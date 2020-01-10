Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
2.11. minute Covid update for grownups of the type interested in finance and business:
“I think there’s a lot of risk that we’re going to see significant growth in cases though as we head into the winter.” @ScottGottliebMD has the latest on the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. pic.twitter.com/Ki1S5KxzOZ— The News with Shepard Smith (@thenewsoncnbc) September 30, 2020
A week before President Trump went to a fundraiser about 100 people while he had COVID symptoms, a Maryland man was sentenced to a year in jail for hosting parties that violated COVID crowd restrictions. https://t.co/qp27FA10ig— Michael Bloch (@MichaelBloch15) October 2, 2020
My today's post:
Can corruption be good for growth?
A review of @yuenyuenang "China's Gilded Age"https://t.co/FH2Uoo6DDz
371-18-1: House approves non-binding resolution by Reps. Tom Malinowski (D-NJ) and Denver Riggleman (R-VA) condemning QAnon and rejecting the conspiracy theories it promotes. pic.twitter.com/4egt1V9kJQ— Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) October 2, 2020
By Sarah Pulliam Bailey @ WashingtonPost.com, Oct. 2
When he was pastor of a prominent megachurch in Orlando, Joel Hunter never told anyone how he voted, but like many White evangelical leaders, he picked Donald Trump in 2016. Trump was friendly with the conservative Christian community, and Hunter thought, “Well, let’s give it a shot.”
“Hillary Clinton never did reach out to the evangelical community,” Hunter said. “So I thought, we’re not going to have much of an influence or impact on policy with her, but we might with Trump.”
A man accused of driving his truck into a crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters in Pasadena, Calif., in May was turning his family’s vineyard into a training camp to prepare to engage in “civil disorders,” according to federal authorities.
Benjamin Jong Ren Hung, 28, from San Marino, Calif., was charged last Wednesday with conspiracy to transport firearms across state lines and with making a false statement in relation to the purchase of firearms, according to a federal criminal complaint.
A 17-year-old boy arrived at a Black Lives Matter protest in Kenosha, Wisc., armed with an AR-15-style rifle. Those who support Trump will tell you that the armed, pale-faced teen was there to keep the peace and nothing helps keep the peace like an assault weapon. During the protest, the armed thug opened fire, allegedly killing two protesters, and since the shooting, the Trump administration and Fox News pundits have bent over backward to call the killings anything other than what they are.
And here is why: Kyle Rittenhouse is a Trump supporter.
In September, The Root reported that activist group Detroit Will Breatheorganized a protest on behalf of Eddie and Candace Hall and their children after the family was victimized by a string of racially motivated attacks on their home and vehicle. On Tuesday, a suspect was arrested in connection to those attacks.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A dozen grand jurors pored over evidence for two and a half days last week as they examined the killing of Breonna Taylor, an inquiry that would usually remain secret forever.
But an audio recording of more than 20 hours of those proceedings is expected to be made public by noon on Friday, an extraordinarily unusual move that could shed light on what evidence the jurors considered. The grand jury ultimately chose to indict one former detective with endangering Ms. Taylor’s neighbors and declined to bring charges against either of the Louisville police officers who shot her during a raid on her apartment in March.
#THREAD I was intrigued by the number of older homeless Americans begging for money at traffic lights in Phoenix. I decided to find out why and that became the central idea for this @NYTMag story: https://t.co/Olcslt7gY6
Here is some of what I learned while reporting it:
retweeted by Maggie Haberman:
Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020
(Edited evening of 10/2 to make headline stand out; originallly posted 19 hrs. earlier)
.....in 2018 during a conversation secretly taped by a former aide and close confidante.
“I’m working like a — my ass off at Christmas stuff,” Mrs. Trump laments to the former aide, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who has just published a tell-all book, in a recording that was first broadcast on CNN on Thursday night. Mrs. Trump continued, “You know, who gives a fuck about Christmas stuff and decoration?”....
"The new audit, released by state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, suggests that well over a hundred thousand jobs may be lost in the next six months, as well as a third or half of NYC's restaurants and bars." https://t.co/unqYxmC6ME— Hrag (@hragv) October 1, 2020
“Staggering” number of patients may need post-COVID care. An Austrian report found 88% (76 of 86 patients studied) had lung damage 6 weeks after hospital discharge, and 56% after 12 weeks. Another says minimum 10%. #COVID19 #LongCovid (HT @Julie_appleby) https://t.co/42Wh7ZqJUf
"Reconstructing Justice"
Excellent new @NiskanenCenter report from CUNY's Michael Fortner unpacks the generational divide behind calls to defund the police, and the "complex, and sometimes contradictory, internal politics of public safety within African American communities." https://t.co/Q4n4JPwPqa pic.twitter.com/z0d0QHzVUk
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
Cornell U study finds Trump the king of the hill!
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/30/2020 - 9:32pm
Russian Covid disinfo
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2020/sep/30/russia-spreading-lies-ab...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/01/2020 - 5:05am
"Hopie" is one that just tested positive and she's been with Trump a lot lately:
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/01/2020 - 9:50pm
on related testing of Trump and his answer about it:
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/01/2020 - 10:18pm
a thread on Hope Hicks and contact incubation time is hear, if anyone's interested in counting days:
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 12:30am
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/01/2020 - 10:24pm
Wisconsin records highest single-day number of new COVID-19 cases
The state is emerging as a new hot spot in the U.S
.By Alexandra Kelley @ TheHill.com, Oct. 1
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/01/2020 - 10:53pm
And Trump's not cancelling his Wisconsin rallies, he's just moving from hotspot LaCrosse to Janesville (which happens to be Paul Ryan hometown territory,) and still stopping in Green Bay hotspot, bullshit excuse included--
As COVID-19 cases surge in La Crosse, Donald Trump relocates Saturday rally to Janesville
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/01/2020 - 11:12pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 2:39am
U.S. broke another record. (I did not know of this site but I absolutely trust it because Daniel Dale retweeted it.)
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 8:40pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 9:03pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 1:53am