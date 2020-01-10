Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
A week before President Trump went to a fundraiser about 100 people while he had COVID symptoms, a Maryland man was sentenced to a year in jail for hosting parties that violated COVID crowd restrictions. https://t.co/qp27FA10ig— Michael Bloch (@MichaelBloch15) October 2, 2020
My today's post:
Can corruption be good for growth?
A review of @yuenyuenang "China's Gilded Age"https://t.co/FH2Uoo6DDz
371-18-1: House approves non-binding resolution by Reps. Tom Malinowski (D-NJ) and Denver Riggleman (R-VA) condemning QAnon and rejecting the conspiracy theories it promotes. pic.twitter.com/4egt1V9kJQ— Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) October 2, 2020
By Sarah Pulliam Bailey @ WashingtonPost.com, Oct. 2
When he was pastor of a prominent megachurch in Orlando, Joel Hunter never told anyone how he voted, but like many White evangelical leaders, he picked Donald Trump in 2016. Trump was friendly with the conservative Christian community, and Hunter thought, “Well, let’s give it a shot.”
“Hillary Clinton never did reach out to the evangelical community,” Hunter said. “So I thought, we’re not going to have much of an influence or impact on policy with her, but we might with Trump.”
A man accused of driving his truck into a crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters in Pasadena, Calif., in May was turning his family’s vineyard into a training camp to prepare to engage in “civil disorders,” according to federal authorities.
Benjamin Jong Ren Hung, 28, from San Marino, Calif., was charged last Wednesday with conspiracy to transport firearms across state lines and with making a false statement in relation to the purchase of firearms, according to a federal criminal complaint.
A 17-year-old boy arrived at a Black Lives Matter protest in Kenosha, Wisc., armed with an AR-15-style rifle. Those who support Trump will tell you that the armed, pale-faced teen was there to keep the peace and nothing helps keep the peace like an assault weapon. During the protest, the armed thug opened fire, allegedly killing two protesters, and since the shooting, the Trump administration and Fox News pundits have bent over backward to call the killings anything other than what they are.
And here is why: Kyle Rittenhouse is a Trump supporter.
In September, The Root reported that activist group Detroit Will Breatheorganized a protest on behalf of Eddie and Candace Hall and their children after the family was victimized by a string of racially motivated attacks on their home and vehicle. On Tuesday, a suspect was arrested in connection to those attacks.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A dozen grand jurors pored over evidence for two and a half days last week as they examined the killing of Breonna Taylor, an inquiry that would usually remain secret forever.
But an audio recording of more than 20 hours of those proceedings is expected to be made public by noon on Friday, an extraordinarily unusual move that could shed light on what evidence the jurors considered. The grand jury ultimately chose to indict one former detective with endangering Ms. Taylor’s neighbors and declined to bring charges against either of the Louisville police officers who shot her during a raid on her apartment in March.
#THREAD I was intrigued by the number of older homeless Americans begging for money at traffic lights in Phoenix. I decided to find out why and that became the central idea for this @NYTMag story: https://t.co/Olcslt7gY6
Here is some of what I learned while reporting it:
retweeted by Maggie Haberman:
Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020
(Edited evening of 10/2 to make headline stand out; originallly posted 19 hrs. earlier)
.....in 2018 during a conversation secretly taped by a former aide and close confidante.
“I’m working like a — my ass off at Christmas stuff,” Mrs. Trump laments to the former aide, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who has just published a tell-all book, in a recording that was first broadcast on CNN on Thursday night. Mrs. Trump continued, “You know, who gives a fuck about Christmas stuff and decoration?”....
"The new audit, released by state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, suggests that well over a hundred thousand jobs may be lost in the next six months, as well as a third or half of NYC's restaurants and bars." https://t.co/unqYxmC6ME— Hrag (@hragv) October 1, 2020
“Staggering” number of patients may need post-COVID care. An Austrian report found 88% (76 of 86 patients studied) had lung damage 6 weeks after hospital discharge, and 56% after 12 weeks. Another says minimum 10%. #COVID19 #LongCovid (HT @Julie_appleby) https://t.co/42Wh7ZqJUf
"Reconstructing Justice"
Excellent new @NiskanenCenter report from CUNY's Michael Fortner unpacks the generational divide behind calls to defund the police, and the "complex, and sometimes contradictory, internal politics of public safety within African American communities." https://t.co/Q4n4JPwPqa pic.twitter.com/z0d0QHzVUk
Tom Stuffard backs JK
(couldn't resist)
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/28/2020 - 8:25am
Cavaet emptor as regarding cable TV "news" spinmeisters:
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/28/2020 - 7:59pm
Nate Silver
I am not surprised as PA is his kind of swing state.
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/28/2020 - 11:56pm
go to the actual ABC news poll and see it's a big boost from suburbans and women doing it:
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/28/2020 - 11:59pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 1:29am
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 2:00am
a reminder that there's important new research on this
"THIS IS HOW BIDEN SHOULD APPROACH THE LATINO VOTE"
and I added a big excerpt and other salient tweets on that thread.
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 3:07am
From seeing this I have this bad feeling in my gut that Trump is going to present in the debate as Coronavirus-fighting Superhero. Not that he personally cares, but that is what campaign honchos prep him to message:
Because they know that is the Biden campaign's main strategy, to focus on coronavirus like a laser beam and tie the Supreme court to that and the possible loss of Obamacare.
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 4:36pm
p.s. Where I may have gotten the gut reaction, I see he tweeted this only two days ago:
Which I posted on the thread SCHUMER TO DEMOCRATS: FOCUS LIKE A LASER ON HEALTH CARE TO BEAT BARRETT. There is also the related NOISE FAVORS TRUMP: HOW THE BIDEN CAMPAIGN PLANS TO LEVERAGE THE SCOTUS FIGHT
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 4:47pm
Increasing justices to 13 lowers influence of any 1 president, and delays their effect (my realization as I headed to read this). 13 justices would spread selection over 4-5 presidents, decreasing the dominance of any 1 philosophy or party. And reduces chance a president can hugely benefit from his/her own selection.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/opinion/judiciary-reform-is-not-revenge/a...
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 09/30/2020 - 1:47am
This is never going to happen. The republicans won and Biden and most democrats are going to graciously accept defeat. That being said I think we need to stop pretending that the Supreme Court is an institution that deserves our respect. When there's a 5-4 decision to stop counting votes in Florida it's clearly a nakedly partisan institution. We should add justices. Let's go to 15. Let the republicans take it to 21 and we can follow with 29. I don't care if we get to 109 Supreme Court justices. Let it become such a joke that no self respecting judge would agree to be nominated. Maybe then we'll get some bipartisan co-operation to consider some of the ideas out there to reform the court. Or democrats can just keep bending over to let the republicans fuck us.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 09/30/2020 - 1:12pm
Living on the Internet
https://m.facebook.com/watch/?v=271068034312101&_rdr
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 09/30/2020 - 2:02am
Cinderella protest - Russian style
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-54338785
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/01/2020 - 1:45am
Analysis of current state of U.S. by "Mexican in Washington", found retweeted by transnational reporter, Melissa Chan:
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/01/2020 - 2:10am
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/01/2020 - 4:08am
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/01/2020 - 5:33am
She has a Harvard degree?! They should take away the degree if they care at all about their branding:
Geez Kellyanne does smarter spin than that.
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/01/2020 - 5:49pm
The Political Convergence awaits?
https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/capitalism-socialism-conver...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 3:28am
Yes to question mark! I think about this all the time. Thank you for the link.
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 1:36pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 1:33pm
I like this a lot but I am not sure it is true:
I am thinking of recent life experiences of my own and then thereafter advice to family members from those experiences and found myself saying "if you want help you gotta ask for it, people won't help unless you ask"
Edit to add: and another related thing in particular: women know the effect tears of frustration can have.
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 1:59pm
Yeah, my brother tried to teach me, "If you want help, you gotta help yourself", but when *I* tried it the clerk at the 7-11 called the police on me, so i kinda gave it up. Guess he was better at self-help than helping others.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 3:26pm
I've had mostly old vehicles. I actually lived for about 15 years in them. I traveled a lot and several times broke down on the road. My vehicles were always too large to even consider trying to push. People always stopped and helped me out. This is probably just fiction that Williams made up to make a point about individualism.
by ocean-kat on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 4:07pm
well, must admit that if the quote was referring to winter in a place like Wisconsin, I don't find it accurate at all. There, if any able people are around and it's not isolated, there will always be some of them willing to push without being asked. Most times you won't even have to get out of your car, if people see spinning wheels and someone rocking back and forth to try to get off a bad patch, they stop and push. Partly I suspect it's the satisfaction of doing something simple and physical that gives immediate gratification, where man vs. nature wins!
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 4:44pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 12:30am
one economist columnist that's a sucker for cute:
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 12:33am