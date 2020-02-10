Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
371-18-1: House approves non-binding resolution by Reps. Tom Malinowski (D-NJ) and Denver Riggleman (R-VA) condemning QAnon and rejecting the conspiracy theories it promotes. pic.twitter.com/4egt1V9kJQ— Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) October 2, 2020
By Sarah Pulliam Bailey @ WashingtonPost.com, Oct. 2
When he was pastor of a prominent megachurch in Orlando, Joel Hunter never told anyone how he voted, but like many White evangelical leaders, he picked Donald Trump in 2016. Trump was friendly with the conservative Christian community, and Hunter thought, “Well, let’s give it a shot.”
“Hillary Clinton never did reach out to the evangelical community,” Hunter said. “So I thought, we’re not going to have much of an influence or impact on policy with her, but we might with Trump.”
A man accused of driving his truck into a crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters in Pasadena, Calif., in May was turning his family’s vineyard into a training camp to prepare to engage in “civil disorders,” according to federal authorities.
Benjamin Jong Ren Hung, 28, from San Marino, Calif., was charged last Wednesday with conspiracy to transport firearms across state lines and with making a false statement in relation to the purchase of firearms, according to a federal criminal complaint.
A 17-year-old boy arrived at a Black Lives Matter protest in Kenosha, Wisc., armed with an AR-15-style rifle. Those who support Trump will tell you that the armed, pale-faced teen was there to keep the peace and nothing helps keep the peace like an assault weapon. During the protest, the armed thug opened fire, allegedly killing two protesters, and since the shooting, the Trump administration and Fox News pundits have bent over backward to call the killings anything other than what they are.
And here is why: Kyle Rittenhouse is a Trump supporter.
In September, The Root reported that activist group Detroit Will Breatheorganized a protest on behalf of Eddie and Candace Hall and their children after the family was victimized by a string of racially motivated attacks on their home and vehicle. On Tuesday, a suspect was arrested in connection to those attacks.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A dozen grand jurors pored over evidence for two and a half days last week as they examined the killing of Breonna Taylor, an inquiry that would usually remain secret forever.
But an audio recording of more than 20 hours of those proceedings is expected to be made public by noon on Friday, an extraordinarily unusual move that could shed light on what evidence the jurors considered. The grand jury ultimately chose to indict one former detective with endangering Ms. Taylor’s neighbors and declined to bring charges against either of the Louisville police officers who shot her during a raid on her apartment in March.
#THREAD I was intrigued by the number of older homeless Americans begging for money at traffic lights in Phoenix. I decided to find out why and that became the central idea for this @NYTMag story: https://t.co/Olcslt7gY6
Here is some of what I learned while reporting it:
retweeted by Maggine Haberman:
Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020
.....in 2018 during a conversation secretly taped by a former aide and close confidante.
“I’m working like a — my ass off at Christmas stuff,” Mrs. Trump laments to the former aide, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who has just published a tell-all book, in a recording that was first broadcast on CNN on Thursday night. Mrs. Trump continued, “You know, who gives a fuck about Christmas stuff and decoration?”....
"The new audit, released by state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, suggests that well over a hundred thousand jobs may be lost in the next six months, as well as a third or half of NYC's restaurants and bars." https://t.co/unqYxmC6ME— Hrag (@hragv) October 1, 2020
“Staggering” number of patients may need post-COVID care. An Austrian report found 88% (76 of 86 patients studied) had lung damage 6 weeks after hospital discharge, and 56% after 12 weeks. Another says minimum 10%. #COVID19 #LongCovid (HT @Julie_appleby) https://t.co/42Wh7ZqJUf
"Reconstructing Justice"
Excellent new @NiskanenCenter report from CUNY's Michael Fortner unpacks the generational divide behind calls to defund the police, and the "complex, and sometimes contradictory, internal politics of public safety within African American communities." https://t.co/Q4n4JPwPqa pic.twitter.com/z0d0QHzVUk
Amazon blocks sale of merchandise with "stand back" and "stand by" following President Trump's use of the phrase during Tuesday's debate https://t.co/pRVv2fOcRz— CBS News (@CBSNews) October 1, 2020
Retired Army Gen. Stanley McChrystal on Thursday endorsed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.
The endorsement came roughly 10 years after then-President Barack Obama fired McChrystal following a Rolling Stone profile of the general in which he mocked Biden and other administration officials.
Biden, if elected in November, “would surround himself with an effective team of good people,” McChrystal said during an appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”
The resolution:
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 2:17pm
I know I should probably care, but does it matter if someone, such as Congress, "condemns" QAnon?
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 3:28pm