If any parents are enabling this, it sickens me. Lawyers enabling pro bono doesn't bother me as much for some reason, I guess that's because I believe in toleration of hate speech and idiocy as long as it doesn't impinge on the basic societal creed that the majority agrees to.
Side note: there is, for some reason, even historically, a love of fire among those who are drawn to anarchist theories. I.E. "burn it all down". In this day and age on the west coast, that should be taken more seriously as a crime than it is, it's really terrorist, it frightens and is intended to.
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 4:29pm
I don't mind the protests even though much of it seems silly and without purpose. Stupid and silly protests with no meaningful agenda are protected free speech too. It's the harassment, looting, burning, and the violence that's a problem
by ocean-kat on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 4:54pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/30/2020 - 6:13pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/30/2020 - 6:32pm
small "crowd", looks like nearly as many media people as protesters, note the singers are not wearing masks:
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 2:19am